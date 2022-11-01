ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady’s last effort to save Gisele Bündchen marriage was ‘too little, too late’

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYs9D_0iuQsjNM00

Tom Brady is said to have tried “to make things work” with Gisele Bündchen before the couple officially ended their 13-year marriage last week, according to a new report.

A source recently told People that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, had been “really trying to fix” his relationship with the 42-year-old supermodel , but the efforts appeared “too little, too late.”

“She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn’t,” the insider told the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R67JL_0iuQsjNM00
Tom Brady is said to have tried to “fix” his marriage with Gisele Bündchen prior to their October 2022 divorce, according to a new report.
Instagram/Gisele Bundchen

Brady and Bündchen confirmed Friday they were parting ways , with both releasing separate statements on Instagram.

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” said Bündchen , who shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with Brady.

“We have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wn2xk_0iuQsjNM00
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen originally tied the knot in 2009.
Instagram/Gisele Bundchen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tRWW_0iuQsjNM00
The couple has two kids together, daughter Vivian (bottom left) and son Benjamin (bottom right). Tom Brady shares son Jack (top left) with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.
Instagram/Tom Brady

Brady, who co-parents son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, said in his message that he and Bündchen “arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.”

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion posted.

Rumblings of a rift between Brady and Bündchen first surfaced over the summer, when Page Six exclusively reported how the couple engaged in heated arguments over the quarterback’s decision to un-retire from football. Brady announced his NFL retirement in February before returning to the game a month later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZ9xv_0iuQsjNM00
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, here in May 2019, announced their divorce on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
FilmMagic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtTie_0iuQsjNM00
The pair posted separate statements to social media following the divorce announcement.
Instagram/Gisele Bundchen

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” a source said at the time.

“They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

In late September, however, an insider told Page Six that Brady and Bündchen’s troubles have “nothing to do” with the NFL.

Brady, who is currently in his 23rd NFL season, spoke Monday on his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!” about how he’s coping following the divorce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aw2g0_0iuQsjNM00
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback readies to pass on Oct. 27, 2022.
Getty Images

“There’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady said . “And obviously the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children, secondly doing the best job I can to win football games.

“So, that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you can do. That’s what I’ll continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

For Halloween on Monday night, Brady dressed up as he trick-or-treated with his kids, sharing an Instagram photo on Tuesday morning from the festivities.

