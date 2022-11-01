ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Midterms 2022 updates: Biden sees impeachment coming his way

Schumer: Democrats will hold Senate majority after midterm elections. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is confident that Democrats will keep control of the Senate as early voting continues and the midterm elections arrive in four days. Schumer said he believes Democrats will not only successfully defend seats they hold...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Manchin unloads on Biden and calls him 'divorced from reality' just days before midterms

Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) criticized President Joe Biden for recent comments he made about shutting down coal plants across the country, decrying the idea as being “divorced from reality.”. “President Biden’s comments are not only outrageous and divorced from reality, they ignore the severe economic pain the American...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kellyanne Conway predicts Trump will announce 2024 presidential bid 'soon'

Senior counsel to former President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, predicted that her former boss will announce a presidential bid for 2024 sooner rather than later. “I think you can expect him to announce soon,” she told attendees at a Thursday event by the Christian Science Monitor. The first woman...
Washington Examiner

Don Lemon's CNN This Morning falls flat against Fox News and MSNBC programming

CNN's new morning program, CNN This Morning, drew dismal viewership for its premiere episode on Tuesday. The program, hosted by Poppy Harlow, Don Lemon, and Kaitlan Collins, brought in 387,000 total viewers, only 71,000 of which were of the coveted 25-54 demographic. The show aired from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00...
Washington Examiner

House Republicans investigate Biden admin's funding of Palestinian government

House Republicans are demanding answers from the State Department after a report revealed the Palestinian government, to which the Biden administration has given roughly half a billion dollars, is still paying imprisoned terrorists. The Palestinian Authority has paid stipends to prisoners who committed acts of terrorism and also to families...
Washington Examiner

Before Democrats blame Republicans for Pelosi attack, we need some answers

Under normal circumstances, we wouldn’t feel the need to question what happened inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ’s San Francisco home last Friday. But now that Democrats have assigned responsibility for David DePape’s brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi to MAGA Republicans, this strange incident has become our business. And like any defendant, we are entitled to some answers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

DeSantis surges, Biden fades in 2024 election odds

President Joe Biden, whose recent mental and verbal fumbles have led to growing calls to step aside in the 2024 election, has fallen behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the latest betting odds. The folks at Covers tell Secrets that against the two Republicans, Biden...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Schumer: Democrats will hold Senate majority after midterm elections

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is confident that Democrats will keep control of the Senate as early voting continues and the midterm elections arrive in four days. Schumer said he believes Democrats will not only successfully defend seats they hold in battleground states but also pick up seats from...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Woman says she was bitten by protester at Tudor Dixon rally

A woman claimed she was bitten by a protester at an Oct. 29 rally for Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, a Republican. Cheryl Costantino, chairwoman of the Wayne County Republican Party, said a woman protesting the Detroit rally bit her in the arm. Costantino said she saw the woman, who...
DETROIT, MI
Washington Examiner

Former AG Barr: There will be no FBI accountability after Russiagate debacle

FORMER AG BARR: THERE WILL BE NO FBI ACCOUNTABILITY AFTER RUSSIAGATE DEBACLE. Former Attorney General Bill Barr does not mince words about FBI misconduct in its pursuit of candidate, and then president, Donald Trump. "I think the behavior of the leadership of the FBI during 2016 and the first part of 2017 has been catastrophic," Barr told me in a recent interview. "It harmed the country, it was completely unfair to the president, and it has completely undercut the FBI."
Washington Examiner

'Hard to tell': GOP wants to believe Smiley can win in suddenly competitive Washington Senate race

WENATCHEE, Washington — Republican voters here have been disappointed before. As Tiffany Smiley barnstormed across eastern Washington state (the red part of Washington state) in the final hours before Election Day, Republican voters flocking to see the brash Republican campaigning to unseat Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) were quietly crossing their fingers. They want to believe but know as well as any Washingtonian how much the Democratic voters west of the Wenatchee Mountains dominate their state’s politics.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds

The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
COLORADO STATE

