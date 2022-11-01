NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — There are some slight changes to the forecast timing of the severe weather breakout we are expecting Friday afternoon.The first round of severe weather brings with it the risk of supercell activity. This means any type of severe weather is possible: damaging winds, large hail and strong tornadoes. The tornado threat is the highest we've seen since last spring.The upper-air dynamics that are producing the elevated tornado threat will reach into our eastern counties later in the afternoon.A cold front off to our west is holding off later in the day to arrive. This holds the...

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO