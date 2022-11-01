Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Biden responds after Manchin slammed him as 'divorced from reality' in blistering attack
President Joe Biden responded to criticism from centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Saturday, who denounced the president for being “divorced from reality” after suggesting he would shut down coal plants nationwide. “The President’s remarks yesterday have been twisted to suggest a meaning that was not intended; he...
Washington Examiner
Pelosi's daughter in running for quiet race to replace House speaker: Report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has represented San Francisco in the House of Representatives since 1987, but with dim prospects for a Democratic majority, her tenure may be up after the midterm elections. While Pelosi has had no serious challengers for her congressional seat, a behind-the-scenes battle is playing out...
Washington Examiner
Immigration officials confirm that Paul Pelosi attacker is Canadian illegal immigrant
Immigration officials have confirmed that the attacker of Paul Pelosi is an illegal immigrant and faces possible deportation after federal and state criminal cases are resolved. The Department of Homeland Security told the Washington Post in an emailed statement on Wednesday that David DePape, 42, is an illegal immigrant from...
Washington Examiner
'I'm not suicidal': Kari Lake reacts to Hillary jab with 'Clinton Body Count' joke
A war of words between Kari Lake and Hillary Clinton took a conspiratorial turn on Thursday. Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, alluded to the "Clinton Body Count" while reacting to the former secretary of state's criticisms of her. "I’m in perfect health, my brakes on my car are...
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Biden sees impeachment coming his way
Schumer: Democrats will hold Senate majority after midterm elections. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is confident that Democrats will keep control of the Senate as early voting continues and the midterm elections arrive in four days. Schumer said he believes Democrats will not only successfully defend seats they hold...
Washington Examiner
Manchin unloads on Biden and calls him 'divorced from reality' just days before midterms
Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) criticized President Joe Biden for recent comments he made about shutting down coal plants across the country, decrying the idea as being “divorced from reality.”. “President Biden’s comments are not only outrageous and divorced from reality, they ignore the severe economic pain the American...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kellyanne Conway predicts Trump will announce 2024 presidential bid 'soon'
Senior counsel to former President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, predicted that her former boss will announce a presidential bid for 2024 sooner rather than later. “I think you can expect him to announce soon,” she told attendees at a Thursday event by the Christian Science Monitor. The first woman...
Washington Examiner
Don Lemon's CNN This Morning falls flat against Fox News and MSNBC programming
CNN's new morning program, CNN This Morning, drew dismal viewership for its premiere episode on Tuesday. The program, hosted by Poppy Harlow, Don Lemon, and Kaitlan Collins, brought in 387,000 total viewers, only 71,000 of which were of the coveted 25-54 demographic. The show aired from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00...
Washington Examiner
House Republicans investigate Biden admin's funding of Palestinian government
House Republicans are demanding answers from the State Department after a report revealed the Palestinian government, to which the Biden administration has given roughly half a billion dollars, is still paying imprisoned terrorists. The Palestinian Authority has paid stipends to prisoners who committed acts of terrorism and also to families...
Washington Examiner
Before Democrats blame Republicans for Pelosi attack, we need some answers
Under normal circumstances, we wouldn’t feel the need to question what happened inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ’s San Francisco home last Friday. But now that Democrats have assigned responsibility for David DePape’s brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi to MAGA Republicans, this strange incident has become our business. And like any defendant, we are entitled to some answers.
Washington Examiner
DeSantis surges, Biden fades in 2024 election odds
President Joe Biden, whose recent mental and verbal fumbles have led to growing calls to step aside in the 2024 election, has fallen behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the latest betting odds. The folks at Covers tell Secrets that against the two Republicans, Biden...
Washington Examiner
Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
Washington Examiner
Schumer: Democrats will hold Senate majority after midterm elections
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is confident that Democrats will keep control of the Senate as early voting continues and the midterm elections arrive in four days. Schumer said he believes Democrats will not only successfully defend seats they hold in battleground states but also pick up seats from...
Washington Examiner
Mark Kelly boosted by left-wing dark money group that has called to 'defund' police
Sen. Mark Kelly's (D-AZ) campaign has received a last-minute boost ahead of the November midterm elections from a liberal dark money group that has called to "defund" police, filings show. Living United for Change in Arizona has spent roughly $350,000 since Oct. 21 on independent expenditures for Kelly's campaign, according...
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney endorses another Democrat, throwing support behind Abigail Spanberger
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) endorsed Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) in her tight reelection race in Virginia, marking Cheney's third endorsement of a congressional Democrat against their GOP challengers. Since losing her own reelection bid in August, Cheney has waded into only a few midterm races to offer her endorsement...
Washington Examiner
Sleeper picks: The four Republicans on track to upset Democrats in key midterm races
Republicans are poised to flip several seats and handily win control of the House on Election Day, and recent forecasts have even predicted the GOP has a decent shot of clinching the majority in the Senate. All eyes have been on the races deemed most vulnerable and likely to flip,...
Washington Examiner
Woman says she was bitten by protester at Tudor Dixon rally
A woman claimed she was bitten by a protester at an Oct. 29 rally for Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, a Republican. Cheryl Costantino, chairwoman of the Wayne County Republican Party, said a woman protesting the Detroit rally bit her in the arm. Costantino said she saw the woman, who...
Washington Examiner
Former AG Barr: There will be no FBI accountability after Russiagate debacle
FORMER AG BARR: THERE WILL BE NO FBI ACCOUNTABILITY AFTER RUSSIAGATE DEBACLE. Former Attorney General Bill Barr does not mince words about FBI misconduct in its pursuit of candidate, and then president, Donald Trump. "I think the behavior of the leadership of the FBI during 2016 and the first part of 2017 has been catastrophic," Barr told me in a recent interview. "It harmed the country, it was completely unfair to the president, and it has completely undercut the FBI."
Washington Examiner
'Hard to tell': GOP wants to believe Smiley can win in suddenly competitive Washington Senate race
WENATCHEE, Washington — Republican voters here have been disappointed before. As Tiffany Smiley barnstormed across eastern Washington state (the red part of Washington state) in the final hours before Election Day, Republican voters flocking to see the brash Republican campaigning to unseat Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) were quietly crossing their fingers. They want to believe but know as well as any Washingtonian how much the Democratic voters west of the Wenatchee Mountains dominate their state’s politics.
Washington Examiner
Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds
The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
