This Is The Best Sandwich In South Carolina
Food and Wine found the best sandwiches around the country, including this ever-popular bite in South Carolina.
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in America
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
live5news.com
Woman hurt in accident involving vendor trucks on MUSC property, officials say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are learning more about an accident involving two trucks on MUSC property in downtown Charleston Friday. A woman was pinned between two vendor trucks around 5:45 p.m., according to MUSC officials. The Charleston Police Department assisted with the call. Officials say that the victim was...
North Charleston High School head coach Devon Smalls resigns
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston High School’s head football coach, Devon Smalls, announced his resignation. Smalls broke the news to News 2 Sports Anchor Mark Morgan on Friday afternoon. It comes as Smalls wraps up his 5th season with the Cougars. They were 3-7 this season. Count on 2 for updates.
live5news.com
Police respond to incident on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to avoid an area of James Island while they work on an incident. A “large police presence” responded to Oakcrest Drive in the Whitehouse Plantation area. Police first tweeted about the incident at 1:51 p.m., but they...
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.
This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
Crash injures 2 Port Royal firefighters Thursday night
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Two firefighters were injured in a crash in Beaufort County Thursday night. The pair were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Town of Port Royal Fire Department. A photo showed the firetruck overturned on its side. No further details were released.
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. Coroner identifies victims killed in three-vehicle crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the two people who died in a Friday morning crash. Breanna Sison, 26, of Summerville died at approximately 8:24 a.m. at the scene from injuries she suffered in the crash, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. Christian Tito, 29,...
live5news.com
West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bar and grill in the Avondale community will open its doors for the last time on Saturday, Nov. 12. Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon. “Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years!” the post...
counton2.com
Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident
Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident. 3 rescued from capsized boat near Charleston Harbor. SC State to mandate sexual assault prevention training. Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek …. Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek mayor?. Cool Teacher:...
counton2.com
NCPD: Man arrested for armed robbery, stealing lottery tickets
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man for robbing a gas station clerk at knifepoint and stealing dozens of lottery tickets. According to the report, Joseph Jefferson Jr. (33) entered the Sunoco on the 4300 block of Dorchester Road around...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in South Carolina.
live5news.com
Man charged in connection to armed robbery at convenience store
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man has been charged after deputies say he stole two quarts of oil from a convenience store. Michael Green, 30, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime after he took $18-worth of oil from the Scotchman Store on Maybank Highway on May 26, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.
Lowcountry agencies, SLED taking action against trailer theft through ‘TIP’ event
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with local agencies and the National Insurance Crime Bureau event happening in November to help recover stolen trailers. CCSO, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau will partner to host […]
live5news.com
SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A contractor at the center of complaints for stealing thousands of dollars was arrested again on Wednesday morning, after a Live 5 investigation. Don Geddes and his wife first told their story back in July. They live on James Island and hired Travis Tardiff to redo their back deck. Geddes said the job was supposed to cost $15,000; they wrote him a check for $7,500 but said the job was never done.
