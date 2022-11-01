Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man has been charged with theft after he was reportedly found to be driving a stolen vehicle Thursday evening. A traffic stop was initiated in the 400 block of Flindt Drive in Storm Lake around seven o’clock for an equipment violation when police learned the driver, 26-year-old Alredo Inzunza, did own the vehicle and had allegedly broken into it and drove off without the owner’s permission.

