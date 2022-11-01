Read full article on original website
Mild And Breezy For Saturday, Early Showers On Sunday
JAMESTOWN – After a warm and breezy start to the weekend, the chance for a few showers will return late Saturday night and into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 6 PM Saturday evening until midnight tonight for Chautauqua and Erie counties. South winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH are expected.
Shapiro, Davis Draw Hundreds of Supporters for Get Out the Vote Rally in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Thursday night, the Democratic nominees for Pennsylvania governor and lieutenant governor were in Harrisburg, encouraging supporters to “Get Out The Vote.”. Attorney General Josh Shapiro and State Representative Austin Davis (D-Allegheny) arrived in Harrisburg around 6 p.m. to be greeted by hundreds...
Voters guide to New York elections
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Election day is less than a week away and New Yorkers have a lot to vote for on this year’s ballot. The statewide races include the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and Comptroller. New Yorkers will also vote for congressional candidates, state legislature...
