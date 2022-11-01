ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catherine Morales
3d ago

What is going on here in Houston Texas?? Omg We can't go anywhere today!! Sending Healing Prayers For The Family and Friends. Amen 🙏😇 R. I. P.

Queen_U2210
3d ago

R. I. P My Handsome Son I'm So Lost Of Words You've Gain Your Wings I'm Not His Biological Mother But Love Him Like One Or My Own

Denise M.
3d ago

Such a tragic situation. He was a very talented young man and his rise to stardom made his glow even more powerful. Envy is the role of a coward! Jealousy is the mind of the weak! Houston...WE REALLY HAVE A PROBLEM!!!

