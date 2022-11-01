ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

It’s holiday craft fair season. One of Modesto region’s most popular is back since COVID

By Pat Clark
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

The calendar may not scream yuletide, but make no mistake, Christmas shopping has made its debut.

November is filled with holiday craft fairs in the Modesto and Mother Lode regions, including one hugely popular event that’s finally back after a pandemic pause: Mod Shop.

The event returns this year to Modesto, with expanded hours. It traditionally draws big crowds to businesses in downtown, which open their doors for local vendors.

Here’s a look at just some of the holiday fairs planned:

LET IT SNOW HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIRE — Nov. 4-5: Jams and jellies, handmade crafts, Christmas decorations, vintage heirlooms. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church, 617 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.

COUNTRY FOLK ART SHOW & ARTISAN MARKET — Nov. 4-5: Farmhouse-style repurposed items, upcycled goods, holiday decor, gourmet food, more. 4-9 p.m. Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5. Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $6. CountryFolkArt.com .

HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE – Nov. 5: Baked goods, jewelry, clothing, crafts, decorations, candles, food, more. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Neighborhood Church of Modesto, 5921 Stoddard Road. 209-380-2582.

KRIS KRINGLE MARKET — Nov. 5: Handmade holiday items. Chili lunch available. Appearance by Santa for pictures with children. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saron Lutheran Church, 1742 North St., Escalon. 209-838-7695.

ST. PATRICK’S CRAFT FAIR — Nov. 5-6: Handmade items, holiday crafts and baked goods. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 6. St. Patrick’s Parish Hall, 19399 E. Highway 120, Ripon. 209-838-2133.

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIRE — Nov. 10-12: Homemade and handmade items, baked goods, jams and jellies, holiday decorations, quilts and more. Complimentary tea and coffee. Lunch for purchase 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Craft fair 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10-11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 12. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 640 Minaret Ave., Turlock. 209-667-7712.

HOLIDAY BAZAAR — Nov. 12: Pies, quilts, art, woodworking, more. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mitchell Community Church, 1507 S. Mitchell Road, Turlock. 209-632-5335.

Y.L.I. CRAFT FAIR — Nov. 12-13: Sponsored by the Young Ladies Institute members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church with handmade items, jewelry, decor, foods, more. Santa available for pictures 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, for a fee still to be determined. Craft fair 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 12, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Parish Center of St. Mary’s Church, 55 N. Oak Ave. Oakdale. 209-985-1486.

CARNEGIE ARTISAN MARKET — Nov. 17: More than 30 vendors with items including fine art, jewelry, candles, woodworking and more. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. carnegieartsturlock.org .

MEANDER RANCHER BOUTIQUE ROUND UP – Nov. 19: More than 90 vendors including upcycled and vintage items, food trucks, live music and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, Angels Camp. $2. 209-736-2561.

COWBOY CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW – Nov. 25-26: Oakdale Cowboy Museum holiday event with western art, jewelry, apparel, food and entertainment. Cowboy Santa arrives on horseback at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be available for photos. Craft fair 5-8 p.m. Nov. 25; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26. Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave., Oakdale. 209-847-7049.

HOMETOWN CRAFTERS CHRISTMAS FAIRE – Nov. 25-26: Homemade holiday items. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 25; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 26. Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S. Washington St., Sonora. Free. 209-559-0923.

MOD SHOP HANDMADE MARKET – Nov. 26: Multiple vendors set up at participating downtown Modesto businesses. Live street entertainment. 2-8 p.m. Locations include VMI School of Rock, Dragonfly Art for Life, City Center Courtyard, Tresseti’s Wine Room, Mistlin Gallery and Greens on Tenth. www.modshop209.com .

MCHENRY MANSION CHRISTMAS FAIR — Nov. 26: Formerly known as the Dickens Faire, vendors offer an assortment of Christmas items, jewelry, food, crafts and more outside the mansion. Musical entertainment and activities for children. Father Christmas will hand out candy canes. Horse-drawn wagon rides for $6. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 15th Street, Modesto. www.mchenrymansion.org .

CHRISTMAS FAIRE — Nov. 26: Crafts, jewelry, home décor, woodwork items, more. Candy Cane Café and baked goods. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Life Connection Church, 1520 Rose Ave., Modesto. 209-522-3583.

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR – Dec. 3: Featuring several vendors with homemade and other items. Homemade lunch and other treats available for purchase. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road, Modesto. 209-537-6651.

RIVERBANK CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL – Dec. 10: Craft fair with handmade items beginning at noon. Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. with tree-lighting ceremony following the parade. Downtown Riverbank. 209-863-7122.

