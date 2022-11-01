Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
How are these four cybersecurity shares performing today?
Cybersecurity is the practice of safeguarding electronic devices, software, and data from malicious attacks. Cybersecurity is a rising concern in today’s world due to the increase in cybercrime. Recently, the Department of Defence has become the victim of a ransomware attack that might have stolen the personal information of...
kalkinemedia.com
What is happening with Yancoal’s (ASX:YAL) shares lately?
Yancoal’s share price was quoted 2.325% lower, at AU$5.040 apiece, on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) today. Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX 200 Energy sector was quoted 0.41% higher. Shares of Australian coal producer Yancoal Australia Limited (ASX:YAL) opened today’s trading session on a negative note on the Australian Stock Exchange...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s boosting BHP’s (ASX:BHP) share price today?
Shares of BHP Group Limited were spotted trading in the green zone today (1 November 2022). BHP has reported having mixed production results during the September Q22 quarter. The company has kept its FY23 guidance unchanged. Shares of the Australian materials giant BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) fared well today (1...
kalkinemedia.com
How have Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) shares performed lately?
Fortescue shares have gained more than 11% in the past one year. However, the stock has declined over 21% on a YTD basis. Fortescue had recently reported a 4.2% rise in first-quarter iron ore shipments. Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) have gained in the past one year, buoyed...
kalkinemedia.com
What is happening to Lynas’ (ASX:LYC) shares on ASX today?
Lynas’ shares were trading 1.612% lower on the ASX at 1:00 PM AEDT today. The rare earth minerals producer recently shared its quarterly report on the ASX. Shares of rare earth minerals producer Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) were spotted trading lower on the ASX on Thursday afternoon. The company’s shares were trading 1.612% lower, at AU$8.540 per share, on the ASX at 1:00 PM AEDT today (3 November 2022).
Best Performing Dividend ETFs for October 2022
Throughout 2022, we've seen dividend stocks and dividend ETFs hold up much better than the S&P 500. As the bear market has deepened, investors have pivoted back to defensive sectors and themes, including utilities, low volatility and value. Much of the trend from the 1st half of the year was losing less than the market, but October turned out to be the opposite. Dividend ETFs had a terrific month with all major dividend strategies posting gains of 10% or more.
CNBC
5 cheap industrial stocks with upside as investors look outside tech for the next leaders
The tech sector's fall from grace may signal to investors it's time to get back into an old-economy mentality and bet on industrial stocks whose business models that have changed relatively little over the years. It's been a tough year for technology behemoths, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more...
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jump following speculation Beijing is exploring an exit from its zero-COVID policy
An unverified social media post said the Chinese government could form a "reopening committee" to examine how to taper its COVID-19 lockdowns.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Following Jobs, PMI Data: Fed On Deck
U.S. stocks closed modestly lower Tuesday, while the dollar held steady against its global peers and oil prices jumped, as investors settled in for the start of the Federal Reserve's crucial two-day policy meeting in Washington. Stocks were given an early added boost from Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) planned $16.6...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Sharply Lower As Fed Fails to Pivot
Stocks finished sharply lower Wednesday as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's fourth consecutive jumbo rate hike that was muted by the central bank's reference to taking into account the "cumulative" impact of tightening on the broader economy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters in Washington that it was "premature"...
kalkinemedia.com
Woolworths (ASX:WOW) hits 52-week low; is this the reason?
Food and staples retailing giant Woolworths shared FY2023 first-quarter sales results today (November 3). As per the update, the group sales rose 1.8% during the period. The group’s eCommerce sales plunged 14.5% as compared to FY22 first quarter. The share price of Australian trans-Tasman retailer Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW)...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s boosting Sayona Mining’s share price today?
At 12.46 PM AEDT, Sayona’s shares were spotted trading at AU$0.24 each, up 3.19% on ASX. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index which was 1.63% up at 15,887.80 points at 12.47 PM AEDT. Meanwhile, the lithium firm had announced its September quarter's activities report yesterday (November 1). Shares of...
kalkinemedia.com
Indian shares muted as IT offsets banks
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares were muted on Thursday, as IT losses offset gains in bank stocks, with investors seemingly looking past the U.S. Federal Reserve's comments suggesting a continued hawkish stance. The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.04% at 18,090.55 as of 0450 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s up with Wesfarmers’ (ASX:WES) shares?
Shares of Wesfarmers were trading in the green zone today (2 November 2022). Wesfarmers posted total revenue of AU$36.8 billion during FY22. In 1H22, COVID-19 restrictions impacted the company’s 34,000 store trading days. Shares of Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) were spotted trading in the green on Wednesday (2 November 2022)....
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Liontown Resources’ (ASX:LTR) shares falling today?
Liontown's shares were trading at AU$1.79 each, down 4.41% on ASX today (3 November) at 12.35 PM AEDT. The ASX 200 Materials index was also down 2.72% at 15,378.70 points. ASX-listed Liontown Resources Limited’s (ASX:LTR) shares were trading in the red today (3 November 2022) despite no price-sensitive update shared by the company. Liontown’s shares were trading at AU$1.79 each, down 4.41% on ASX at 12.35 PM AEDT. At 12.36 PM AEDT, the ASX 200 Materials index was trading 2.72% lower at 15,378.70 points today.
kalkinemedia.com
Why CSL’s (ASX:CSL) shares are in news?
CSL Limited expects 27-28% growth in FY23 at constant currency. The company’s key growth drivers were ID diseases, dialysis, and nephrology. During FY22, CSL made US$10.5 billion in revenue. Shares of CSL (ASX:CSL) were trading in the green on Tuesday (1 November) despite no price-sensitive update shared by the...
US News and World Report
Australia's 'Big Four' Banks Lift Home Loan Rates to Match Central Bank Move
(Reuters) - Australia's 'Big Four' banks will raise their home loan rates by 25 basis points this month, they said on Tuesday, passing on the full quarter-point interest rate hike announced by the central bank a day earlier. The move is in sync with the Reserve Bank of Australia's hike,...
kalkinemedia.com
Telus International Cda Inc expected to post earnings of 31cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Telus International Cda Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 4. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report a 16.0% increase in revenue to $644.742 million from $556 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Telus International Cda Inc is for earnings of 31 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Telus International Cda Inc is $34, above its last closing price of C$33.58. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.28 0.27 0.30 Beat 9.3 Mar. 31 2022 0.25 0.25 0.26 Beat 4.8 Dec. 31 2021 0.24 0.24 0.28 Beat 16.1 Sep. 30 2021 0.24 0.24 0.26 Beat 9.7 Jun. 0.21 0.21 0.24 Beat 13.4 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.20 0.20 0.23 Beat 15.2 This summary was machine generated November 2 at 12:33 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
FTSE 100 hits fresh five-week high, EasyJet rises on takeover talk
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 closed at a fresh five-week high on Monday as a fall in sterling lifted dollar-earners such as AstraZeneca and Unilever, while shares in EasyJet rallied on speculation of a takeover by British Airways owner IAG.
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have advanced in Asia despite a retreat on Wall Street. Hong Kong jumped more than 3% and most other major indexes saw strong gains. A private survey of manufacturers showed some improvement in the business outlook in China, helping to counter renewed concerns over COVID-19 outbreaks in some cities. Investors also were snapping up bargains after recent losses. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 454 points to 15,141.96, while the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.1% at 2,926.46.
Comments / 0