The Buffalo Bills will hit the road this Sunday to take on AFC East rival the Jets and of course, this will spark up the debate of how many NFL teams are from New York. As we know, the NFL likes to think that there are three NFL teams that call New York home, but if you look at the location of the stadium where each team calls home, you will find that there is only one team that is actually in New York.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO