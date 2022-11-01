Read full article on original website
State resources prepare for severe storms, potential flash flooding
AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott activated state emergency response resources to prepare for severe storms and potential flash flooding across Texas beginning today through late Friday night. Damaging winds, strong tornadoes, large hail and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout the Panhandle today through early Friday morning. Much of the eastern half of Texas can also expect...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
State emergency resources are being put on standby in anticipation of widespread severe weather Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of Texas. Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat Friday severe and intense storms taking the form of damaging winds, hail and the chance of tornadoes. Following...
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — There are some slight changes to the forecast timing of the severe weather breakout we are expecting Friday afternoon.The first round of severe weather brings with it the risk of supercell activity. This means any type of severe weather is possible: damaging winds, large hail and strong tornadoes. The tornado threat is the highest we've seen since last spring.The upper-air dynamics that are producing the elevated tornado threat will reach into our eastern counties later in the afternoon.A cold front off to our west is holding off later in the day to arrive. This holds the...
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
It was simply too dry last month with only five days of measured rain.
CBS Austin
a-z-animals.com
Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
Being that this year has been an unusually long, hotter, and drier year as compared to previous years. Although I'm not a "wildlife biologist" I do know that it puts a real strain on the survivability of our wildlife mainly our West Texas deer populations. That goes for the carnivores that prey on deer.
KWTX
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Adults aren’t the only ones being impacted by the early onset of flu season this year. Kids across Central Texas are catching the flu, RSV, and other viral illnesses that can easily spread across schools. “We’re seeing quite a bit of increase in illnesses amongst...
proclaimerscv.com
The governor of Texas- Greg Abbott has announced and declared the benefits and advantages for the people of Texas. The governor is providing HHSC benefits which means ‘health and human services commission’. In simple words, HHSC is giving millions ($334.5) to people to fulfill the emergency of food and basic needs. The program for the emergency is called the SNAP supplemental nutritional assistance program. The program started to provide food benefits and advantages to the people in the month of November.
Click2Houston.com
ZAPATA — This small South Texas border community 200 miles southwest of San Antonio hugs one of the largest reservoirs in Texas, along what was once one of the nation’s mightiest rivers. But on a hot summer day in mid-August, Zapata was dangerously close to running out of water.
fox26houston.com
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Hospitals across North Texas are dealing with an influx of sick kids right now. Emergency rooms are getting the brunt of it, with flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and other illnesses causing parents to rush their kids to get help. Cook Children’s in Fort Worth shared the busy week its...
