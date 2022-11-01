JAMESTOWN – After a warm and breezy start to the weekend, the chance for a few showers will return late Saturday night and into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 6 PM Saturday evening until midnight tonight for Chautauqua and Erie counties. South winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH are expected.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO