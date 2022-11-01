Read full article on original website
Donna Halcomb, 84, of Emmetsburg
Services for 84-year-old Donna Halcomb of Emmetsburg will be Wednesday, November 9th at 10:30am at the United Methodist Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7pm at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg.
Kenneth “Kenny” Dubois, 79, of Spencer
Services for 79-year-old Kenneth “Kenny” Dubois of Spencer will be Wednesday, November 9th at 11am at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7pm, with a vigil at 4:30pm at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer.
Lorna Bennett, 77, of rural Paullina
Services for 77-year-old Lorna Bennett of rural Paullina will be Monday, November 7th at 10:30 AM at Sutherland Church of Christ. Visitation will be at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina on Sunday, November 6th from 3 PM to 5 PM. Eldridge Family Funeral Home of Paullina is in charge of arrangements.
James “Jim” Christensen, 66, of Spencer
Funeral services for 66-year-old James “Jim” Christensen of Spencer will be Tuesday, November 8th, at 1 p.m. at Hope Reformed Church in Spencer with burial at Swedish Lutheran Cemetery near Royal. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is...
Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash
Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
Storm Lake Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Vehicle
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man has been charged with theft after he was reportedly found to be driving a stolen vehicle Thursday evening. A traffic stop was initiated in the 400 block of Flindt Drive in Storm Lake around seven o’clock for an equipment violation when police learned the driver, 26-year-old Alredo Inzunza, did own the vehicle and had allegedly broken into it and drove off without the owner’s permission.
Top Ranked St. Mary’s Too Much for GTRA
Remsen, Ia (KICD) – The GTRA Titans traveled to Remsen on Thursday night for the Iowa High School Football 8-Player Playoffs Quarter Finals to take on the Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks. Big Country 107.7 was on site for the contest. St. Mary’s would jump all over the Titans...
Everly Native Among Those Honored at National FFA Convention
Indianapolis, IN (KICD) — The National FFA Convention was held last weekend in Indianna. Tyler Schoelerman from Everly received the somewhat rare “American” degree for his involvement that spanned 8th grade through college. Schoelerman was active in the CCE and Spencer FFAs, has graduated from SDSU in...
