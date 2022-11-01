ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Metro News

Gilmer FFA team captures national spotlight

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — A group of students representing Gilmer County High School brought home high honors last weekend from a national FFA competition in Indianapolis. The team, made up of six students, five of whom graduated from the school last spring and are now attending college, finished second in the national leadership competition for parliamentary procedure. Participants are judged on their ability to exercise the skills of running a business meeting following the parameters of Roberts Rules of Order.
GILMER COUNTY, WV
Live Action News

Teen adopted with spina bifida finds successful path in sports

A teenager with spina bifida who was adopted as a child from China is thriving as he forges a new path in sports, showing the world he is not limited by his disability. Ryan Wolfe grew up playing soccer and basketball, but always had a passion for football. And now, as the team manager for Eastern Lebanon County (ELCO) High School in Pennsylvania, he’s able to fulfill that passion. But it hasn’t been an easy journey. In an interview with Lancaster Online, Wolfe and his family shared his remarkable story, which started with Ryan’s adoption from China in 2012.
theccmonline.com

Brace, Rinkes are CHS students of the month

Molly Brace and Jaxon Rinkes were named the Carrollton High School October Students of the Month. Brace is the daughter of Marissa and Beau Brace of Carrollton. She has a brother, Evan Brace, a sophomore. At school she is involved in youth to youth group, CHS Club, volleyball and outside...
CARROLLTON, GA

