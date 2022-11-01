ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Live coverage: No. 16 Montana Grizzlies host Cal Poly

MISSOULA — The No. 16 Grizzlies (5-3, 2-3) are looking to snap a three-game losing streak as they head into the final month of the regular season. They’re still alive for a playoff berth, and getting there starts with winning the first of their final three games this weekend.
Montana's four-match win streak comes to an end with home loss to Sacramento State

MISSOULA — Montana's four-match winning streak came to an end on Saturday afternoon with the host Grizzlies falling in four sets to Sacramento State, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14. For the second time this season the Hornets ended a winning streak of at least three matches for the Grizzlies, who dropped to 15-10 overall and 8-5 in conference play. Sacramento State is level with the Grizzlies in the conference standings at 8-5, but now own the tiebreaker.
No. 16 Montana Grizzlies Make a Statement with 57-0 Win at Home Against Cal Poly

MISSOULA, Montana- Snow was in the air as the Montana Grizzlies Dominate the Cal Poly Mustangs from start to finish. #7 Lucas Johnson was back in at quarterback after missing a game and a half from injury and it was the jolt the Griz needed. His impact was felt immediately as he drove the Griz offense down the field for a 7 play, 90-yard drive, capped off by a Johnson keeper for a touchdown.
Loyola Sacred Heart, Florence-Carlton upset hosts for spot in semifinal

SHEPHERD--In the Class B football playoffs, two teams just over ten miles apart played for a spot in the semifinals Saturday. Until last weekend, the last time the Shepherd Mustangs had won a playoff football game was nearly 30 years ago. Saturday, they had a chance for a trip to the semifinals hosting Loyola Sacred Heart.
Missoula aging services giving out 'life changing' tablets with more on the way

MISSOULA, Mont. - With a growing elderly population in Montana, Missoula Aging Services is showing everyone how they're connecting older community members with technology that can be essential to their lives. Through the lifelong connections program, Missoula Aging Services has distributed over 70 tablets, one of them to 74-year-old Corkey...
