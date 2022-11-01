Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
WKRC
Zillow rankings: Cincinnati's wealthiest areas
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - It takes more than $100,000 in annual income to live Greater Cincinnati's 12 wealthiest areas. According to Zillow Group Inc., the ZIP code that includes Terrace Park boasts a median home value of $636,727, with residents needing to earn $166,000 to afford the area. That makes it the wealthiest area within the region.
wvxu.org
Home foreclosures are on the rise in Ohio. A new program aims to help
Home foreclosure filings nationwide were up 153% in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. That’s according to Attom, a curator of land and property data. In Ohio, foreclosures increased by more than 167% during the first six months of 2022, according to...
WLWT 5
Professional yard clean up: average costs and what to look for before booking
CINCINNATI — Sometimes fall can feel overwhelming when you look around and see all those leaves. The thought of raking and bagging all of that yard waste yourself may have some of you looking for help. So we wanted to know what the cost of a professional cleanup typically...
Impact of diesel shortage on Miami Valley businesses
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. is experiencing a diesel shortage which has local trucking companies worried about the future. Tom Milby is the Vice President of Safety at Home Run, Inc., a trucking company based in Xenia. The company has been around for decades, surviving the many ups and downs of the U.S. economy, […]
WLWT 5
Two major retailers relocating to Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
WLWT 5
Frontier Airlines begins nonstop service from Cincinnati to Phoenix
CINCINNATI — On Saturday, Frontier Airlines launched a nonstop service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). The airline is offering fares as low as $69 for its introductory fare offer. The service begins Saturday, Nov. 5 four times per week. Frequency and...
Cincinnati: Time Fall Back This Weekend
Cincinnati Make sure you set you clocks to fall back this weekend. You will need to set your clocks back at 2am on Sunday. Turn your clock back back one hour and revert to standard time. This means you will get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday. So you shouldn’t be late for church […]
spectrumnews1.com
Middletown wrestles with homelessness, impact on business
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — More than 10,600 people are homeless on a given day in Ohio, according to federal data. Aid workers say unhoused people are more visible since the pandemic. What You Need To Know. Triple Moon Coffee Company opened in downtown Middletown nearly eight years ago. Owner Heather...
WKRC
Do some authentic German holiday shopping at Christkindlmarkt
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This weekend you can kick off your Christmas with some German flair. The Germania Society's Christkindlmarkt is Nov. 4-6 in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 4-6
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. A Cincinnati Christmas tradition is back, with magnificent holiday decorations, a lavish train display and — of course — lush foliage and poinsettias.
Cincinnati Residents Call Out Greyhound for Moving Bus Terminal to the Suburbs
The new terminal in Arlington Heights leaves many riders in the lurch, some say.
wvxu.org
Wastewater shows more COVID in Cincinnati than other numbers indicate
Monitoring of Cincinnati-area wastewater has indicated there's a lot more COVID-19 in the region than other tests have shown. The Cincinnati Health Department says positive test reports are low, but sampling at the four wastewater collection sites indicate a surge in COVID RNA. Interim Health Commissioner Grant Mussman says the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a electrical fire on Edwards Road in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a electrical fire on Edwards Road in Hyde Park. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police issue caution about buying, selling items online after string of thefts
CINCINNATI — Police are warning about a dangerous trend that's starting to surface again. In person transactions from sweet online deals that really are too good to be true. Cincinnati Police reported several recent robberies in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, with people getting ripped off when making transactions with someone they arranged to buy, sell or trade property with.
WKRC
The Treasury's new Series I bond rate announcement
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury made the announcement that Series I bonds will pay 6.89% annual interest through April 2023, down from the current 9.62% yearly rate that’s been offered since May. It’s the third highest rate since I bonds were introduced in 1998, and investors may lock in this rate for six months by purchasing anytime before the end of April. Independent financial advisor Rob De Lessio of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on the newscast to discuss what this means in more detail.
WCPO
Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built. The unique retailer has applied for a building permit with the Butler County Development Department and filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square-foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans submitted in September, it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WKRC
How to manage financial stress during the holiday season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The most recent holiday retail report shows the average household is going to spend about $1,500 this shopping season, but due to inflation, it's likely to buy fewer gifts than it would have a year ago. A recent survey shows many of us list money as our...
linknky.com
Check out the cute boutique that just opened in LINK nky’s former home
On an autumn day, three generations of goddesses and business owners—Holly Nicole; her mom, Heather Vagedes; and her mom, Donna Brown, a crystal residence therapist—are gathered at the boutique Pink Moon in Covington, which opened on Oct. 21. This is their second location—in July, they opened at Trade...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Public Schools may consider requiring driver's ed for first time in decades
CINCINNATI — The largest school district in the region could consider bringing back mandatory driver's education. Conversations are swirling in the Cincinnati Public School district following a traffic blitz by the Cincinnati Police Department. "A little more than 30 percent of the people who were cited didn't even have...
