Sustainability is the buzz-word of the moment and not without reason. With a planet that’s rapidly changing and a climate that’s warming up even faster, we should all be aware of our actions. Sure, one human being can’t change a lot and it’s true that big businesses in particular should be held accountable for their actions. Even so, if all human beings would adapt their behavior and think in a more sustainable way, we could change a lot in this world. After all, as consumers, every euro we spend should be a conscious choice and a vote towards a better future.

1 DAY AGO