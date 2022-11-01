Resilient Tyler Lockett & DK Metcalf Play Through Injury, Lift Seahawks to Statement Win

Listed as questionable to play on Friday's final injury report, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf gutted through tough injuries to make crucial catches down the stretch and showed off their best quality helping push the Seattle Seahawks to a huge win over the New York Giants.

SEATTLE, Wash. - Less than 48 hours before kickoff, coach Pete Carroll and the Seahawks didn't know whether or not they would have star receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett available for a much-anticipated Week 8 matchup with the Giants.

Recovering from a patellar tendon injury suffered less than a week earlier in a win over the Chargers, Metcalf didn't practice on Wednesday and Thursday and based on Carroll's comments, it was anyone's guess whether he would be able to suit up or not. Meanwhile, after dealing with hamstring issues over the past two weeks, Lockett somehow tweaked his oblique at the tail end of Thursday's practice, suddenly putting his status for the weekend up in the air.

Even after Metcalf returned to practice as a limited participant on Friday, with Lockett sitting out due to his latest injury, both players received questionable designations and Seattle faced the possibility of having to play against one of the NFC's best teams without them. With Carroll not offering any hints to reporters after practice ended, they were the textbook definition of game-time decisions.

"If I could ask somebody [about their status], I would," Carroll said of Lockett and Metcalf at the time. "I can’t, I don’t have anybody to ask, so we just have to wait."

Luckily for the Seahawks, while Metcalf and Lockett weren't playing close to 100 percent health, the two star wideouts gutted it out with impressive efforts playing through pain, proving integral to the team capturing a statement 27-13 win over a well-coached, physical Giants squad.

Right out of the gate, Geno Smith looked for Metcalf early and often against a smaller New York secondary. Though he only completed one pass for six yards on three targets to the former All-Pro on the game's opening drive, No. 14 looked fast and healthy after sitting out most of the week, nearly hauling in a deep ball along the left sideline despite clearly having his arm grabbed by a defender as he tried to make the grab.

After not targeting Metcalf on two quick possessions that ended with Michael Dickson punts, following a second down sack by Micah McFadden, Smith went back to his favorite target in a critical situation. Facing 3rd and 14 from Seattle's own 43-yard line, he calmly stepped up in the pocket against a four-man rush and fired a dart to Metcalf on a 15-yard pivot route, connecting with him just beyond the sticks to move the chains for a rare third and long conversion.

Moments later, after the two narrowly missed on hooking up for a potential 42-yard touchdown and the Seahawks converted on two fourth downs, Smith found Metcalf wide open in the middle of the end zone for a three-yard score to give the home team an early 7-0 lead.

Telling reporters he "felt good" after the game, Metcalf credited Carroll and head trainer David Stricklin for handling his injury well throughout the week and allowing him time to heal enough to play on Sunday.

“Everybody saw that I got hurt. I just went through rehab. Pete and Strick had a good plan for me throughout the week and they were just going to see how I felt on Friday," Metcalf said. "On Friday I felt good enough to be able to run and put pressure on my knee and cut and everything and I was able to practice. Here we are today.”

As for Lockett, his first three quarters didn't go near as swimmingly as Metcalf. While he caught a 13-yard pass to open Seattle's first drive, he gifted New York a pre-Halloween touchdown when he fumbled after making a short catch inside the five-yard line midway through the second quarter. Running back Saquon Barkley punched it in from a yard out two plays later to tie the game at seven apiece.

Two series later, after tight end Will Dissly forced a fumble in punt coverage and the Seahawks took over at the Giants 19-yard line, Smith made a spectacular throw dropping a dime over the shoulder of safety Julian Love to Lockett on a corner route. But in a rare missed opportunity for the toe drag swag artist, the veteran receiver couldn't get his second foot down inbounds and the team had to settle for a Jason Myers field goal to push the lead to 10-7 shortly before halftime.

After New York knotted the game with a Graham Gano field goal to cap off a long scoring drive lasting nearly nine minutes in the third quarter, Lockett blew another chance to find the end zone. Known for possessing as reliable of hands as any receiver in football, a 33-yard strike from Smith bounced off of his facemask and he wasn't able to reel in a gimme touchdown, again forcing Seattle to turn to Myers for a short field goal.

Fortunately, after Carroll and safety Quandre Diggs could be seen embracing Lockett on the sidelines following the crucial drop, he redeemed himself and then some on Seattle's very next drive. With the game tied at 13 inside 10 minutes left to play, Smith went right back to his trusty sidekick, who had signaled to his quarterback that he was going to run a double move against a squatting cornerback.

Running the route to perfection, Smith hit Lockett perfectly in stride and this time, the receiver didn't drop the perfect pass, reeling in a 33-yard touchdown that ultimately proved to be the game winner. In an instant, he had gone from goat to hero, igniting a boisterous Lumen Field crowd with the type of explosive play he has become known for in his illustrious career with the Seahawks.

"Huge, huge. Tyler is the best receiver I've ever been around," Carroll remarked. "I've never seen anybody do all the things so consistently for such a long time. Of course he's going to make a double move and score a touchdown. Of course he's going to come back. I told him I think you're going to get two. Before it happened I just had a feeling he was going to do something and sure enough he runs just a great double move and gets in the end zone just to let you know who he is again. Everybody is going to make a mistake sometime.”

In many ways, aside from their respective strengths as speedy vertical threats, Lockett and Metcalf couldn't be much different in regards to why they are successful. The former wins as a dynamic, crafty route runner from the outside as well as the slot, using his quickness and savvy to put defenders into pretzels in coverage. Far bigger at 6-foot-3, 228 pounds, the latter physically dominates opponents and uses his massive frame to wall off defenders for contested catches.

But if there's one special trait Lockett and Metcalf share in common in their DNA, as exhibited once again on Sunday, it's their toughness and resiliency. Lockett has missed one game since being drafted by the Seahawks in 2015 and Metcalf has yet to miss a start in four seasons with the franchise. The ultimate team players, they put their bodies on the line playing through pain and though neither got close to 100 yards receiving against the Giants, they undoubtedly made a difference combining for 11 receptions, 118 yards, and a pair of touchdowns in a satisfying victory.

Considering Carroll had no idea whether Seattle would have either player available just two days earlier, it's just another bullet point to put on their impressive resumes as two of the best to ever do it in franchise history. Leading by example, the rest of their teammates are following suit, a major reason why they're a surprising 5-3 and in first place in the NFC West.

“For both those guys to play, Lockett got hurt on Thursday, I think it was Thursday the last play of practice he got a little thing going in his rib cage, but he never wavered. He was going to play. When DK showed up in Friday's practice, we didn't know if he could play or not. We didn't know if he could go. He ripped around the field, showed us he could do it. However he pulled that together, that was a phenomenal effort by him to hang through it and to - and then to play like that, too, and play great football for us. Those two guys, they're just champions, man.”

