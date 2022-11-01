Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department released an arrest report today from October 17 through October 31.

October 31:

Atlantic Police arrested 48-year-old Dan Christensen of Atlantic for Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Possession of a Controlled Substance (marijuana). He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked in and held.

Police arrested 42-year-old Kintin, Albert, of Atlantic, for Public Intoxication and Consumption of Alcohol in a Public Place. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked in and held.

October 24:

Atlantic Police arrested 29-year-old Jason Mark of Atlantic on a Cass County Warrant for Failure to Appear. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked in and held.

Police arrested 27-year-old Yleiza, Sakios, of Atlantic, for Domestic Abuse Assault (2nd Offense) and Violation of a No Contact Order. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked in and held.

October 22:

Atlantic Police arrested 22-year-old BJ Taun of Atlantic for Public Intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked in and held.

Police arrested 38-year-old Fernando Villa-Diaz, of Atlantic, for Domestic Abuse, Assault & Child Endangerment. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked in and held.

October 21:

Atlantic Police arrested 30-year-old Casey Manzanares of Atlantic for Violation of Probation. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked in and held.

Police arrested 54-year old Honey Klever of Atlantic for Domestic Abuse Assault. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail, where she was booked in and held.

October 17:

Atlantic Police arrested 32-year-old Tyler Mills of Atlantic for Harassment 3rd Degree and Violation of No Contact Order (2 counts). He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked in and held.