Live coverage: No. 16 Montana Grizzlies host Cal Poly
MISSOULA — The No. 16 Grizzlies (5-3, 2-3) are looking to snap a three-game losing streak as they head into the final month of the regular season. They’re still alive for a playoff berth, and getting there starts with winning the first of their final three games this weekend.
Montana's four-match win streak comes to an end with home loss to Sacramento State
MISSOULA — Montana's four-match winning streak came to an end on Saturday afternoon with the host Grizzlies falling in four sets to Sacramento State, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14. For the second time this season the Hornets ended a winning streak of at least three matches for the Grizzlies, who dropped to 15-10 overall and 8-5 in conference play. Sacramento State is level with the Grizzlies in the conference standings at 8-5, but now own the tiebreaker.
No. 16 Montana Grizzlies Make a Statement with 57-0 Win at Home Against Cal Poly
MISSOULA, Montana- Snow was in the air as the Montana Grizzlies Dominate the Cal Poly Mustangs from start to finish. #7 Lucas Johnson was back in at quarterback after missing a game and a half from injury and it was the jolt the Griz needed. His impact was felt immediately as he drove the Griz offense down the field for a 7 play, 90-yard drive, capped off by a Johnson keeper for a touchdown.
Montana women's soccer team falls to Idaho in Big Sky Conference tourney semifinal
MISSOULA — The Montana women's soccer team saw its season come to an end with a 1-0 overtime loss to Idaho in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference tourney on Friday afternoon in Greeley, Colorado. Margo Schoesler scored for the Vandals with 15 seconds left in the first...
Montana women's soccer team shoots for spot in Big Sky tourney final
Judging by their lack of success at the end of the regular season, it was hard to imagine the Montana Grizzlies making much of a dent in the Big Sky Conference women's soccer tourney this week. Yet here they are, one match from another tip to the championship in Greeley,...
Montana boy through and through: Griz senior linebacker Marcus Welnel has lived the Treasure State dream
MISSOULA – In Montana, a place where college sports equate to pro sports, the University of Montana and Montana State University dominate the landscape. As a Treasure State native, it’s one of the first big decisions you have to make in your life. Are you going to cheer for the Grizzlies or the Bobcats?
Loyola Sacred Heart, Florence-Carlton upset hosts for spot in semifinal
SHEPHERD--In the Class B football playoffs, two teams just over ten miles apart played for a spot in the semifinals Saturday. Until last weekend, the last time the Shepherd Mustangs had won a playoff football game was nearly 30 years ago. Saturday, they had a chance for a trip to the semifinals hosting Loyola Sacred Heart.
Missoula aging services giving out 'life changing' tablets with more on the way
MISSOULA, Mont. - With a growing elderly population in Montana, Missoula Aging Services is showing everyone how they're connecting older community members with technology that can be essential to their lives. Through the lifelong connections program, Missoula Aging Services has distributed over 70 tablets, one of them to 74-year-old Corkey...
