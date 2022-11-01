Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Titans Introduces Key DC Comics Villain In Season 4
HBO Max has officially premiered the first two episodes of Titans season four, and it's definitely treading some familiar ground. Titans has taken us back to the supernatural side of the DC Universe and has even introduced us to a very specific villain from the comics. The following contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Titans season four. During the first two episodes of the season we get introduced to Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente), who is clearly up to no good and even murders another iconic DC Comics villain. From what we see, it seems that Mother Mayhem will be a formidable opponent for the Titans to take on.
ComicBook
WEIRD Has a Joke Too Close to Daniel Radcliffe's Wolverine Casting Rumors
Daniel Radcliffe is known best for playing Harry Potter for the first ten years of his career, and he'll soon be seen playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Radcliffe is also one of the few actors Marvel fans want to see play Wolverine. While speaking with ComicBook.com at the SXSW premiere of The Lost City earlier this year, Radcliffe said that he appreciates fans want a "short guy" to play Wolverine in keeping with comics canon, but not only has he not been cast, he doesn't see them choosing him after Hugh Jackman's time in the role. However, the actor still gets asked about the X-Men character in interviews, and there's even a moment in Weird that seems to poke fun at the situation. In the film, Radcliffe's Weird Al gets mad when it's suggested he take over roles in existing major movie franchises. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Weird director Eric Appel as well as Radcliffe and they revealed the moment isn't actually a direct nod to Wolverine.
ComicBook
Weird Al Yankovic Addresses the Truth About His Relationship With Madonna
Whatever DID happen between Weird Al Yankovic and Madonna? Well, Weird Al is addressing where the line between truth and fiction should get drawn. Yankovic's new biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is premiering on The Roku Channel today, and as a mass audience of viewers finally gets to see the film, there are certainly going to be a lot of questions about how close the movie hems to real life (or not).
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Shines With Suneater
The Big Three have been a big part of My Hero Academia since first arriving in the Shonen series, with the three students often rightfully thought of as the most powerful students at UA Academy. With the sixth season covering the Paranormal Liberation War and the Final Arc playing out in the pages of the Shonen's manga, Mirio, Nejire, and Tamaki all will have a role to play in these major arcs. Now, one fan has taken the opportunity to bring Suneater to life, using some ingenious cosplay to highlight the hero's unique Quirk.
ComicBook
Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5, Harry Potter Spinoffs Reportedly Stalled at Warner Bros. Discovery
The Harry Potter franchise is in a very challenging spot at the moment, due in large part to the rhetoric of author and creator J.K. Rowling. In addition to consumers taking issue with Rowling, it also appears as though the franchise is stuck in the mud at Warner Bros. Discovery, despite that fact that CEO David Zaslav admitted this week he wants to continue building the on-screen Wizarding World with Rowling.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature Actor from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Netflix's The Witcher will supposedly welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum to the show in Season 3, new reports have suggested. The role this actor will play is said to be known with McCallum reportedly playing Kayleigh among several other newly added cast members already discussed previously. News of McCallum's casting comes amid a period of The Witcher news dominated by headlines about Henry Cavill departing the show with Season 3 set to be his last one where he'll portray Geralt of Rivia before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
ComicBook
DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Reveals How He Settles Differences With Peter Safran
The era of DC Studios is officially upon us, with James Gunn and Peter Safran becoming the co-CEOs of the newly-minted film and television imprint. The duo, who have already brought to life projects like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, officially began their work at DC Studios on Tuesday — and it looks like Gunn already has a unique approach to solving disagreements between the two. In a recent tweet, Gunn shared a photo from several years prior of him and Safran playing a game of Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, joking that "when people ask how Peter Safran & I settle our differences while running DC, I tell them I do it how we've always done it, as this photo from a few years ago shows."
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Art Combines All Goku's Transformations Into One Stunning Piece
Goku has gone through some serious changes since first introduced as a young boy in the original Dragon Ball series and now being a full-blown adult in Dragon Ball Super who can transform into several levels of Super Saiyan, along with Ultra Instinct. With both the Moro and Granolah Arcs seeing Goku learn several variations of Ultra Instinct, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to combine all the transformations at the Z-Fighter's disposal in one piece.
ComicBook
The Witcher Report Reveals New Details on Henry Cavill Leaving
Last week, Netflix announced that Henry Cavill was leaving his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher following Season 3. Taking over the role for Season 4 and beyond will be Liam Hemsworth. At the time of the announcement, zero insight was provided by any party as to why Cavill was leaving. The prevailing assumption was that it was due to scheduling conflicts, but it may not be this simple.
ComicBook
Critical Role Author Madeleine Roux on "Fun, Weird and Unexpected" The Nine Eyes of Lucien Novel
Critical Role's newest novel explores The Mighty Nein campaign from the perspective of one of its main villains. Earlier this week, Penguin Random House released Critical Role: The Mighty Nein--The Nine Eyes of Lucien, a new novel written by Madeleine Roux that explored the origins of Lucien, the enigmatic mercenary and blood hunter whose life became entangled with The Mighty Nein in many ways. Last week. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Roux about her experience writing the book, how she approached researching Lucien, and whether she would venture back into the world of Critical Role for a second time.
