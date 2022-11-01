Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Gentle Giant’ Dave Butz, Washington Legend, Dead at 72: NFL Tracker
NOV 4 DAVE BUTZ PASSES Legendary Washington player Dave Butz has passed away at the age of 72. Butz played for the Washington franchise for 14 years, with a trio of Super Bowl appearances. One of the largest NFL players of his era at 6-8, 300, he missed four games in his entire 16-year career and was selected to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and was named one of the 70 Greatest Redskins.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What To Watch For In Week 10 Of The 2022 College Football Season
The last month of the regular season is upon us, and it features four matchups with conference title and College Football Playoff implications. That includes top-10 matchups in the SEC East and West, which will give the winners an inside track to a divisional crown and spot in the conference championship game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Advocates For Auburn to Hire Deion Sanders as Head Coach
Since the firing of Bryan Harsin as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s name has been circulated as a possible replacement. At the SEC coaches’ teleconference on Wednesday, however, Kiffin advocated for a different name to take the job on The Plains. He spoke of fellow Magnolia State coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Robert Beal Exits with Injury in Tennessee vs Georgia
LIVE UPDATES - Tennessee vs Georgia. Georgia is not expecting to have a full Adonai Mitchell in today's matchup. Devin Willock is expected to get the start at left guard in place of Xavier Truss (toe) Nolan Smith will be out the remainder of the season. Sources indicated Amarius Mims...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Von Miller Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Bradley Chubb Trade
In consecutive years, Denver Broncos GM George Paton traded his team's leader in sacks at the NFL deadline. Last year, it was Super Bowl 50 legend Von Miller and just this past Tuesday, Bradley Chubb was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a first-round pick and more. Miller,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Talks ‘Full Circle Journey’ Ahead of Vikings Matchup
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will feel all kinds of nostalgia on Sunday as he takes on the Minnesota Vikings. Heinicke started his NFL journey with the Vikings as an undrafted free again in 2015. On Sunday, he returns in what calls a 'full circle' moment. “A little full circle...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Injury Report: 4 Players Out against Packers
The Detroit Lions' offense has experienced significant struggles scoring points in the second half of games the past few weeks. A common theme has emerged in that the team has paid a steep price for penalties and unforced errors. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson acknowledged the issues prior to practice...
Mailbox: Ryan Day is a better coach than Woody Hayes ... unless he loses to Michigan again
Have more comments, questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com On Ryan Day and Ohio State football To the editor: At the risk of being run out of my palatial man cave, it is time to state the obvious: Ryan Day is a better coach than Saint Woody was. Three things make coach Day superior to...
Comments / 0