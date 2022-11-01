Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
AKA Returns to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The American Kombat Alliance is in Shreveport this week, and you can catch professional and amateur fighters from around the area. KTBS 3 sat down with the voice behind the AKA, "Dynamite" David Hardy to find out what we can expect from this event. For tickets to...
KTBS
Spirit of the Game: Ruston High School
RUSTON, La. - Ruston takes on arch rival West Monroe Friday night in the biggest game there in years. Ruston has not beaten West Monroe in 32 years and 33 games. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe headed east Thursday morning for the Spirit of the Game. Be sure and join us...
Comments / 0