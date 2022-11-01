Read full article on original website
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Revealed
With November right around the corner, Sony has today announced the lineup of free PS4 and PS5 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus beginning next week. Per usual, the monthly slate of PS Plus titles happened to leak beforehand, which means we have already had a good idea of what to expect. Still, that lineup has now been confirmed.
PS5 Getting New Ninja Turtles Game
PS5 users are getting a new Ninja Turtles game. Right now on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One users can enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu Games. After coming to these platforms back in June, the game is making the next-gen jump to PS5 on November 15. And if you already own the game on PS4, the PS5 version is a free update. Unfortunately, this free upgrade isn't that meaningful because the two versions are identical according to Tribute Games.
Xbox Game Pass Users Losing Access to Popular Survival Game
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC are about to lose access to one of the most popular survivable games on the subscription service. Why? Well, because the deal to keep in Game Pass is about to expire. More specifically, on November 15 -- which is 13 days away from the moment of publishing -- Subnautica will no longer be available via the subscription service.
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Given 2003 Classic for Free
It's the first of a new month, in this case November, which means Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to download and play via Games With Gold. As you may know, the subscription service no longer dishes out Xbox 360 games nor original Xbox games, which means subscribers no longer get four games a month, but two. One of these games is made free on the first day of the month, the other halfway through the month.
Netflix Has Rolled Out New Feature That Customers Have Wanted For Ages
Netflix has announced a new feature that people have been waiting a long time for.
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals Include Some Incredible Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy must have written down the wrong dates on its calendar, because right you’ll find dozens of products available with Black Friday price tags. Black Friday won’t truly begin until late November, but from now until October 27 you’ll find TVs, laptops, headphones, and more listed for some of the best prices of the year.
The Best Fallout Game Is Now 100% Free
The best Fallout game is now 100 percent free, courtesy of Amazon, with a few catches. For one, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any platform that's not the PC, you're out of luck. Secondly, the deal is locked behind Prime Gaming, which means it's locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. The final catch is that the deal needs to be redeemed this month as it will expire in December. That said, once claimed it's yours to keep forever.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 players are divided over the M4 and its gold camo
It's not even been a full 24 hours and players are already unlocking the M4's gold camo
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in November 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in November. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Steam Makes Best-Selling Game 100% Free to Own
Steam has made a very popular game 100 percent free to own, but you need to redeem the offer within a certain amount of time. Between now and November, all Steam users can claim, download, play, and keep Fatshark's 2018 first-person co-op melee action game, Warhammer: Verminitide 2, which has sold several million copies to date, aka you may already own it. If you don't though, now is your opportunity to do so, and save $30 in the process.
Nintendo Switch Finally Gets 2021's Best Game
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can finally play 2021's best game, or at least 2021's Game of the Year winner at The Game Awards last year. As you may know, it's fairly common for Nintendo to get games after they come to other platforms. It Takes Two from developer Hazelight Studios and publisher EA is just the latest example. After coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC, last year, it finally came to Switch yesterday, November 4.
Is Xbox Game Pass Worth It? We Do the Math
I grew up with a video game controller in my hands. Video games have gone through a major evolution since then -- and so have their price tags. Then, in 2017 Microsoft launched Xbox Game Pass, followed by Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in 2019. These are subscription services that give players unlimited access to an expanding library of over 400 new and old games, and costs $120 or $180 for one year, respectively. XBGP lets you play on console or PC, and XBGPU lets you play console, PC and cloud gaming. These prices make either Game Pass plan attractive, but in the end, is it cheaper to buy physical copies of games?
New Xbox Game Pass Game Just Released Today and Has an 88 Metacritic Score
Xbox Game Pass has been updated with a new game; a game that literally just released today and currently boasts a very impressive Metacritic score of 88. How long the game will be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know, but it's available across all versions of the subscription service: Cloud, Console, and PC. It also doesn't matter what tier you're subscribed to -- standard or Ultimate -- as it's available via both.
Why the Xbox Series S is great, actually
The Xbox Series S is not as powerful as the Series X, but it is an underrated console with a lot to offer.
Xbox and Twitch are teaming up to offer cheaper access to PC Game Pass
Twitch and Microsoft announced a joint promotion today that will land you three free months of PC Game Pass when you purchase two subs on Twitch.
New PS5 Game Delayed Nearly One Week Before Release
An upcoming game that was poised to launch on PlayStation 5 consoles in a little under a week has now been delayed at the last minute. In a general sense, the coming week is likely going to be one of the biggest of the year for PlayStation and the PS5. Not only did Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just launch at the end of this past week, but God of War Ragnarok is finally poised to come to PS5 and PS4 next week as well. And while the God of War sequel wasn't the game in question that got delayed, instead, a new sports title is what won't be making its intended launch date.