ComicBook
Manifest Season 4: What Is Going On With Cal Stone?
Manifest Season 4 has arrived. The first half of the show's 20-episode final season is now streaming on Netflix, picking up two years after the events of Season 3, and to put it lightly, the Stone family is in shambles. As if supernatural Callings and government overwatch wasn't enough, the crazed Angelina Meyer ended the previous season by killing Grace and kidnapping baby Eden. As evident by his bushy beard in Season 4 trailer footage, Ben Stone has been grieving with the loss of both his wife and youngest daughter for some time. To make matters even more chaotic, Ben's oldest son has seemingly missed out on half a decade of life.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shows Off Shigaraki's New Look With Special Poster
My Hero Academia has officially unleashed Tomura Shigaraki's new All For One power with the newest episode of the series, and Season 6 of the anime is showing off his scary new look with a special new power! The sixth season of the series has kicked off a huge war between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, but the heroes had been struggling while trying to do as much as they could before Shigaraki himself made it to the battlefield. But as the final moments of the previous episode demonstrated, the heroes are now completely out of time as Shigaraki is now making his terrifying move.
ComicBook
Loki's TVA Agents Nearly Had Major Super-Powered Suits
Loki's TVA agents could have looked very different on Disney+. New images from Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series have fans wondering what could have been. Wunmi Mosaku and her fellow hunters were outfitted like shock troopers in the Marvel Studios show. But, Loki's resident authority had some designs that wouldn't have looked out of place in Halo or Destiny at one point in development. Arm shielding and exoskeleton touches not that different from Green Goblin's redesign in Spider-Man: No Way Home are all over these images. It's curious to think how that would have changed the feel of the series for some of the people watching at home. Check out the wild pictures for yourself down below!
Review: The palace intrigue of 'The Crown' will hold you spellbound
"The Crown" returns for a fifth season and is more addictive than ever.
ComicBook
Andor's Kyle Soller Explains That Awkward Confrontation Between Syril and Dedra
Disney+'s new Star Wars series, Andor, is nine episodes deep and has followed some familiar faces as well as new ones. One of the show's villains is Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), the former Deputy Inspector for the Preox-Morlana. Things haven't been going well for little Syril ever since he went against orders in the show's third episode and caused a lot of trouble for his unit. He lost his job and was forced to go back home to his mommy, Eedy (Kathryn Hunter). Syril has become obsessed with finding Cassian, and his searches caught the attention of Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), a lieutenant and supervisor in the Imperial Security Bureau. In the latest episode, Syril basically stalks Dedra by waiting outside the ISB building, and they have an extremely intense and awkward interaction that has fans wondering if something romantic could be brewing, and if so, it's definitely not healthy. He tells her she has inspired him and given him a new reason to live, and it's hard to tell if she's really agitated and creeped out by the behavior or if she's actually into it. Soller recently had a chat with /Film about the show and while he didn't spill any details on a potential romance, he did provide further insight into the memorably icky scene.
ComicBook
Andor: Kyle Soller and Kathryn Hunter Created Backstory About Syril's Absent Father
The ninth episode of Star Wars: Andor is now streaming on DIsney+ and it featured more insight into the newest character we all love to hate: Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), the former Deputy Inspector for the Preox-Morlana. After he went against orders in the show's third episode and lost his job, Syril was forced to move in with his mom Eedy (Kathryn Hunter) and their relationship is giving off major Norman and Norma Bates vibes. Recently, Soller had a chat with /Film about the show and revealed he created a backstory about Syril's absent father.
ComicBook
James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios Plans Teased by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO
A new era for DC movies and television shows is officially upon us, with The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker's James Gunn and Peter Safran recently announced to be co-leading the newly-minted DC Studios. The imprint, which will be a key part of Warner Bros. Discovery, will have Gunn and Safran oversee the vast majority of films and HBO Max television shows inspired by DC's heroes and villains. The idea of DC having a concerted effort has led to fans becoming increasingly optimistic about what the future holds — and comments by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav will surely strengthen that enthusiasm. During the company's Q3 earnings call on Thursday, Zaslav praised Gunn and Safran, and teased that the pair are hard at work to create "a more unified creative approach" for DC going forward.
ComicBook
The CW Reportedly Cancels Beloved Long-Running Comedy Series
There have been some major changes to The CW and a lot of the network's shows might not be safe, including Whose Line Is It Anyway?. Nextstar recently purchased a controlling interest in The CW, and more than 30 employees at the company have been laid off. While fans await news on their favorite shows, it looks like the long-running comedy might be getting the axe. Colin Mochrie, who has been a part of the show for quite a while, took to Twitter to say they're filming their final season.
ComicBook
Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Comments on Delayed Sequel
Star Zoe Saldaña is opening up about the long-delayed Star Trek 4. Saldaña plays Nyota Uhura in the film series, set in the alternate universe referred to as the "Kelvin Timeline." In September, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule, where it had been set for a December 2023 release, after losing director Matt Shakman to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie. Paramount Pictures is now searching for a replacement director after declaring the film a top priority. Producer J.J. Abrams previously announced that the film will bring back the cast from the past three movies, after some speculation the film could feature a new cast. Saldana tells Deadline's 20 Questions podcast that she and her co-stars (including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban) are eager to reprise their roles.
