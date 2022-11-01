Read full article on original website
World's tallest woman finally flies for the first time after plane removed six seats
No one particularly loves flying. Being stuck in an aluminium box for hours on end while tens of thousands of feet up in the air can be uncomfortable at the best of times. And don’t even get us started on the leg room. But for 25-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi, who...
Autumn in Brussels
Nature is always the perfect subject for photography, but it puts on its best coat during autumn. Trees display a vivid colour palette that can only be replicated in paintings by the most talented artists. Thankfully for the rest of us, photography is a handy and useful tool, as hard as it is to do justice to natural beauty.
High hopes, but low expectations on eve of UN climate change conference
As representatives of the world’s nations prepare to meet Sunday for the first day of the latest United Nations climate change conference, experts are skeptical that new national actions sufficient to avert catastrophic climate change will be announced during the two-week event. “I think not likely, for COP27,” Jake...
Travel companies celebrate 60 years of James Bond with themed tours
The James Bond franchise celebrated its 60th anniversary on 5 October, the first film in the series coming out in 1962. Needless to say, the occasion has been marked all around the world and, for the first time, EON Productions, the company behind the Bond legacy, has chosen an official travel agency partner to offer an immersive agent 007 experience.
Tallest building in the EU completed in Warsaw
The tallest building in the EU, called the Varso Tower, has just been completed in Warsaw by Foster + Partners. Part of HB Reavis’ Varso Place project, the tower is 310 metres tall, overtaking the Commerzbank Tower in Frankfurt by 10 metres. Varso Tower is a timeless addition to...
National rail strikes to disrupt UK services 4-11 November
Heavy disruptions are expected across the UK over the next week, as several national rail strikes are planned form 4 to 10 November. According to Independent, this is the longest and most damaging series of strikes the country has been through since the 1980’s. The actions started in June and have continued on a regular basis. Multiple train operators, contracted by the Department for Transport are involved, each facing individual disputes brought on by four unions: RMT, the main rail union, Aslef, representing train drivers, Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA), the union for white-collar staff in the transport industry, and Unite, representing some grades in some train operators.
These are the 5 sustainable architects of the year
Sustainability is the buzz-word of the moment and not without reason. With a planet that’s rapidly changing and a climate that’s warming up even faster, we should all be aware of our actions. Sure, one human being can’t change a lot and it’s true that big businesses in particular should be held accountable for their actions. Even so, if all human beings would adapt their behavior and think in a more sustainable way, we could change a lot in this world. After all, as consumers, every euro we spend should be a conscious choice and a vote towards a better future.
Convenience is passengers’ top priority after pandemic
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced the results of its 2022 Global Passenger Survey (GPS), registering over 10,000 responses from 222 countries, which shows that travellers’ top concerns for travel in the post-Covid crisis period are focused on simplification and convenience. Travel during Covid-19 was complex, cumbersome...
Mina Guli is running 200 marathons to help tackle the world’s water crisis
Australian ultra-marathoner and environmental activist Mina Guli plans to run 200 marathons in 365 days until the start of the United Nations Water Conference in March 2023. As of September 2022, she has passed the halfway mark, running 100 marathons in Australia, Central Asia and Africa since May 2022, and moving onto Europe.
This small Italian airport is now Europe’s largest outdoor concert venue
The landscape close to an airport in Italy has been transformed into Europe’s largest concert venue: the RCF Arena. With a capacity with up to 100,000 people, the location is set to host the singer Harry Styles in 2023. The 20-hectare site is located on the fringes of Reggio Emilia Airport, just outside Bologna in northern Italy. The venue was born in the airport area formerly known as Campovolo.
China’s trackless trams could revitalize city suburbs
China’s trackless trams could revitalize city suburbs. They’re a cross between light rail and a city bus. They run on rubber tires instead of tracks but the ride is smoother than a bus due to stabilizing technology. The system is currently in use in the Chinese cities of Zhuzhou, Yibin and Yancheng.
