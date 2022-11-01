Read full article on original website
Catherine Morales
3d ago
What is going on here in Houston Texas?? Omg We can't go anywhere today!! Sending Healing Prayers For The Family and Friends. Amen 🙏😇 R. I. P.
Queen_U2210
3d ago
R. I. P My Handsome Son I'm So Lost Of Words You've Gain Your Wings I'm Not His Biological Mother But Love Him Like One Or My Own
Denise M.
3d ago
Such a tragic situation. He was a very talented young man and his rise to stardom made his glow even more powerful. Envy is the role of a coward! Jealousy is the mind of the weak! Houston...WE REALLY HAVE A PROBLEM!!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Houston nurse who tried to help Takeoff speaks about the tragic shooting
HOUSTON - More people are sharing their stories with FOX 26 about the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff. A Houston nurse heard the gunshots from the 810 Billiards and Bowling entrance early Tuesday morning. She and her neighbors stepped out on their balconies as the tragedy unfolded not too far away.
Who is the most famous person in Houston?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
Click2Houston.com
Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin to anchor ‘KPRC 2 News at 5′
HOUSTON – Houston’s top-rated weekday evening news team at 6 and 10 p.m. will now also deliver Houston-area news at 5 p.m. Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin will begin anchoring KPRC 2 News at 5 starting Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. KPRC 2 News at 6 and 10 are...
Bowling Alley Where Takeoff Was Killed Not a Dangerous Place, Ex-Manager Says
The bowling alley where rapper Takeoff was shot and killed early Tuesday is a downtown Houston celeb magnet that’s being misrepresented as a “dangerous” place, according to the venue’s ex-manager.Jonathan Rumpf, the former general manager of 810 Billiards & Bowling, tweeted a tribute to the late Migos rapper on Tuesday in which he defended the business. Rumpf is listed as the location’s general manager on LinkedIn, and multiple photos on his Instagram account show him at the franchise’s Myrtle Beach location.“When I opened 810 Billiards and Bowling - Houston as the GM in November 2021 I wanted the venue to...
ricethresher.org
Houston rap legend Paul Wall set to compete with Gary Clark Jr. in musical showdown
Though many Rice students might not know the name Paul Wall, their favorite Houston artists certainly do. The self-proclaimed “Peoples Champ,” Wall and his famous grill have been influential in the Houston music community since the late 1990s. Wall, whose love for Houston is renowned, said that being able to represent the Houston music community and help aspiring Houston artists has been a lifelong dream.
Deion Sanders Bans Team From Leaving Hotel In Houston After Takeoff’s Death
After the passing of Migo's rapper, Takeoff, Coach Prime has banned his Jackson State football team from leaving the hotel in Houston.
Click2Houston.com
This local artist airbrushed the Houston skyline on Lizzo’s hair
HOUSTON – Emmy- and Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo recently showed off her H-Town love and pride with a brand-new hairstyle. She sported an airbrushed Houston skyline on her blond hair at her Toyota Center show on Oct. 26. Houston Life chatted with Dreamz, the local airbrush artist behind the look...
Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Identify Person Of Interest From Shooting Video
Questions abounded in the immediate aftermath of the tragic killing of Takeoff, but two, in particular, stand out: Who shot the rapper and why? The post Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Seek 2 Suspects appeared first on NewsOne.
WFAA
Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms
HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
San Angelo LIVE!
New Video Shows Argument Prior to Houston Rapper's Shooting Death
HOUSTON, TX – A new video has been released that shows another rapper in the Migos group arguing with a group of people prior to the shooting that killed Takeoff. As previously reported, on Nov. 1, member of the rap group the Migos, Takeoff, also known as Kirshnick Ball, was shot and killed at Houston bowling alley. During initial reports it was learned that Takeoff was killed during a dice game.
fox26houston.com
Man shot 8-year-old after kids' argument near Houston's Third Ward in 2019
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Houston man shot a young boy after his son got into an argument with the boy while playing with a ball. Richard Spiller, now 31, reportedly fired into a crowd of people on April 5, 2019, in the 7800 block of Tierwester Street in south Houston.
springhappenings.com
Approaching Front Could Bring Severe Weather to Houston Friday Night
HOUSTON, TEXAS – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the northern parts of Houston in a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk risk for severe storms for Friday evening, which include the majority of Montgomery County. Harris County is under a Category 2 out of 5 Slight...
KSAT 12
Missing Houston-area teacher found alive in New Orleans, report says
HOUSTON – A teacher from a Houston-area school district who had been missing for more than a month has been found alive in New Orleans. KPRC reports that Michelle Reynolds is doing well and has been reunited with her family. Reynolds taught with the Alvin Independent School District. She...
fox8live.com
PHOTOS: Takeoff’s last performance before being killed was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Days before Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, was shot and killed in downtown Houston, he performed with fellow Migo, his uncle Quavo, as the duo Unc & Phew at Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans. 1 of 14. Takeoff, left,...
Autopsy: Migos rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to head, torso
HOUSTON — Rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso after a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley early Tuesday, an autopsy of the singer revealed on Wednesday. The rapper, who was one-third of Migos, an Atlanta-based trio, was shot outside a private party at the...
KHOU
Houston 'Rex' goes viral after Halloween scare during trick-or-treating
HOUSTON, Texas — A little Houston boy has gone viral after he got more than he bargained for while trick-or-treating in Kingwood. Matthew Marinez, 6, was trick-or-treating at a home in Kingwood wearing his "Rex" costume when a trick made the treat worth running from. “A clown was behind...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Smash-Hit Burger Pop-Up Fires Up First Houston Restaurant
Since Abbas Dhanani served his first smash burger in September 2021, his Burger Bodega has been a hit. Now, his perpetually popular pop-up is putting down permanent roots at 4520 Washington. The brick-and-mortar, which was a fire station from 1937 to 1991, officially opens November 3. Houston Food Finder was invited for a preview of the New York bodega-inspired restaurant and try some of the dishes.
iheart.com
Restaurants In Philly Refusing To Feed The Astros
We all know the Astros are in Philadelphia for games 3, 4 and 5 the World Series. It seems they may be having trouble getting something to eat. Some restaurants are refusing to serve the Astros. One of those restaurants is Angelo's Pizzeria. What's up with that?!. Angelo's Pizzeria wasn't...
12newsnow.com
Philly pizzeria owner responds to viral video after he declined to cater for Astros
HOUSTON — "If you think that I've cooked for the Astros, you're outta your mind. We said no to them." That's the viral video circling social media that shows the owner of a famous Philadelphia pizzeria declining to serve the Houston Astros pizza while the team is in town for the World Series.
Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust
A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
