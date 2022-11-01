Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Knicks visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in a contest featuring two teams who have underperformed to start the season. The Knicks are 3-4 and have lost three straight games, while the 76ers are 4-5 and received news on Thursday that James Harden will likely miss a month due to a right foot tendon strain. Friday marks Philly’s first game without the point guard, and our experts have broken down the game.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO