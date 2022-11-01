FORMER AG BARR: THERE WILL BE NO FBI ACCOUNTABILITY AFTER RUSSIAGATE DEBACLE. Former Attorney General Bill Barr does not mince words about FBI misconduct in its pursuit of candidate, and then president, Donald Trump. "I think the behavior of the leadership of the FBI during 2016 and the first part of 2017 has been catastrophic," Barr told me in a recent interview. "It harmed the country, it was completely unfair to the president, and it has completely undercut the FBI."

2 DAYS AGO