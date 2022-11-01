ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Police Report

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vfslt_0iuQuuuX00

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department released an arrest report today from October 17 through October 31.

October 31:

Atlantic Police arrested 48-year-old Dan Christensen of Atlantic for Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Possession of a Controlled Substance (marijuana). He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked in and held.

Police arrested 42-year-old Kintin, Albert, of Atlantic, for Public Intoxication and Consumption of Alcohol in a Public Place. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked in and held.

October 24:

Atlantic Police arrested 29-year-old Jason Mark of Atlantic on a Cass County Warrant for Failure to Appear. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked in and held.

Police arrested 27-year-old Yleiza, Sakios, of Atlantic, for Domestic Abuse Assault (2nd Offense) and Violation of a No Contact Order. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked in and held.

October 22:

Atlantic Police arrested 22-year-old BJ Taun of Atlantic for Public Intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked in and held.

Police arrested 38-year-old Fernando Villa-Diaz, of Atlantic, for Domestic Abuse, Assault & Child Endangerment. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked in and held.

October 21:

Atlantic Police arrested 30-year-old Casey Manzanares of Atlantic for Violation of Probation. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked in and held.

Police arrested 54-year old Honey Klever of Atlantic for Domestic Abuse Assault. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail, where she was booked in and held.

October 17:

Atlantic Police arrested 32-year-old Tyler Mills of Atlantic for Harassment 3rd Degree and Violation of No Contact Order (2 counts). He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked in and held.

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Ringgold County search warrant nets 3 arrests

(Bedford) -- Multiple suspects are in custody following a search warrant in Ringgold County. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says charges have been filed against Jason Parker, Margaret Williams, and Jonathan Lovell after deputies with Taylor and Ringgold County conducted a search warrant in the 1500 block of 112nd Avenue Wednesday. Authorities say the warrant recovered more than 25 firearms, marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and property believed to be stolen from Ringgold and Taylor County. The search warrant comes as the two Sheriff's Offices were investigating recent burglaries and controlled substance violations and were made aware of a felon in possession of a firearm.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report 2 Arrests

(Creston) A Creston woman faces burglary charges. Creston Police arrested 51-year-old Crystal Elaine Conley at her residence on Wednesday morning. Officers transported Conley to the Union County Jail on a charge of 3rd -degree attempted burglary. Authorities released Conley after she posted bond. Creston Police arrested 18-year-old Rowan Davis Pope...
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Union County Man arrested on Assault and Drug Possession Charges

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 62-year-old John Edgar Dickerson of Creston at his residence on Thursday for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, 1st Offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and domestic abuse assault, 1st Offense. Officers transported Dickerson to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond until a judge could see him.
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Mills County suspect booked on theft, drug charges

(Glenwood) -- A Lincoln woman faces charges following her arrest in Mills County earlier this week. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Alicia Marie Bienka was arrested early Tuesday morning for 2nd degree theft and possession of a controlled substance. The arrest took place on Interstate 29 shortly after 1 a.m.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Clearfield woman arrested on drug & theft charges during a stolen property investigation

(Mount Ayr, Iowa) – The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman from Clearfield was arrested Wednesday afternoon on drug charges. Authorities say 34-year-old Margaret J. Williams was arrested on an outstanding Ringgold County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance/3rd offense (Class-D Felony), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She also faces Felony charges of Theft/1st Degree (a Class C Felony) and a Controlled Substance Violation (a Class B Felony). Williams’ bond was set at $40,000.
CLEARFIELD, IA
kjan.com

Sac County man arrested on assault, weapon, theft & eluding charges following a pursuit

(Carroll, Iowa) – A Sac County man was arrested Friday afternoon following a pursuit, crash and extensive search. According to the Carroll Police Deparment, 47-year-old Victor Scalco, of Lytton, was arrested after a woman reported to police at around 12:32-p.m. Friday, that she had been held against her will and assaulted, at a residence in Carroll. The woman was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. She told police Scalco had allegedly stolen her vehicle and was armed with a hand gun.
CARROLL, IA
WOWT

