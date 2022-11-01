Read full article on original website
Last Man Standing
4d ago
MSM made a bit of noise saying that they were going to swing more neutral. Boy, that didn’t last long. They toggled right back to the right-hating, left-loving media outlets we have come to know so well.
Reply(1)
25
Ratbert.
4d ago
The left wing Looneycrats only know one song and it's stuck on replay over and over. It would be refreshing to hear something different of a positive note about their platform and candidates.
Reply
16
BidenDementiaDiaries
4d ago
Mainstream media is the ultimate weapon of the Democrats. That's why they are flipping out that Twitter is a lost asset.
Reply
37
