AKRON, Ohio – Akron Children’s Hospital’s 41st Holiday Tree Festival is scheduled for Nov. 12-19 at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. Admission is free. The event features more than 135 decorated trees and 70 wreaths donated by local corporations, groups and individuals. All items on display will be for sale following the event. Holiday gifts, decorations, coloring books and bows will also be available for sale. Proceeds from the festival will benefit medical research, education and patient care at the hospital. Since the festival’s inception in 1982, more than $6.7 million has been raised, according to the hospital.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO