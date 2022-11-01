ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Bills vs. Jets prediction, spread and odds for Sunday: NFL Week 9

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Buffalo Bills improved to 6-1 with a 27-17 home win over the Green Bay Packers, while the New York Jets lost 22-17 to the New England Patriots to move to 5-3. The teams will face off at MetLife Stadium this Sunday in a contest between the first and second-place squads in the AFC East.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

DraftKings promo code gives you +2000 odds for any NFL Week 9 game

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. With plenty of top matchups to wager on in the NFL in Week 9, DraftKings has the perfect promotion to take advantage of the action. You can click here to sign up today for your chance at $200 in free bets.
Syracuse.com

Knicks vs. 76ers prediction, player props and odds for Friday, 11/4

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Knicks visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in a contest featuring two teams who have underperformed to start the season. The Knicks are 3-4 and have lost three straight games, while the 76ers are 4-5 and received news on Thursday that James Harden will likely miss a month due to a right foot tendon strain. Friday marks Philly’s first game without the point guard, and our experts have broken down the game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

DraftKings sign-up bonus gets $200 in free bets: New customer offer

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Just about every sport is in action this month, and the newest DraftKings sign-up bonus is the perfect way to take advantage of the games. New customers can sign up today for a chance to win $200 in free bets. One of the best parts of this welcome offer is that no promo code is required.
WASHINGTON STATE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch shutout Checkers, 4-0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Hugo Alnefelt and the Syracuse Crunch shutout the Charlotte Checkers, 4-0, tonight at Bojangles’ Coliseum. Declan Carlile scored two goals in the second period before Darren Raddysh and Simon Ryfors added third-period empty-netters to help end the team’s five-game skid and move the Crunch to 2-5-1-2 on the season. Syracuse is now 1-1-0-0 in the four-game season series against Charlotte.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy