Girls cross country: Experienced runners, newbies among sectional champions (80 photos)
Verona — For Cicero-North Syracuse senior Kate Putman, it was as bitter sweet moment to win her last Section III girls cross country race and for Oneida 7th grader Molly Myatt, it was new experience. Putman and Myatt were among the four class winners at the sectional championship on...
Section III high school sectional sports schedule, scoreboard for Nov. 4
The Section III high school sectional sports schedule and scoreboard for Friday, Nov. 4. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Jamesville-DeWitt gets revenge on Fulton in Class A girls volleyball championship (60 photos)
Chittenango — The digs and spikes were both impressive and plentiful as the Jamesville-DeWitt girls volleyball team emerged as Class A champions over Fulton on Saturday at Chittenango High School. “This championship means a lot, especially since I took some time off from coaching to be with my kids,”...
Girls swimming: Falwell Cup goes to New Hartford for 1st time since 2005 (161 photos)
The New Hartford girls swimming and diving team won the George Falwell Cup, awarded to the team with the highest point total from the Section III state qualifying event on Friday at the Nottingham High School pool. The Spartans scored a team total of 277 points and won the cup...
Holland Patent football avenges 46-point loss to Adirondack with Class C semifinal victory (photos)
The last time Holland Patent faced top-seeded Adirondack on the football field, the Golden Knights were on the wrong side of a 46-point blowout. Two weeks later, Holland Patent head coach Brian Briggs and his team came away with an upset victory over the previously undefeated Wildcats 25-20 in the Class C semifinal round at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Jamesville-DeWitt boys volleyball sweeps its way to Section III Division II title (68 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jamesville-DeWitt’s loss to Living Word Academy in the Section III Division II title match last season weighed heavily on the Red Rams’ minds for awhile.
Boys cross country: F-M’s McGinn wins by slim margin, Auburn takes sectional title (65 photos)
Verona — Fayetteville-Manlius runner Nolan McGinn held off Baldwinsville’s Solomon Holden Betts by one-tenth of a second and the Auburn boys won the team title, beating out Fayetteville-Manlius in an exciting Class AA boys cross country championship race at the Section III championship meet on Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.
West Genesee wins Class A title at Section III cheer championships (349 photos)
Fresh off their win at ScareFest last week, the West Genesee cheer squad took home another title – the Class A championship – at the Section III cheerleading championships on Saturday at West Genesee High School. Other class winners included Indian River (Class B), Mexico (Class C), Oriskany...
Live playoff scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s high school football games (semifinals)
Four Class C football teams will battle four the two spots in next weekends Section III Championship in the JMA Wireless Dome. >> Revenge, upsets in first round of playoffs (What we learned from quarterfinals of Section III football)
West Genesee knocks off Whitesboro in back-and-forth Class A football semifinal (41 photos)
Third-seeded West Genesee defeated second-seeded Whitesboro 35-28 in Friday’s Class A sectional semifinal matchup at Chiz Frye Field in Whitesboro. “I’ve been here since 2005 and I’ve been very lucky to have been a part of some big wins and some championships,” West Genesee head coach Joe Corley said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever been more proud of a team for showing composure, but also mental toughness. To have the ability to get the job done when you got to get it done like we saw tonight, it was something special.”
CBA, Cicero-North Syracuse will face off in Class AA football final
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Coming into Friday night’s playoff game against Utica Proctor, CBA football coach Casey Brown was concerned about his team’s ability to regain its momentum after a first-round bye. Brothers quarterback Jordan Rae and the team’s dynamic passing game quickly buried that worry.
Westhill downs Marcellus to win girls volleyball Section III Class B championship (51 photos)
Chittenango, N.Y. — In a rematch of last year’s Section III girls volleyball championship, Westhill avenged its loss and defeated Marcellus 3-0 Friday night at Chittenango High School.
Homer running back explodes for 385 yards, 5 TDs in Class B semifinal win over Camden
Homer’s senior running back Sam Sorenson has been a true workhorse for his team all year. The all-state wrestler had his number called 39 times for 385 yards and five touchdowns, as his second-seeded Trojans cruised to a 64-40 victory over Camden in Friday’s Class B semifinal matchup.
Living Word Academy upsets LaFayette for Class D girls volleyball title (57 photos)
Chittenango, N.Y. — Living Word Academy captured the Class D girls volleyball sectional title in a matchup against top-seeded Lafayette on Saturday at Chittenango High School. The second-seeded Lions (17-0) held on to win 3-2 in a back-and-forth clash with the Lancers (18-2).
Fayetteville-Manlius wins first Section III boys volleyball crown in 28 years (60 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Chris Gangloff picked an odd time to stop coaching his Fayetteville-Manlius boys volleyball team on Saturday.
Granville girls cross country marches to second OHSAA state gold
OBETZ — When an opponent sees one Granville girls cross country runner, more are never far behind. Senior Ella Johnson took the challenge to lead the way Saturday, racing to an All-Ohio finish, and the pack soon followed to the finish line. After being edged out a a year ago, Granville left no...
Christian Brothers Academy boys soccer heading to Class A Final Four
Christian Brothers Academy earned its spot in the Class A boys soccer semifinals with an impressive 6-0 victory over Section II’s Columbia in Saturday’s regional matchup at Schuylerville High School. CBA came out firing with first half goals by junior Connor Morgia, and senior Jack Griffith.
HS football playoffs: Morrisville-Eaton tops West Canada Valley in OT, moves on to section final
Top-seeded Morrisville-Eaton’s sectional semifinal matchup against fourth-seeded West Canada Valley on Friday was all too familiar. The last time the Warriors and Indians faced off was in last year’s Section III 8-man championship game -- a contest where WCV squeezed out a 38-36 win.
Girls soccer playoffs: New Hartford’s quest for back-to-back state titles continues
New Hartford (20-0-1) defeated Section II’s Columbia on Saturday in the Class A regional round at Mechanicville High School. “We played pretty well. We were aggressive,” New Hartford coach Frank DuRoss said. “We had a slow first half, but kept pressing in the second half and got through.”
Skaneateles girls volleyball sweeps Cazenovia for 4th straight title (48 photos)
Chittenango, N.Y. — Going into the Class C girls volleyball championship, the Skaneateles Lakers were well aware that trying to defeat a team three times in one season can be a challenge. But Skaneateles answered the call with a resounding three-set sweep over Cazenovia on Saturday at Chittenango High School.
