Fortune
Meta is reportedly set to begin layoffs this week after a 70% fall in share price as Mark Zuckerberg chased the metaverse
Meta employees will not be completely surprised by the layoffs, with the company's shares dropping over 70% this year.
MedicalXpress
Therapeutic HIV vaccine achieves encouraging results
A phase I/IIa clinical trial that the University of Oxford collaborated on has demonstrated that a T-cell therapeutic HIV vaccine was associated with better control of the virus rebound when antiretroviral therapy (ART) was temporarily withdrawn. Researchers carrying out the AELIX-002 study, whose results have been published in Nature Medicine,...
MedicalXpress
Electroacupuncture cuts risk for prolonged postoperative ileus
Electroacupuncture (EA) is effective in promoting gastrointestinal function recovery following laparoscopic resection of colorectal cancer, according to a study published online Nov. 2 in JAMA Surgery. Yu Wang, from the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, and colleagues assessed the efficacy of EA in reducing the duration of postoperative ileus (POI)...
MedicalXpress
EU approves preventative treatment for common infant virus
The European Union has approved a preventative treatment for the very common virus that causes the chest infection bronchiolitis in infants, the companies that developed the drug said Friday. The greenlight from the European Commission comes as several countries have seen surging cases of bronchiolitis put pressure on hospitals. British-Swedish...
MedicalXpress
Lipid ratios linked to benign prostatic hyperplasia risk
In the Chinese population, the triglyceride to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (TG/HDL-C) ratio and the total cholesterol (TC)/HDL-C ratio are associated with an increased risk for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), according to a study published online Oct. 3 in Frontiers in Nutrition. Chen Zhu, from The First Affiliated Hospital with Nanjing...
