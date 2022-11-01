ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Mild And Breezy For Saturday, Early Showers On Sunday

JAMESTOWN – After a warm and breezy start to the weekend, the chance for a few showers will return late Saturday night and into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 6 PM Saturday evening until midnight tonight for Chautauqua and Erie counties. South winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH are expected.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Voters guide to New York elections

ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Election day is less than a week away and New Yorkers have a lot to vote for on this year’s ballot. The statewide races include the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and Comptroller. New Yorkers will also vote for congressional candidates, state legislature...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy