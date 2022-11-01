ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Great day to be a Jayhawk: KU tops OSU 37-16, earns bowl eligibility

The Kansas Jayhawks looked a little more like they did early in the season during their Salute to Service game Saturday afternoon, improving to 6-3 on the season and becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2008. They topped the No. 18-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys 37-16 Saturday, rushing for...
Getting ready to vote and have questions? Check this page

Kansans’ long, double-sided ballots in the Nov. 8 general election may be a bit daunting. There’s a lot there, and a lot at stake. We’ve posted a lot of our own coverage of the issues, as well as many articles from Kansas Reflector and Kansas News Service, to help readers make their decisions. But we already have more than five dozen articles posted on the topic of this election, and that’s a lot to sift through.
This Kansas doctor collected medical artifacts for decades. His ‘very unusual collection’ is for sale

Medicine’s Hall of Fame & Museum in Shawnee, Kansas, is closed, and its thousands of items are up for auction. Dr. Bruce Hodges, 90, began collecting medical memorabilia as a hobby about 55 years ago. It started, he says, “as one item here and one item there,” until he had a handful of items to fill a curio cabinet in his waiting room.
Off-duty officer injured, 5 arrested in alleged armed attack in west Lawrence

Five teens — four adults and one minor — were arrested on suspicion of charges including attempted murder and aggravated robbery following an incident early Friday that left an off-duty Lawrence police officer injured. Laura McCabe, a spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department, said officers were called to...
