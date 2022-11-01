ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

Video captures paraglider save Florida woman after car plunged into canal

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wr0iA_0iuQsd5000

Dramatic video captures the moment a Florida paraglider swoops in to help rescue a woman clinging to the roof of her submerged vehicle in a canal — as an alligator swims nearby.

Cristiano Piquet, a Miami real estate agent, was flying his motorized rig above the waterway near Homestead on Sunday morning when he noticed the alligator, the Miami Herald reported .

“I turned around to get a shot of the alligator, and I saw a car under the water. I flew closer to the car and I saw a woman on top,” the 40-year-old man told the newspaper.

His GoPro camera shows Piquet landing in a nearby field and running over to the woman.

“You need help?” he shouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIffZ_0iuQsd5000
Cristiano Piquet, 40, landed his motorized glider and ran over to help rescue the woman from her submerged car.
Instagram / @cristianopiquet

“Oh my God! I fell with my car in here,” she replies in anguish as she holds onto to the partially submerged yellow car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HOgrg_0iuQsd5000
“Oh my God! I fell with my car in here!” the women shouted when she saw the pilot.
Instagram / @cristianopiquet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKVpf_0iuQsd5000
A nearby resident pulls the exhausted woman to safety after she landed in the canal.
Instagram / @cristianopiquet

Piquet, who had been flying with a friend, told the Herald that he got help from a nearby resident who used a rope to pull the woman to safety.

“So we threw her a rope, and she was free, she was alive,” he told WSVN . “Everything happened so fast, and after we got her to safety, we called 911.”

The recreational pilot told NBC Miami : “I think God told me, ‘My friend, land and save that one life.’ We landed between power lines and uneven terrain…it was a terrible landing situation. For some reason, I was calm.”

Previous 1 of 4 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gqt6O_0iuQsd5000
A good Samaritan used a rope to pull the woman to safety after her car landed in the canal near Homestead.
Instagram / @cristianopiquet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462Tmg_0iuQsd5000
The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Instagram / @cristianopiquet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2S7c_0iuQsd5000
Piquet captured the emotional moment the woman and her rescuer embraced after her harrowing experience.
Instagram / @cristianopiquet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBSTM_0iuQsd5000
"God cares about her life because he put me in that moment, that perfect moment, on that day," Piquet told
Instagram / @cristianopiquet

He also caught the emotional moment the woman and her rescuer embraced on the other side of the canal.

Soon after, six Miami-Dade Fire Department vehicles responded to the scene near the 20400 block of Southwest 192nd Street at 8:35 a.m., the paper reported.

First responders searched the area to make sure no one else was in the water and took the woman — who has not been identified — to the hospital.

She was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Piquet said he was happy to have missed church to help save the woman’s life.

“For some reason I was better suited being there at the right place and the right time,” he told the Herald.

“God cares about her life because he put me in that moment, that perfect moment, on that day,” Piquet told NBC Miami. “Maybe I would have flown somewhere else.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Florida Man Fights Off Black Bear That Came Crashing Onto His Porch, Chasing His Dog

It doesn’t get any crazier than this. We’ve seen black bears do some pretty crazy shit… they just seem to be to smart for their own good. They can break into cars, garages, garbage bins and just about anything that has a single crumb of food left out. All they really care about is getting fattened up for the winter and will eat just about anything that they would consider edible.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Daily Mail

Georgia college student, 21, is killed instantly by propeller blade in front of his DATE after renting Cessna plane to fly her to dinner in Savannah

A Georgia student was killed in front of his date after walking into the propeller of a Cessna plane that he'd hired to chauffuer them to dinner. Sani Aliyu, a student at Georgia Southern University and originally from Nigeria, and his date were flown by a pilot and co-pilot on the 58-mile journey from Statesboro to Savannah.
STATESBORO, GA
NBC News

A teenager tried to save his 6-year-old brother after Hurricane Ian. They both drowned in a flooded canal.

Six-year-old Tahjir Burrowes wandered out of his Florida home on Oct. 5, wearing only a diaper and a T-shirt, and headed straight for a hurricane-flooded canal. He had the severest form of autism and was drawn to water, his mother said. The storm had bulldozed the fence around their property, giving the boy, who was nonverbal, the brief opportunity he needed to escape undetected.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary

We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border Patrol

On October 15, a Border Patrol Officer from Daytona Beach, Florida tweeted about the latest find of large quantities of illegal drugs being found washed up on a beach. In this incident, around 11 pounds of cocaine with a street value of £150,000 was found in a plastic-wrapped bundle by an innocent person walking on the beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Whiskey Riff

Alligator Creeps On Land To Grab Wild Hog, Six More Gators Come Looking For A Bite

If you thought you only had to worry about alligators in the water, they let you know they’re dominant on land as well. A video from Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida proves just that, as visitors were able to get some awesome footage of an alligator leaving the water, creeping up on a nest of wild pigs, snatching one easily, then returning to the water for a feast.
SARASOTA, FL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
60K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy