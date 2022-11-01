Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
Cranston East High School alumni paints mural to revitalize sports stadium
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The walls of Cranston Stadium are exploding with pops of color thanks to a former student. Artist Francis Gauthier is a 2001 graduate of Cranston High School East. "We wanted to bring some life to the stadium,” Gauthier said. SHOW US SOMETHING GOOD: Special...
Turf field dedicated at The Bridge Sports Complex
The City of Bridgeport and staff from The Bridge Sports Complex Citynet Center dedicated its artificial turf field.
Metro News
Gilmer FFA team captures national spotlight
GLENVILLE, W.Va. — A group of students representing Gilmer County High School brought home high honors last weekend from a national FFA competition in Indianapolis. The team, made up of six students, five of whom graduated from the school last spring and are now attending college, finished second in the national leadership competition for parliamentary procedure. Participants are judged on their ability to exercise the skills of running a business meeting following the parameters of Roberts Rules of Order.
Teen adopted with spina bifida finds successful path in sports
A teenager with spina bifida who was adopted as a child from China is thriving as he forges a new path in sports, showing the world he is not limited by his disability. Ryan Wolfe grew up playing soccer and basketball, but always had a passion for football. And now, as the team manager for Eastern Lebanon County (ELCO) High School in Pennsylvania, he’s able to fulfill that passion. But it hasn’t been an easy journey. In an interview with Lancaster Online, Wolfe and his family shared his remarkable story, which started with Ryan’s adoption from China in 2012.
whiterivernow.com
Gary B.: Inaugural Battle of the Bridge brings together fans for fun football night
White River Now’s Gary Bridgman takes a look at the 2022 Citizens Bank Battle of the Bridge. It was the much anticipated (and inaugural) Citizens Bank Battle of the Bridge Friday night as the Batesville Pioneers and the Southside Southerners collided at Stewart Field with the Southerners coming out on top — 35 to 21.
Springville youth baseball team raises money, toys for Toys for Tots
From Staff Reports SPRINGVILLE — The Springville Regulators 10U baseball team has a heart for the community. This fall, the team partnered with the Springville Police Department for Toys for Tots and raised more than $1500 in under a week, filling the Police Mobile Command trailer full of toys for local children this holiday season. […]
theccmonline.com
Brace, Rinkes are CHS students of the month
Molly Brace and Jaxon Rinkes were named the Carrollton High School October Students of the Month. Brace is the daughter of Marissa and Beau Brace of Carrollton. She has a brother, Evan Brace, a sophomore. At school she is involved in youth to youth group, CHS Club, volleyball and outside...
Comments / 0