ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Right-Hand Man Tarik Brooks Tells All, Why Combs Enterprises Is Getting Into Cannabis

This week, an entity owned and controlled by Sean “Diddy” Combs known as Combs Enterprises announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire certain cannabis assets in New York, Illinois and Massachusetts from Cresco Labs CRLBF CL and Columbia Care CCHWF CCHW CCHW, which are expected to close on a business combination transaction soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Benzinga

El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment: A Stroke of Genius or Pure Madness?

A little over a year ago, El Salvador made a bold bet on Bitcoin. The Central American nation of 6.5 million residents became the first country in the world to accept Bitcoin as legal tender. Led by its young president, Nayib Bukele, El Salvador sought to change its economic fortunes overnight with this decision.
Benzinga

Helium Mobile & Solana Mobile Announce Partnership to Bring Cryptocarrier Service to Saga Phones in U.S.

Lisbon, Portugal (November 5, 2022) – Today, Helium Mobile™ and Solana Mobile announced a partnership to bring the world's first cryptocarrier to Saga phones in the U.S. Through this partnership, Saga phones sold in the U.S. will get a 30 day free subscription to Helium Mobile allowing them to seamlessly connect to the Helium 5G network and partner 5G networks nationwide.
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Top U.S. Travel Destinations, According to Gen Z

With a decrease in COVID-related restrictions inspiring the rise of revenge travel, it’s clear that plenty of people are packing their bags in pursuit of a change of scenery these days, even in spite of rising travel costs across the board. But if there’s anyone who knows the power of finding great travel deals on a budget, it’s Gen Z, a generation of natural pros at using social media to scope out deals and steals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Opens The Hall, Its First Restaurant in China

CHENGDU — Louis Vuitton has traveled to Chengdu, a major retail hub in the southwestern region of China, for its inaugural restaurant in the country. The Hall by Louis Vuitton takes its name from the Guangdong Hall at Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li shopping mall. This urban landmark once served as a Cantonese merchants’ gathering place more than 100 years ago.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China Formerly a retail space for luxury brand pop-ups before Louis Vuitton took over, The Hall is...
TravelNoire

Inside the New, Luxurious Orient Express Train

A new chapter for train travelers is on its way. 140 years after the launch of the first luxury Orient Express train, the legend is officially making its return. The Orient Express Revelation pays tribute to the iconic locomotive by revisiting the decorative style of the early 20th century. The...
hotelnewsme.com

FOUR SEASONS RESORT DUBAI AT JUMEIRAH BEACH AND CELEBRITY CHEF MATTHEW KENNEY WELCOME THE RETURN OF FOLIA TO DUBAI’S AL FRESCO DINING SCENE

A plant-based cuisine lovers’ sanctuary has returned in Dubai. A pioneer of green creations, Chef Matthew Kenney has unearthed a new selection of gems at Folia, in Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach. The new recipes expand on the garden-style restaurant’s existing delicacies, which Four Seasons Resort Dubai and Matthew Kenney rolled out earlier this year, to great acclaim.
Benzinga

How Many States Will Legalize Cannabis On Election Night 2022?

Markets may be down, but cannabis optimism remains high heading into election season. With five states determining adult use legislation this November, another Green Wave could soon sweep the United States. The potential green wave brings ample business opportunities, legal cannabis sales and the end to cannabis criminalization in legalized jurisdictions.
ARKANSAS STATE
Robb Report

Forget YouTube. These Intimate New Culinary Experiences Make Cooking and Cocktails Personal Again.

After two and a half years of pandemic life, many people are clamoring to go out. Restaurants are packed; bars and clubs have never been livelier; and it seems like just about everyone you know was in Italy or Portugal over the summer (must have been nice …). But just as many people are perhaps a bit more hesitant to reenter society so fully, or they’ve realized that they actually like not going out so frequently, and in such a big way. Those people are in luck, then: A new crop of intimate, exclusive experiences is giving people a new way...

Comments / 0

Community Policy