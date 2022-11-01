* PayPal Holdings Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The San Jose California-based company is expected to report a 10.3% increase in revenue to $6.816 billion from $6.18 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 34 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 2 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue of $7.047 billion. * ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc is for earnings of 96 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on August 2 2022, for the period ended September 30, was between USD0.94 and USD0.96 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 36 "strong buy" or "buy," 13 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​ * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for PayPal Holdings Inc is $120​, above​ its last closing price of $83.11. ​​​ Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). ​ QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.86 0.86 0.93 Beat 8.2 Mar. 31 2022 0.88 0.88 0.88 Met 0.3 Dec. 31 2021 1.12 1.12 1.11 Missed -1.1​ Sep. 30 2021 1.08 1.07 1.11 Beat 3.5 ​​Jun. 1.13 1.12 1.15 Beat 2.5 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 1.03 1.01 1.22 Beat 20.3​ Dec. 31 2020 1.01 1.00 1.08 Beat 8.2 Sep. 30 2020 0.94 0.94 1.07 Beat 13.6 This summary was machine generated November 2 at 03:00 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

