Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
Akron Children’s Hospital Holiday Tree Festival set for Nov. 12-19
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Children’s Hospital’s 41st Holiday Tree Festival is scheduled for Nov. 12-19 at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. Admission is free. The event features more than 135 decorated trees and 70 wreaths donated by local corporations, groups and individuals. All items on display will be for sale following the event. Holiday gifts, decorations, coloring books and bows will also be available for sale. Proceeds from the festival will benefit medical research, education and patient care at the hospital. Since the festival’s inception in 1982, more than $6.7 million has been raised, according to the hospital.
X-Rated Halloween display in Ohio neighborhood
A homeowner located in front of Willoughby Middle School posed several skeletons in the front yard performing sex acts.
cleveland19.com
Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Akron to encourage voting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Black Voters Matter bus came to Akron on Nov. 2 to bolster the city’s efforts to get the vote out. Akron, still reeling from the police shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker back in June, reached out to the national effort of the Black Voters Matter organization.
No more Whoppers in downtown Warren
It appears as though a fast food restaurant in downtown Warren has closed its doors.
Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program
CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents ‘angry’ over new policy requiring leaves to be bagged for pickup
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in Cleveland. The city announced plans on Wednesday to now require residents to bag their leaves in order for their yard waste to be picked up. According to city officials, the changes to the seasonal pickup program will...
10 dogs taken from Youngstown house
Police and humane agents are taking at least 10 dogs from an East Side home.
Akron Zoo offering free admission certain days in November
Akron Zoo is offering family-friendly admission prices multiple times in November.
akronschools.com
St. Vincent de Paul donates Kindergarten Coats
Crouse CLC would like to thank the St. Vincent de Paul Conference at St. Mary Parish in Hudson for providing assistance to our students! The St. Vincent de Paul Conference focused on assistance at the beginning of the school year by providing 400 backpacks (donated by Costco Wholesale in Boston Heights, Ohio) and the purchase of winter coats for ALL Kindergarten students. The conference appropriated $4,000 for the purchase of winter coats that were delivered to the school in early October.
Sierra to open in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Sierra, an off-price retailer focusing on active and lifestyle brands, is set to open a store at the Greens of Strongsville at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Sierra - which has 74 locations - offers items for hiking, camping, skiing and casual wear. The Strongsville store will be the third location in the state, in addition to ones in Westlake and Columbus. Another, in Norwood near Cincinnati, is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 12.
whbc.com
CPD Officers Revive Woman Found Unresponsive, Not Breathing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of Canton’s finest will be honored at the department’s next Lifesaver award ceremony for saving the life of a city woman. Police officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute administered first aid to Annette Conklin, who was unresponsive and not breathing when officers pulled behind the vehicle she was in.
‘Thank God we’re safe’: Neighbors describe moment train cars derailed in Ravenna Twp.
The clean-up continues after a major train derailment in Portage County. A total of 22 Norfolk Southern freight cars jumped the tracks outside Ravenna just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
Akron breaks ground on $5.5M renovations to Perkins Woods Pool
AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron broke ground on renovations to the Perkins Woods Pool at 899 Diagonal Road on Tuesday. The project is estimated to cost $5.5 million and will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Community Development Block Grant funds and general operating funds, according to the city.
Cancer surgeon transforms own diagnosis into gift for other patients
For Dr. Gregory Boone, breast cancer surgeon at Cleveland Clinic's Mercy Hospital in Canton, his personal battle with cancer has transformed into a gift for not only him and his family, but his patients.
These 13 Greater Cleveland restaurants had the most critical food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. An additional 12 restaurants in five counties and two city health districts in Greater Cleveland with digitized health inspection reports had a count of 20 or more critical violations. Critical...
80s throwback items available for 2022 holiday season
The Trapper Keeper is offering a limited edition bundle including exclusive designs and extras.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Akron, Ohio
Akron is one of Ohio’s largest cities and is in the northeast, about halfway between Canton to the south and Cleveland to the north. Akron is home to one of the state’s top public universities, and there is quite an impressive list of things to do in Akron.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area
Are you looking for a spot to get a great breakfast?. If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. For decades, this local favorite has been serving great breakfasts. Their three-egg omelets are big and guaranteed to fill you up. Customers recommend the John's omelet (ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese) and Grecian omelet (feta cheese with a side of sliced tomato and Kalamata olives). They also have a great flat iron steak and eggs.
newsnet5
Northeast Ohio college student creates online cookie empire 'The Dessert Aisle' from home kitchen
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio area college student has successfully turned a hobby and side hustle of baking cookies into a mini-empire. They’re described as decadent, divine, and downright delicious by many. Crystal Looney, the young woman behind the online business is proving you can do...
