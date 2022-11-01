Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Why Flight Centre’s (ASX:FLT) shares are in focus
Flight Centre’s shares were trading in the green today (2 November 2022). The company reported a total traded value of AU$10.3 billion during FY22. The Australian travel business made a profit of AU$10 million from its leisure division in Q4 FY22. Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT)...
kalkinemedia.com
What is happening to Lynas’ (ASX:LYC) shares on ASX today?
Lynas’ shares were trading 1.612% lower on the ASX at 1:00 PM AEDT today. The rare earth minerals producer recently shared its quarterly report on the ASX. Shares of rare earth minerals producer Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) were spotted trading lower on the ASX on Thursday afternoon. The company’s shares were trading 1.612% lower, at AU$8.540 per share, on the ASX at 1:00 PM AEDT today (3 November 2022).
kalkinemedia.com
What’s boosting Sayona Mining’s share price today?
At 12.46 PM AEDT, Sayona’s shares were spotted trading at AU$0.24 each, up 3.19% on ASX. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index which was 1.63% up at 15,887.80 points at 12.47 PM AEDT. Meanwhile, the lithium firm had announced its September quarter's activities report yesterday (November 1). Shares of...
kalkinemedia.com
How have Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) shares performed lately?
Fortescue shares have gained more than 11% in the past one year. However, the stock has declined over 21% on a YTD basis. Fortescue had recently reported a 4.2% rise in first-quarter iron ore shipments. Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) have gained in the past one year, buoyed...
kalkinemedia.com
How are these ASX nickel shares performing today?
Nickel’s application can be widely found in our day-to-day lives. The commodity is primarily used for making stainless steel. Australia is considered as one of the largest nickel reserves in the world. This commodity is an essential component for manufacturing stainless and heat-resistant steel. Nickel is also used for making certain types of batteries. In addition to that, Nickel is employed in electroplating, a process of coating a metal with a thin layer of nickel to protect it from corrosion or damage.
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
streetwisereports.com
Precious Metals Sector Believed To Be Close to Major Uptrend
On the 1-year chart for gold shown below, we can see precisely why it has been in a quite severe downtrend from its peak last March. It is because the dollar and interest rates, shown at the top and bottom of the chart, have been in strong uptrends during this period.
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett Is Collecting 25% to 54% Yields on 3 Stocks: Here's His Secret
Few (if any) money managers command the attention of professional and everyday investors quite like the billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha's track record likely has something to do with that. Since taking the reins of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen...
kalkinemedia.com
Bravura’s (ASX:BVS) shares tumble over 59%; here’s why
Bravura Solutions said that its FY23 performance will be below market expectations. The customers' cautious buying approach would continue to affect the results, the company said. Bravura also informed that operating costs are rising continuously. The shares of Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) were seen nosediving more than 59% during the early...
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Liontown Resources’ (ASX:LTR) shares falling today?
Liontown's shares were trading at AU$1.79 each, down 4.41% on ASX today (3 November) at 12.35 PM AEDT. The ASX 200 Materials index was also down 2.72% at 15,378.70 points. ASX-listed Liontown Resources Limited’s (ASX:LTR) shares were trading in the red today (3 November 2022) despite no price-sensitive update shared by the company. Liontown’s shares were trading at AU$1.79 each, down 4.41% on ASX at 12.35 PM AEDT. At 12.36 PM AEDT, the ASX 200 Materials index was trading 2.72% lower at 15,378.70 points today.
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Norfolk’s (ASX:NFL) share price up 122% today?
Norfolk reported native copper intersection in first hole at its Roger River Project. The first drill hole targeted a coincident magnetic and gravity anomaly. The company expects to receive assay results in December 2022. The share price of mining exploration company Norfolk Metals Limited (ASX:NFL) shot up after the company...
kalkinemedia.com
Coronado (ASX:CRN) shares jump over 10% today; here’s why
Coronado’s shares were spotted trading 10.36% higher at AU$2.13 per share today (November 2). The company’s shares have fallen by almost 7% in the last six months. CRN shared its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday (31 October). ASX-listed Coronado Global Resources Inc (ASX:CRN) produces metallurgical coal (met coal),...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Took A Nosedive
Devon Energy stock lost almost 13% yesterday despite a Q3 earnings beat after the company announced a dividend cut, lower-than-expected Q4 production targets, and expectations of higher capital expenditure. Shares of oil and natural gas giant Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) plunged 12.8% yesterday following a lower-than-expected forecast for Q4 production...
kalkinemedia.com
Woolworths (ASX:WOW) hits 52-week low; is this the reason?
Food and staples retailing giant Woolworths shared FY2023 first-quarter sales results today (November 3). As per the update, the group sales rose 1.8% during the period. The group’s eCommerce sales plunged 14.5% as compared to FY22 first quarter. The share price of Australian trans-Tasman retailer Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW)...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Standex International Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Standex International SXI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share. On Tuesday, Standex International will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 28 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Livent trims lithium sales and profit forecast; shares slip
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp (LTHM.N) on Tuesday cut the top end of its 2022 earnings and sales forecast, citing inflation and other macroeconomic pressures weighing on its output of the electric vehicle battery metal.
NASDAQ
Lithium Americas Stock Spinoff: What Investors Should Know
Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), a late-development-stage lithium miner, announced on Thursday that it plans to split into two public companies. Lithium Americas stock is up 4% on Thursday as of 12:59 p.m. ET. This move probably reflects, at least to some degree, that investors are pleased with the news. Market dynamics are also surely influencing the stock's movement.
kalkinemedia.com
Telus International Cda Inc expected to post earnings of 31cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Telus International Cda Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 4. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report a 16.0% increase in revenue to $644.742 million from $556 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Telus International Cda Inc is for earnings of 31 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Telus International Cda Inc is $34, above its last closing price of C$33.58. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.28 0.27 0.30 Beat 9.3 Mar. 31 2022 0.25 0.25 0.26 Beat 4.8 Dec. 31 2021 0.24 0.24 0.28 Beat 16.1 Sep. 30 2021 0.24 0.24 0.26 Beat 9.7 Jun. 0.21 0.21 0.24 Beat 13.4 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.20 0.20 0.23 Beat 15.2 This summary was machine generated November 2 at 12:33 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
NASDAQ
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
kalkinemedia.com
PayPal Holdings Inc expected to post earnings of 96cents a share - Earnings Preview
* PayPal Holdings Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The San Jose California-based company is expected to report a 10.3% increase in revenue to $6.816 billion from $6.18 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 34 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 2 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue of $7.047 billion. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc is for earnings of 96 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on August 2 2022, for the period ended September 30, was between USD0.94 and USD0.96 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 36 "strong buy" or "buy," 13 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for PayPal Holdings Inc is $120, above its last closing price of $83.11. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.86 0.86 0.93 Beat 8.2 Mar. 31 2022 0.88 0.88 0.88 Met 0.3 Dec. 31 2021 1.12 1.12 1.11 Missed -1.1 Sep. 30 2021 1.08 1.07 1.11 Beat 3.5 Jun. 1.13 1.12 1.15 Beat 2.5 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 1.03 1.01 1.22 Beat 20.3 Dec. 31 2020 1.01 1.00 1.08 Beat 8.2 Sep. 30 2020 0.94 0.94 1.07 Beat 13.6 This summary was machine generated November 2 at 03:00 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
