* Telus International Cda Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 4. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report a 16.0% increase in revenue to $644.742 million from $556 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Telus International Cda Inc is for earnings of 31 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​ * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Telus International Cda Inc is $34​, above​ its last closing price of C$33.58. ​​​ Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). ​ QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.28 0.27 0.30 Beat 9.3 Mar. 31 2022 0.25 0.25 0.26 Beat 4.8 Dec. 31 2021 0.24 0.24 0.28 Beat 16.1​ Sep. 30 2021 0.24 0.24 0.26 Beat 9.7 ​​Jun. 0.21 0.21 0.24 Beat 13.4 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.20 0.20 0.23 Beat 15.2​ This summary was machine generated November 2 at 12:33 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

