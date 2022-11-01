ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Barry
5d ago

The bigger crime will be when social services and our Judicial System gives that child back to that horrendous mother and the g'mother. 😔

Debbie Nickles
5d ago

That brother that called in is a hero

Stephanie Oakley
5d ago

God has a special place in Hell for people like this..

WKYT 27

UK student arrested following assault on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection to a physical and verbal assault against another UK student. The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center...
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

KSP trooper involved in deadly Anderson Co. shooting

A Kentucky State Police trooper has been involved in a deadly shooting in Anderson County. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at approximately 2:00 near the intersection of Hwy 127 and the Bluegrass Parkway, about one mile south of Lawrenceburg. Anderson News reports a standoff between police and a suspect preceded the trooper-involved shooting.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

17-year-old Frankfort juvenile reported missing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 17-year-old juvenile from Frankfort has been reported missing. Jerry Lancaster is an autistic male last seen around West 4th Street. According to the Frankfort Police Department, he is known to be a frequent guest at the Access Men’s Shelter. He was last...
FRANKFORT, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Fake trooper scams reported in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky State Police Post in Richmond says they have been getting calls from concerned residents in their 11-county service area about a scam in which they are being contacted by fake troopers. The KSP says a caller will tell people that they are a...
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

42-year-old Lexington man dies in motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 42-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Joseph Joshua Metoyer of Lexington suffered blunt force injuries from an accident on Gainesway Drive at Castleton Hill. Metoyer was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The Lexington...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigating shooting on Hollow Creek Dr.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police tell us officers were called Friday afternoon to the 500 block of Hollow Creek Drive for a report of a shooting. Right now, police don’t know what led up to the shooting or how it unfolded. A...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Anderson County officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is dead Friday after an officer-involved shooting in Anderson County. Kentucky State Police said a man was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries from a shooting. Police said the event happened around 2 p.m. Police told FOX 56...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Florida teen runs a mile in memory of London police officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since news of London Police Officer Logan Medlock’s death, tributes have come from all over the country. The 26-year-old died early Sunday after police say his cruiser was hit by an alleged drunk driver. Wednesday night, a teen from Florida honored Officer Medlock, by running...
LONDON, KY
fox56news.com

2 Lexington hotels robbed, investigation underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington police are seeking assistance from the public to identify a person of interest in a pair of hotel robberies. At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officers gathered at the Ramada Inn on North Broadway to investigate a reported robbery. According to the police, an employee was held at gunpoint and handed a note demanding money by an unidentified man.
LEXINGTON, KY
wmky.org

Rowan Man Charged for Forest Fire

A Rowan County man has received a citation for starting a 150-acre forest fire at Sugarloaf Mountain. 60-year-old George Hillyer was charged with setting fire to his own land without taking precautions Saturday evening. The charge is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a jail sentence of not more than twelve months or a fine of not more than $500, or a combination of both.
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Motorcyclist identified in early morning fatal crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead after sustaining serious injuries. Police say that the crash happened around 2:30 on Saturday morning at Gainesway Drive and Castleton Hill. They say that a driver on a motorcycle lost control and crashed. According to Lexington Police, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol during the accident.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Danville Police investigating vandalism to multiple buildings

DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating some damaged properties in downtown Danville. Police said the man shown in the surveillance footage on their Facebook page is believed to be responsible for spraying graffiti on a bank and another building on Saturday. Local business owners said the vandalism...
DANVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Annual 5k honoring fallen officer returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2015, Officer Daniel Ellis of the Richmond Police Department was shot in the line of duty. 7 years later, and the community still honors his memory with a 5K. “We have had wonderful support again this year. It’s been such a blessing and beautiful weather,”...
RICHMOND, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Man Arrested On Multiple Warrants

Now, an update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Austyn Weddle arrested Steven Neely age 31 of Mount Zion Rd., East Bernstadt on Thursday night November 3, 2022 at approximately 7:42 PM. The arrest occurred off Robinson...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Funeral procession route set for London Police Officer Logan Medlock

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the route the funeral procession for a fallen London police officer will take Friday afternoon. Officials with the London Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday it will start at Corinth Baptist Church around 1:30 following the funeral and work its way through the city of London before heading to the cemetery in Keavy.
LONDON, KY
wklw.com

Knott Co Flood Scam Case Heading to Grand Jury

A Knott Co Flood Scam Case is heading to a grand jury. Back in August, Christian Soehnlein of Somerset, is accused of scamming a Knott Co woman out of $4,000 to do contracting work to repair her home following the flood in July, but Officials said he never did the work.
SOMERSET, KY

