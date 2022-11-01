ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

COVID is down, but far from out: It might be time for a booster shot

By Dr. Marc Siegel, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y1If8_0iuQvxfL00
Pedestrians walk past a signs hanging outside Pfizer headquarters in New York and one hanging at a bus stop encouraging the Covid-19 booster, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Should I take the new COVID booster shot?”

I was asked this question again this weekend while speaking to a large breakfast group. I paused. It is a complex question to answer.

I told them I took it two weeks before traveling to Italy, and I didn’t get COVID, though I was traveling with others who did. There is still some evidence that the vaccine (including the booster) decreases viral shedding and therefore COVID’s spread, though certainly not to the extent that it did originally.

As opposed to the White House, I am not yet recommending the COVID booster shot for everyone over the age of 5, though I do believe it is beneficial for all ages. I told the group I start with patients who are at higher risk such as the elderly and those with underlying chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart and lung disease, rheumatological conditions and even obesity.

The vaccine clearly decreases the risk of severe illness and hospitalization, and this is sure to be true for the latest booster as well. Two small studies from Harvard and Columbia did show only a small bump in neutralizing antibodies against the circulating omicron BA.5 subvariant from the new bivalent shot as opposed to the original vaccine, but we await the full clinical data to determine exactly how effective this vaccine is to keep you from getting very sick.

In the meantime, it makes sense to take a vaccine against COVID at least once in 2022, especially if you haven’t had a recent case of it. I think it also makes sense to delay a vaccine for two or three months after the illness because of the protection natural immunity provides. Keep in mind that a recent study showed little impact on either spread or severity if you took the original vaccine alone against the latest subvariants, but that severity and hospitalization clearly decrease from a recent booster.

When it comes to children, I believe the booster discussion should involve a pediatrician, the child (if old enough) and a parent. I am in favor of the vaccine for children, not just because over 1,000 children have died during the pandemic, but because evidence suggests that the vaccine decreases your risk of long COVID, which involves persistent fatigue, brain fog, and damage to the lungs, heart and other organs.

One of the tragedies of the pandemic has been the hyper-focus on myocarditis in male teens who have taken the COVID vaccine. This is of course worthy of discussion, but keep in mind that the latest data out of Israel looking at 4 million people showed an incidence of only approximately five in 100,000, and the cases were mild and self-limited. By contrast, the heart issues associated with COVID itself tend to be more severe and long-lasting, especially in the unvaccinated.

A line of reasoning that has been applied to children by naysayers throughout the pandemic is that children tend to have mild cases of COVID, so why vaccinate them? Unfortunately, this same time of thinking could be applied to measles, polio or mumps, eroding confidence in our greatest vaccines. Far more accurate and helpful is a public health “herd” mentality — decrease the impact on the herd by getting more people immunized, even if the risk to the individual is low.

And here is the type of discussion going on in doctors’ offices — with COVID still circulating throughout the U.S., the risk of getting it no matter what age is still high enough to suggest vaccination. In other words, the chances of your child getting very sick from COVID (especially if unvaccinated) is far higher than the risk of a major side effect from the vaccine. If you had a bad side effect from a previous COVID shot, this is certainly taken into consideration and may well be a reason not to have another one.

With public focus moving away from COVID at long last and now shifting to flu and respiratory syncytial virus (R.S.V.) which are both on the rise, it is too easy to say no to a COVID booster. For most of us, this would be the wrong decision.

Marc Siegel, M.D., is a professor of medicine and medical director of Doctor Radio at NYU Langone Health. He is a Fox News medical correspondent and author of the new book, “COVID; the Politics of Fear and the Power of Science.”

Comments / 9

Hanz2020
4d ago

Of course it is. Go get your boosters everyone. Don't want that pesky immune system having to be doing its one and only job.

Reply
6
Related
The Hill

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
TheDailyBeast

This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before

As the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading subvariants. In the U.S., BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.That means BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. What’s most worrying...
TheDailyBeast

The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here

A new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in many ways the worst form of the virus so far. It’s more contagious than any previous variant or subvariant. It also evades the antibodies from monoclonal therapies,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Mail

'Most vaccine-resistant COVID strain ever' - dubbed 'XBB' - is detected in the US with three confirmed cases: Mutant strain has causes case to double in a fortnight in Singapore

A new Covid variant that is feared to be the 'most vaccine-resistant yet' has sent case numbers soaring in Singapore — and it is already in the US. The mutant strain — dubbed XBB — is another spin-off of the Omicron variant and has been blamed for Singapore's infection numbers doubling in the past fortnight.
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are the new most common COVID symptoms, according to a study

After nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the new most common COVID-19 symptoms have changed and vary widely depending on vaccination status. According to the ZOE Health Study’s findings on most common COVID-19 symptoms, participants who were fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated reported four of the top symptoms. However, one symptom differed depending on your vaccination status.
The Hill

The Hill

750K+
Followers
87K+
Post
537M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy