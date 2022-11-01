Read full article on original website
Female officer shot during police training in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Sansom Park officer was shot during a police training exercise at a Fort Worth elementary school and is in critical condition, police say. While the officer is still in critical condition, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer, on behalf of Forest Hill Police Chief Eddie Burns, said the officer is now stable.
Police release photo of suspect in deadly road rage shooting on 635 in Garland
GARLAND, Texas - Police have released a photo of the suspect in a road rage shooting on 635 in Garland last month that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man. A $5,000 reward is also being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Cesar Moreno-Pompa.
Police seek woman accused of stealing $20,000 in jewelry from Dallas store
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a woman accused of stealing more than $20,000 in jewelry from a store. The woman was seen browsing at New World Jewelry, located on Grissom Lane, on September 3. Soon after, investigators said she stuffed her pockets with jewelry while the employee was...
BREAKING DeSoto Police Investigate Home Invasion, Seek Public’s Help
DeSoto Police are asking for the public’s help with information about a late Friday morning home invasion by three armed suspects who broke into a home on the 1000 block of June Bug Lane. The home invasion left the three residents, two juveniles and an elderly woman unhurt but with their hands in zip-ties. It was not clear if anything was stolen during the break-in.
WATCH: Police Chase Ends as Person Tries to Hide in Dallas-Area School
A person who led police on a chase from Midlothian into Dallas County bailed out and ran into a school Thursday afternoon before being taken into custody by police. Dallas Police confirmed to NBC 5 they were following a Dodge Charger reported stolen out of Midlothian. The driver could be...
Burglars Ransack Texas Shoe Store In Hopes Of Big Score But Get Bamboozled
Talk about instant karma.
Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
Man wanted in deadly Mesquite apartment fire transferred to Dallas County jail
The man wanted in a deadly Mesquite fire has now been moved to a jail cell in Dallas. In September, an arson fire damaged or destroyed a dozen units at an apartment complex in Mesquite. An elderly man died
VIDEO: Suspects lead police on wild chase through Dallas with a baby on board
DALLAS - A driver in a stolen Dodge Charger and the driver of an SUV led multiple law enforcement agencies on a dangerous high-speed chase. SKY 4 first caught a glimpse of the child when the driver of the stolen Charger ditched it and got into a waiting SUV. The...
Lake Worth ISD first-grade teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate conduct, district says
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A first-grade teacher with Lake Worth ISD has been arrested following allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student, the district announced Friday. In a message sent out on Twitter, the district announced the arrest of the Miller Language Academy teacher Mario Pureco Razo. "Although the...
Fort Worth miniature train faces ultimatum to get up and running
The Forest Park Miniature Train has been a staple of Fort Worth. But it's currently off the tracks.
Mother, Two Children Hospitalized, Hit by SUV While Walking to School
A mother and two of her children were injured Thursday morning on their walk to school. According to Fort Worth Police, a woman and her children were walking to Comanche Springs Elementary on the 8100 block of Comanche Springs when they were hit by an SUV. Police said the SUV...
Homicide on S. Nachita Drive
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 12:10 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of S. Nachita Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man shot. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and the man died at the scene. According to a...
VIDEO: Dallas Methodist hospital shooting captured on surveillance, body camera
DALLAS - Dallas police released surveillance and body camera video of the shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Oct. 22 that killed two healthcare workers. DPD edited the video that was released "out of respect for the victims and their families." WARNING SOME MAY FIND THIS VIDEO DISTURBING:. The...
Dallas police release video of deadly shootout with suspect
Dallas police released body camera video of a deadly shootout with 61-year-old Donathy Doddy. Police say he opened fire on officers as they approached.
