ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron Children’s Hospital Holiday Tree Festival set for Nov. 12-19

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Children’s Hospital’s 41st Holiday Tree Festival is scheduled for Nov. 12-19 at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. Admission is free. The event features more than 135 decorated trees and 70 wreaths donated by local corporations, groups and individuals. All items on display will be for sale following the event. Holiday gifts, decorations, coloring books and bows will also be available for sale. Proceeds from the festival will benefit medical research, education and patient care at the hospital. Since the festival’s inception in 1982, more than $6.7 million has been raised, according to the hospital.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Akron to encourage voting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Black Voters Matter bus came to Akron on Nov. 2 to bolster the city’s efforts to get the vote out. Akron, still reeling from the police shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker back in June, reached out to the national effort of the Black Voters Matter organization.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program

CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
CLEVELAND, OH
akronschools.com

St. Vincent de Paul donates Kindergarten Coats

Crouse CLC would like to thank the St. Vincent de Paul Conference at St. Mary Parish in Hudson for providing assistance to our students! The St. Vincent de Paul Conference focused on assistance at the beginning of the school year by providing 400 backpacks (donated by Costco Wholesale in Boston Heights, Ohio) and the purchase of winter coats for ALL Kindergarten students. The conference appropriated $4,000 for the purchase of winter coats that were delivered to the school in early October.
HUDSON, OH
Cleveland.com

Sierra to open in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Sierra, an off-price retailer focusing on active and lifestyle brands, is set to open a store at the Greens of Strongsville at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Sierra - which has 74 locations - offers items for hiking, camping, skiing and casual wear. The Strongsville store will be the third location in the state, in addition to ones in Westlake and Columbus. Another, in Norwood near Cincinnati, is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 12.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
whbc.com

CPD Officers Revive Woman Found Unresponsive, Not Breathing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of Canton’s finest will be honored at the department’s next Lifesaver award ceremony for saving the life of a city woman. Police officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute administered first aid to Annette Conklin, who was unresponsive and not breathing when officers pulled behind the vehicle she was in.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron breaks ground on $5.5M renovations to Perkins Woods Pool

AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron broke ground on renovations to the Perkins Woods Pool at 899 Diagonal Road on Tuesday. The project is estimated to cost $5.5 million and will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Community Development Block Grant funds and general operating funds, according to the city.
AKRON, OH
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Akron, Ohio

Akron is one of Ohio’s largest cities and is in the northeast, about halfway between Canton to the south and Cleveland to the north. Akron is home to one of the state’s top public universities, and there is quite an impressive list of things to do in Akron.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area

Are you looking for a spot to get a great breakfast?. If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. For decades, this local favorite has been serving great breakfasts. Their three-egg omelets are big and guaranteed to fill you up. Customers recommend the John's omelet (ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese) and Grecian omelet (feta cheese with a side of sliced tomato and Kalamata olives). They also have a great flat iron steak and eggs.
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy