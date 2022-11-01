‘The White Lotus’ fans shocked over Theo James fully nude scene

Theo James is baring it all in “The White Lotus.”

HBO’s hit show “The White Lotus” returned Sunday night with an all-new cast as well as a new scene that left audiences with an eyeful.

The scene in question has the 37-year-old British actor stripping fully nude, giving audiences an unobscured view of his backside as well as a partial view of his impressive front — leaving several viewers wondering if he wore a prosthetic.

“The initial version we shot was way too much,” said James. “So, we did a more subtle version. They toned it [down].”

In the scene, James’ character, Cameron Babcock, goes back to Harper’s (played by Aubrey Plaza) hotel room to change into a swimsuit. Audiences can see James in the mirror changing into the suit.

“It is in my contract that I’m not allowed to do anything without being completely naked,” joked James — who has an on-screen history of getting naked.

The scene also caused a stir on Twitter.

“Ok so I need the truth y’all,” wrote one user. “Is that really Theo James’ d–k swinging or is it a prosthetic? This is important.”

“Theo James was definitely wearing a prosthetic right,” asked another.

“Theo James that HAD to have been a prosthetic right,” insisted a third.

The Post has reached out to James for comment.

“The White Lotus” second season takes place in Italy and features an ensemble of stars including James, Plaza, Jon Gries and Jennifer Coolidge.

James’ steamy scene comes days after “Outlander” star Sam Heughan slammed producers for filming an “unnecessary” nude shot at the end of a graphic rape scene.

“The White Lotus” airs every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.