MedicalXpress
Inflammation may amplify effect of genetic risk variants for schizophrenia
Schizophrenia patients have fewer connections between nerve cells. This is believed to be caused by genetic risk variants leading to an excessive elimination of nerve cell connections by the immune cells of the brain. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet now report in Nature Communications that the levels of protein from the relevant risk gene are elevated in first-episode patients and that inflammation further increases the expression of the risk gene.
MedicalXpress
Yes, adults can get RSV and it can be severe
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a respiratory virus that is a common cause of lower respiratory illness and is most recognized for causing annual epidemics that lead to an increase in hospitalizations of children in their first or second year of life. However, it's a common misconception that RSV is a mild respiratory illness in adults when, in fact, it can lead to symptoms as serious as those of influenza. A Baylor College of Medicine infectious diseases expert explains.
MedicalXpress
Trauma during childhood triples the risk of suffering a serious mental disorder in adulthood, study finds
A study led by researchers at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute links psychological trauma in childhood with an increased risk of developing some kind of mental disorder years later. Suffering psychological trauma during childhood significantly increases the risk of developing a mental disorder in adulthood. Specifically, as much...
MedicalXpress
US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
The nation's top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions. Opioids painkillers can be addictive—even...
MedicalXpress
Patients with cancer, suppressed immune system at high risk for severe COVID if treated with systemic drug therapies
Patients with cancer and a weakened immune system who are treated with immunotherapies tend to fare far worse from COVID-19 than those who haven't received such therapies in the three months before their COVID diagnosis, show findings in a new study by researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Researchers found worse outcomes in both the disease itself as well as the fierce immune response that sometimes accompanies it.
MedicalXpress
Study identifies blood pressure drug as potential treatment for Black patients with Alzheimer's disease
Considering how patients from different ethnic groups respond to the same drug could be crucial to finding new Alzheimer's disease treatments—a disorder the Alzheimer's Association previously deemed a "silent epidemic" among Black adults. A Cleveland Clinic-led study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association showed...
MedicalXpress
New research identifies potential treatment to manage effects of periodontitis
A new study from King's College London has identified the potential of a cell type known as a telocyte to be used to manage the effects of periodontitis. Periodontitis is a severe gum infection that can lead to tooth loss and other serious health complications. It is an incurable and continuous degenerative disease and, without treatment, can destroy the bone that supports teeth.
MedicalXpress
Gene therapy targeting overactive brain cells could treat neurological disorders
A new treatment for neurological and psychiatric diseases, that works by reducing the excitability of overactive brain cells, has been developed by UCL researchers. Many brain diseases, such as epilepsy, are caused by excessive activity of a small number of brain cells. These conditions often don't respond well to drug treatment, mainly because drugs affect the whole brain.
MedicalXpress
Time-restricted feeding can alleviate excessive dark-phase sleepiness, scientists discover
Obesity induced by a high-fat diet (HFD) is a growing epidemic and major health concern. While excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) is a pervasive symptom of HFD-induced obesity, research findings suggest that reduced wakefulness could be improved by means of time-restricted feeding (TRF). However, the underlying neural mechanisms remain largely obscure.
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop and test risk score for childhood kidney condition
Certain studies called genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have implicated single genetic variants in contributing to different diseases, and these variants can be combined to generate polygenic risk scores (PRS) to predict an individual's risk of developing such diseases. Researchers recently generated a PRS for pediatric steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome (pSSNS), a kidney disease in children. The research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3-November 6.
MedicalXpress
Researchers link immune-cell activity to psychiatric symptoms in women with HIV
Women with HIV frequently experience neuropsychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety, and even cognitive impairment. Until now, though, the disordered physiological mechanisms underlying such symptoms was unclear. A study by a team that includes a Johns Hopkins statistician concludes that at least part of the answer lies in patients' T-cells,...
MedicalXpress
Vaccination with senescent cells reduces tumor formation in mice
Cells that have permanently stopped multiplying, so-called senescent cells, could play an important role in the fight against cancer, according to a new study in mice by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and IRB Barcelona. The study, published in the journal Cancer Discovery, found that vaccination with senescent cancer cells significantly reduced the formation of melanoma and pancreatic cancer tumors in mice.
MedicalXpress
BMI declines seen seven years before cognitive impairment diagnosis
Significantly lower body mass index (BMI) occurs beginning approximately seven years before a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), according to a study published online Oct. 26 in JAMA Psychiatry. Jie Guo, M.P.H., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues assessed the long-term BMI trajectories preceding incident MCI and...
MedicalXpress
Investigators shed new light on brain activity related to dissociative symptoms
Trauma can cause dissociative symptoms—such as having an out-of-body experience, or feeling emotionally numb—that may help an individual cope in the short term but can have negative impacts if the symptoms persist for a long period of time. In a new study recently published in Neuropsychopharmacology, a team...
MedicalXpress
New study shows recently diagnosed adult cancer survivors at higher risk for bone fractures
Adult cancer survivors, particularly those diagnosed within five years and/or have a history of chemotherapy, have an increased risk for bone fractures, specifically pelvic and vertebral fractures, compared to older adults without cancer, according to a new large study by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS). Also, survivors who...
MedicalXpress
Study suggests reducing use of broad-spectrum antibiotics for acute kidney infections
A new study led by Ochsner infectious diseases clinical pharmacist Kevin Lin, PharmD, was recently published in PLoS One, suggesting that oral cephalosporins are as safe and effective as the standard of care fluoroquinolones (FQs) for the treatment of acute kidney infections. Cephalosporins belong to a family of antibiotics called beta-lactams which are generally regarded as "narrower-spectrum" meaning they don't kill as much of our good bacteria and have a much safer side effect profile when compared to FQs.
MedicalXpress
The unintended consequences of using a ventilator
Breakthrough research addresses a long-standing question in pulmonary medicine about whether modern ventilators overstretch lung tissue. They do. These cutting-edge findings by UC Riverside researchers were recently published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. They demonstrate major differences between how we naturally breathe versus how ventilators make us breathe. These results are critical, particularly in context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rush to build ventilators.
MedicalXpress
Are drug companies the villain? New study questions claims of 'evergreening'
For years, brand drug companies have been villainized for "evergreening" or manipulating the law to extend the period of exclusivity for drugs beyond their 20-year patent—a practice critics say unfairly prevents competition from generic drug companies and that has prompted legislators to consider significant reform to policies that govern the pharmaceutical industry.
MedicalXpress
Are bananas really 'radioactive'? An expert clears up common misunderstandings about radiation
The simple mention of the word "radiation" often evokes fear in people. For others, it's fun to think a little exposure to radiation could turn you into the next superhero, just like the Hulk. But is it true basically everything around us is radioactive, even the food we eat? You...
MedicalXpress
Fluoride use was consequence of flawed nutritional guidelines, researcher says
Prominent organizations including the World Health Organization and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have dismissed low-carbohydrate diets that prevent tooth decay in favor of recommending high-carbohydrate diets which rely on fluoride and food fortification to mitigate dental damage and nutritional shortcomings, a University of Washington researcher says. In a recent...
