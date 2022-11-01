Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Von Miller Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Bradley Chubb Trade
In consecutive years, Denver Broncos GM George Paton traded his team's leader in sacks at the NFL deadline. Last year, it was Super Bowl 50 legend Von Miller and just this past Tuesday, Bradley Chubb was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a first-round pick and more. Miller,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Packers’ Quiet Trade Deadline Amid Struggles
Aaron Rodgers was hoping the Packers would make a potential trade for a new piece ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Instead, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst remained silent on the trade front, a decision that Rodgers said was “not his area of focus” while putting his trust in Gutekunst to make the right decisions for the franchise.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Snag Award-Winning WR in 2023 Mock Draft
The Seattle Seahawks seem to be trending toward the winning side of things as it pertains to the blockbuster trade that sent longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March. Downward-spiraling Denver has seen Wilson play like a shell of his former self while the Seahawks sit atop...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Talks ‘Full Circle Journey’ Ahead of Vikings Matchup
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will feel all kinds of nostalgia on Sunday as he takes on the Minnesota Vikings. Heinicke started his NFL journey with the Vikings as an undrafted free again in 2015. On Sunday, he returns in what calls a 'full circle' moment. “A little full circle...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Advocates For Auburn to Hire Deion Sanders as Head Coach
Since the firing of Bryan Harsin as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s name has been circulated as a possible replacement. At the SEC coaches’ teleconference on Wednesday, however, Kiffin advocated for a different name to take the job on The Plains. He spoke of fellow Magnolia State coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Injury Report: 4 Players Out against Packers
The Detroit Lions' offense has experienced significant struggles scoring points in the second half of games the past few weeks. A common theme has emerged in that the team has paid a steep price for penalties and unforced errors. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson acknowledged the issues prior to practice...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL.com Predicts Colts vs. Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) travel to Foxboro, Mass. on Sunday to take on the New England Patriots (4-4). The game has AFC Playoff implications as both teams are just on the outside looking in, knowing a winning record may be all it takes to get in the dance at the end of the season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bradley Beal Left Amazed by 76ers Star Tyrese Maxey
Many NBA teams questioned how well Tyrese Maxey’s game could translate to the NBA. As a 19-year-old with one season under his belt at the University of Kentucky, Maxey went from a projected lottery pick to getting selected in the 20s during the 2020 NBA Draft. Daryl Morey and...
Comments / 0