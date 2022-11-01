Christopher Bell has come up huge when necessary thus far in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and he'll look to do so one last time as he is one of the four drivers competing for the title in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. Bell needed a victory in the final race of both the Round of 12 and Round of 8 to stay in contention for the championship and came through each time, capturing the checkered flags at Charlotte and Martinsville. The 27-year-old won only once in his first 31 starts this season.

8 HOURS AGO