Texas State

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

State resources prepare for severe storms, potential flash flooding

AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott activated state emergency response resources to prepare for severe storms and potential flash flooding across Texas beginning today through late Friday night. Damaging winds, strong tornadoes, large hail and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout the Panhandle today through early Friday morning. Much of the eastern half of Texas can also expect...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Activates Emergency Crews Ahead of Severe Weather Friday

State emergency resources are being put on standby in anticipation of widespread severe weather Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of Texas. Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat Friday severe and intense storms taking the form of damaging winds, hail and the chance of tornadoes. Following...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day issued Friday as North Texas faces risk of hail, tornadoes

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — There are some slight changes to the forecast timing of the severe weather breakout we are expecting Friday afternoon.The first round of severe weather brings with it the risk of supercell activity. This means any type of severe weather is possible: damaging winds, large hail and strong tornadoes. The tornado threat is the highest we've seen since last spring.The upper-air dynamics that are producing the elevated tornado threat will reach into our eastern counties later in the afternoon.A cold front off to our west is holding off later in the day to arrive. This holds the...
TEXAS STATE
KICKS 105

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
US105

These Two Winter Weather Predictions for Texas Are Complete Opposites

Okay, there are two sources of wisdom here when it comes to predicting the winter weather for 2022 through 2023 in Texas. The first one is my favorite the Old Farmers Almanac which I've trusted for a good many years and the second is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA as many might know it the National Weather Service.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
AUSTIN, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas

Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Governor Abbott has Declared Emergency SNAP and HHSC Extension’s Advantages for this Month (November)!

The governor of Texas- Greg Abbott has announced and declared the benefits and advantages for the people of Texas. The governor is providing HHSC benefits which means ‘health and human services commission’. In simple words, HHSC is giving millions ($334.5) to people to fulfill the emergency of food and basic needs. The program for the emergency is called the SNAP supplemental nutritional assistance program. The program started to provide food benefits and advantages to the people in the month of November.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Texas Attorney General 2022 midterm election; who are the candidates?

Austin, Texas - We are less than a week away from the midterm elections, and the Texas attorney general seat is in play. Incumbent Republican Ken Paxton is facing challenger Rochelle Garza in his run for reelection. According to the latest polls, Rochelle Garza is closer than any other democrat...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Hospitals Overwhelmed With Pediatric Flu, RSV Cases

Hospitals across North Texas are dealing with an influx of sick kids right now. Emergency rooms are getting the brunt of it, with flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and other illnesses causing parents to rush their kids to get help. Cook Children’s in Fort Worth shared the busy week its...

