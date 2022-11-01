ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

America should send a powerful message to Iran by terminating nuclear negotiations

By Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah), and Khosrow Semnani, opinion contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vBX45_0iuQtKbw00
FILE – The U.S. special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley is shown in Vienna, Austria, June 20, 2021. A top Biden administration official on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, pushed back against growing criticism from Iranian American activists who are calling on the White House to abandon its efforts to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal. Malley said that the administration “makes no apology” for “trying to do everything we can to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.” (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, File)

Mass protests recently erupted in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested by Iran’s morality police for incorrectly wearing her head covering. She was kidnapped from the streets, beaten in custody, and died without a credible explanation from the Iranian government.

As protests surged, the Iranian regime cracked down. They fired indiscriminately at protestors and left hundreds dead. This is the reoccurring face of an ugly regime we cannot forget.

In light of the government’s violent retaliation, we find it inexcusable that the Biden administration has been intent on reviving the weak Iran Nuclear Deal. The deal would strengthen the Ayatollah’s geopolitical grip and further perpetuate their consistent pattern of abuse within the region. When the Ayatollahs win, America loses.

Though inexcusable, it is not surprising. As Isaac Schorr observed in National Review, Biden has surrounded himself with devotees of former President Obama’s progressive foreign policy, who are “so blindly committed to the mistaken belief that the Iranian regime can be anything but an enemy of the United States that they are willing to throw the Iranian people under the bus amidst a brutal crackdown on protesters.”

While the State Department announced recently that the pursuit of the Iran Nuclear Deal is “not our focus right now,” America should send a powerful message to Iran by terminating nuclear negotiations altogether.

Failure to do so will only embolden the Ayatollahs. They are encouraged in their execution of trade deals with America’s foreign adversaries; they fuel China’s ambitions to become a global superpower and fill gaps in Russia’s military infrastructure deployed in its war against Ukraine, including deadly drones and other hi-tech military hardware. If the Biden administration attempts to revive the Iran Nuclear Deal, it will award Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, global legitimacy.

We cannot allow that to happen.

The next time this administration attempts to revive a deal with the Iranian regime, we must remember the faces of the brave Iranian women as they stood up against their oppressors. They risked their lives pursuing the freedoms and values that make up the foundation of our republic. They fight for free speech, the freedom to determine their destiny and to worship as their conscience dictates. We must ask ourselves if it’s right to legitimize a regime capable of inflicting cruelty and violence on their people because they pursued values so familiar to ours.

To be clear, we must respect the sovereignty of Iran. But we can respect the sovereignty of Iran while recognizing the heroic bravery of those protesting against a repressive government. We can speak out against injustice when a hostile government abuses its power. It is in America’s best interest to recognize the brave women of Iran for standing up against their oppressors.

Iran has so much untapped potential. The people of Iran are young, educated, and completely at odds with their government. Despite this, Iran’s parliament reports 70 percent of Iranians live below the poverty line. Rather than harnessing the true potential of the Iranian people, the Ayatollahs perceive their youthful exuberance as a threat to their political survival. This perspective is incompatible with peace in the region.

We hope the Biden administration will recognize that the current Iranian regime is not a partner the United States can trust. To stand with the people of Iran is to stand against the legitimization of a brutal dictator. We expect that when this administration says the revival of the Iran Nuclear Deal is no longer a focus, it remains out of focus indefinitely.

Mike Lee is the senior United States senator from Utah. Chris Stewart represents Utah’s 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Khosrow B. Semnani is an Iranian-American industrialist, community leader and philanthropist who resides in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is the author of “Where is My Oil? Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Gas Industry.”

Comments / 3

Related
TheDailyBeast

Powerful American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
TheDailyBeast

At Least 15 Former U.S. Generals and Admirals Are Now Working for Saudi Arabia

A lengthy Washington Post investigation has found that since 2015, at least 500 retired United States military members, including generals and admirals, have accepted plum jobs for foreign countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other nations known for abuses of human rights and political repression. Mostly working as civilian contractors, some of them are being paid seven figures to help these countries strengthen their militaries. Since 2016, according to the Post, 15 retired U.S. generals and admirals have turned to working for Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry. American intelligence agencies believe the country’s leader Mohammed bin Salman ordered the 2018 death of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. Among the other paid American advisers in Saudi Arabia are former Marine General James L. Jones, who was a national security adviser to President Barack Obama, and former Army General Keith Alexander, a former National Security Agency leader for Obama and George W. Bush.Read it at The Washington Post
Newsweek

Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion

On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
Gizmodo

White House Warns Russia Against Shooting Down U.S. Satellites

The National Security Council is having to respond to comments made earlier this week by a senior Russian foreign ministry official who warned that commercial satellites operated by the U.S. and its allies, if used to support the Ukrainian war effort, could become legitimate targets. Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of...
iheart.com

Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden​​

GLENN: So let's stop in Saudi Arabia, shall we? Remember when the president went over and said please pump some more oil and they said we'll pump a couple hundred thousand gallons of barrels for you. And then he said okay, well, can you just hold it until after the...
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
TheDailyBeast

Panic as Russia Drags Another Neighbor to the Brink of War

Russia is sending as many as 9,000 servicemen and hundreds of armored vehicles to Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Monday. According to the ministry, Belarusian forces are set to conduct live fire exercises and anti-aircraft guided missile launches with the Russians. It is the latest sign that Belarus, which...
Business Insider

An ex-Hill staffer who worked closely with a top progressive Democrat says there's no chance she didn't vet the controversial Ukraine letter. 'She keeps a tight grip on media relations'

A top progressive Democrat withdrew a controversial letter to the White House on Ukraine, blaming a staffer for its release. But an ex-Hill staffer who worked closely with her office said that's "absurd." "Everyone who has worked with her office knows that she keeps a tight grip on media relations,"...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Hill

The Hill

750K+
Followers
87K+
Post
537M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy