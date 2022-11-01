LOGAN — Tri-County Career Center and High School participated last month in the Ohio Operating Engineer’s SheDig event. The event, held in numerous counties, is aimed at providing “a way for young women to get to experience a day-in-the-life of an operating engineer.” Sports Journalism and New Media seniors August Steinmetz and Addison Wright were among the Tri-County students who took part in the SheDig event in Logan. While there, both seniors received an opportunity to operate pieces of heavy equipment. ...

LOGAN, OH ・ 18 DAYS AGO