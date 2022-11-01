Read full article on original website
Related
US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
The nation's top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions. Opioids painkillers can be addictive—even...
Hate in America is on the rise. It's making it more dangerous for everyone from politicians to librarians to do their jobs.
Poll workers, politicians, librarians, and other professionals are facing harassment, aggression, and even assault.
Medi-Cal's long-term care services reach only a small portion of seniors, disabled adults
Two Medi-Cal care programs designed to help seniors and disabled adults avoid being placed in nursing homes serve only a fraction of those presumed to be eligible, according to a study published today by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. Improving access to and expanding the reach of these...
Do we still need to hold onto COVID-19 vaccination cards?
Where is your COVID-19 vaccination card? Is it in your wallet or purse? Is it at home, buried in a pile of mail? Is it lost?. If you're not sure, you're not alone. "It's tucked away at home, I think," said Northeastern student Kenny Nguyen, who was hanging out with friends near Centennial Common on Northeastern's Boston campus this week. "It's in my dorm."
Extreme temperatures take deadly toll on people in Texas prisons, study finds
The U.S. has the world's largest population of prisoners, and Texas holds more incarcerated people than any other state. As climate change continues to increase the severity, frequency and duration of heat waves, the approximately 160,000 individuals in Texas prisons—as well as the people who work in these settings—come under intense physical duress in prisons without climate controls, according to a new study led by researchers at Brown University's School of Public Health.
Ketamine 'saved my life': Depressed, anxious Floridians turn to unregulated psychedelics
Ashley Blanco, 27, has grappled with anxiety, depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder for the better part of a decade. Antidepressants and therapy didn't help. After she graduated college, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It sent her mental health to an all-time low. "I couldn't function. I wouldn't leave my room," she said....
Care4Rare celebrates a decade of life-changing discoveries and innovations in clinical genetics
For more than a decade, the Care4Rare Canada Consortium (Care4Rare) has provided answers for families living with undiagnosed rare disease. Care4Rare is an international trailblazer in rare disease, using cutting-edge technologies to discover the underlying cause while bringing diagnostic innovations into the clinical care pathway for rare disease. More than...
Therapeutic HIV vaccine achieves encouraging results
A phase I/IIa clinical trial that the University of Oxford collaborated on has demonstrated that a T-cell therapeutic HIV vaccine was associated with better control of the virus rebound when antiretroviral therapy (ART) was temporarily withdrawn. Researchers carrying out the AELIX-002 study, whose results have been published in Nature Medicine,...
Study illustrates vast influence that children's mental health concerns have on workforce challenges in America
As the American economy has undergone rapid and dramatic change, so too has America's workforce. Trending terms, such as "the great resignation" and "quiet quitting," have been coined as we seek to better understand workplace challenges across the country. There have been many contributing factors reported to be driving these...
Flint water crisis affected timing of pediatric lead testing but not quantity, study finds
The word "plumber" comes from the Latin word for the metal "lead." But lead coupled with pipes that transport drinking water makes a terrible combination … and one which resulted in the Flint water crisis, among other similar public health hazards. "Lead is a neurotoxicant that builds up in...
Researcher's decade of analyzing the price of drugs leads to big reforms
For nearly 10 years, Stacie Dusetzina, Ph.D., a Vanderbilt University professor of Health Policy and Ingram Professor of Cancer Research, has focused her research on one core policy issue that has been of interest to lawmakers of all political stripes: the affordability of prescription drugs. After reading a piece in...
Alcohol death toll is growing, US government reports say
The rate of deaths that can be directly attributed to alcohol rose nearly 30% in the U.S. during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new government data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had already said the overall number of such deaths rose in 2020 and 2021. Two reports from the CDC this week provided further details on which groups have the highest death rates and which states are seeing the largest numbers.
Too much or not enough: The health care dilemma in developing countries
Globalization has significantly improved access to quality health care but some patients in developing countries are getting too much of it, researchers say. A series of scoping reviews into overdiagnosis and overuse of health care services reveal the problems of too much medicine—already well-established in high-income countries—are now widespread in low and middle-income countries (LMICs).
Artificial intelligence-based algorithm predicts major adverse kidney events after hospitalization
Serious kidney-related complications—or major adverse kidney events—are common after hospitalization for various medical problems. Investigators have now developed and validated an artificial intelligence-based algorithm to predict a patient's risk of major adverse kidney events within 90 days of hospital discharge. The research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3-November 6.
Could 'choosing wisely' help fight health worker burnout?
As hospitals, clinics and health systems seek to overcome the wave of burnout and departures among their clinical staff, they might want to adopt an approach that they've used over the past decade in clinical care: choosing wisely. That's the recommendation of a team of University of Michigan and Dartmouth...
An animal model of West syndrome exhibits a progressive increase in epileptic spasms and learning and memory deficits
West syndrome, the most prevalent type of syndromic epileptic encephalopathy affecting infants, is a devastating and often fatal condition. It is characterized by a triad of symptoms—seizures/spasms, a signature brain activity between seizure events, and intellectual disabilities. Researchers in the laboratory of Dr. John Swann, professor at Baylor College...
Fluoride use was consequence of flawed nutritional guidelines, researcher says
Prominent organizations including the World Health Organization and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have dismissed low-carbohydrate diets that prevent tooth decay in favor of recommending high-carbohydrate diets which rely on fluoride and food fortification to mitigate dental damage and nutritional shortcomings, a University of Washington researcher says. In a recent...
US grapples with spike in trio of respiratory viruses
US hospitals are under pressure as cases of three respiratory viruses—the flu, COVID-19, and RSV—are rising at the same time, and earlier than usual, experts said Friday. Children are being hit hard by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes the chest infection bronchiolitis in infants, and has spurred unusually high rates of hospitalizations in several countries around the world this season.
Half of dentists say patients are high at dental appointments
As personal and medical marijuana use increases nationwide, the American Dental Association (ADA) suggests patients refrain from using marijuana before dental visits after a new survey finds more than half of dentists (52%) reported patients arriving for appointments high on marijuana or another drug. Currently, recreational marijuana use is legal...
