This week we launch a new season of our podcast, Don’t Call Me Resilient, where we tackle systemic racism head-on and talk to experts to figure out ways to deal with it. You can listen to the Season 4 trailer now: The first episode takes on the unfair impact of the climate crisis. Follow along in our season as we drop episodes every Wednesday morning. We’ll be delving into everything from tokenism at work to how long COVID is hitting women of colour especially hard — to how most journalists have a lot to learn about telling Indigenous stories. In each of these upcoming episodes, our guests bring their expertise to challenge us to do better. So we’ll also be looking at solutions – and sharing reasons to be hopeful for our future. Join us for Season 4 of Don’t Call Me Resilient from The Conversation Canada. Follow us and listen, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your favourite podcasts. We’d love to hear from you, including any ideas for future episodes. Join The Conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and use #DontCallMeResilient.

