DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Crestwood School Board Trustee Danielle Elzayat, who was appointed to her position in 2020, is now seeking election to a full term. Elzayat, who was elected president of the board by her peers earlier this year, started her career at the Wayne County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in 2007. She was promoted to chief of staff in 2014.

