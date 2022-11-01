After two and a half years of pandemic life, many people are clamoring to go out. Restaurants are packed; bars and clubs have never been livelier; and it seems like just about everyone you know was in Italy or Portugal over the summer (must have been nice …). But just as many people are perhaps a bit more hesitant to reenter society so fully, or they’ve realized that they actually like not going out so frequently, and in such a big way. Those people are in luck, then: A new crop of intimate, exclusive experiences is giving people a new way...

1 DAY AGO