Man tells Omaha Police he was attacked by a group of men

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting. Officers got in contact with a 60-year-old man who said he was attacked by three unknown men when going to an apartment near 60th & NW Radial Hwy. It’s reported the man ran away and was...
OMAHA, NE
theperrynews.com

Drug use by Redfield woman allegedly endangers child

A Redfield woman was arrested Wednesday after law enforcement officers determined her drug use was a danger to her child. Anastasiya Andreeva Walker, 34, of 919 Taylor St., Redfield, was charged with child endangerment. The incident began about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Taylor Street, Dallas County...
REDFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Arrest Report

(Harlan) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports several arrests. 23-year-old Alberto Diaz, of Omaha, was arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear. 25-year-old Brandon William Henderson, of Harlan, faces charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Valid Driver’s License, Prohibited Acts, Possession of Drug. Paraphernalia, Eluding,...
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Motorist booked in Shen drug bust

(Shenandoah) -- A Missouri woman faces drug charges following an overnight traffic stop in Shenandoah. Shenandoah Police say 43-year-old Jennifer Marie Ray of Columbia was arrested early Wednesday morning for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver--methamphetamine, a class B felony, possession of a controlled substance--3rd offense, a class D felony and two counts of possession of paraphernalia--both simple misdemeanors. The arrest took place shortly after midnight, when Shenandoah Police officers and the Shenandoah K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of South Maple Street for an equipment violation.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Arrested on a warrant for OWI was 54-year-old Richard James Linfor, of Shenandoah. Linfor was arrested Monday and held on $1,000 bond. 49-year-old Bryan Jay Anderson, of Omaha, was arrested Monday on a Warrant for Violation of Probation. He was...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Cass County (IA) man arrested on drug & eluding charges in Council Bluffs

Police in Council Bluffs report an officer on patrol a little before 2-a.m. today (Wednesday), in the area of the Target Store (3706 Metro Drive), in Council Bluffs, noticed a vehicle traveling behind the store. The Officer called for other Officers to assist in checking the vehicle. As the other Officers arrived, they saw 42-year-old Christopher Rae Holz, of Lewis (IA), by a storage container.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klkntv.com

Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
LINCOLN, NE
KCCI.com

Taylor County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — Deputies in Taylor County need your help finding a missing man. The Sheriff's Office is working to locate 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco. He was last seen in Blockton around 8 a.m. Friday. He was headed to Grant City, Missouri, and driving a white Ford Escape with the license plate IKE 521.
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Hit-and-run crash in Omaha knocks down traffic signal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking down who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that tied up traffic Friday morning. Police say someone crashed and took out a traffic signal at the intersection of 93rd and Maple. The crash left the traffic signal...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Two People Arrested on Drug Charges in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) A man and a woman from Mills County face drug possession charges in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Highway 34 and A Avenue late Tuesday night. During the investigation, K-9 Bane alerted on the vehicle, which led to the arrest of 42-year-old Angela Kay Rolling of Glenwood and 47-year-old Brent William Michael of Malvern.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

OWI arrest in Page County

(Clarinda) -- A Nebraska man faces OWI charges in Page County. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 39-year-old Bob. B Palmer Jr. of Omaha was arrested Sunday for OWI 2nd offense. The arrest took place in the 1300 block of 140th street. Palmer was released from the Page County Jail after posting $2,000 bond.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Shenandoah K9 officer assists in Clarinda Correctional Facility drug bust

(Clarinda) – An Essex man is in custody on drug charges following an incident at Clarinda Correctional Facility. The Shenandoah Police Department says K9 Remmi was called in to assist the Iowa Department of Corrections in an investigation around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Remmi was deployed on a vehicle and alerted to the odor of narcotics. A subsequent search revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy