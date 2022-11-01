ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, TX

Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle out of Houston

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 4 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle following a traffic stop late Monday night.

On Monday, Oct. 31, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a newer model King Ranch Ford F-350 Dually on Highway 59 southbound. Upon investigation, the deputy noticed several indicators that the vehicle may have been part of an auto theft crime.

Through further investigation, law enforcement discovered the truck was stolen out of Houston. At 9:30 p.m., the deputy received a verbal confirmation from the vehicle’s owner that it was stolen. At 11:45 p.m., the deputy recovered the vehicle, although the vehicle had not been completely entered into the system as stolen yet.

The suspect, Robert William Painter, of Mission, Texas, was taken into custody and booked into the Jackson County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office provided the above information and photos.

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

