Ana de Armas-Led 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina' Goes Into Production
Fans of the John Wick franchise have good reasons to rejoice. The Ana de Armas-led spin-off Ballerina will start production in the coming week, TV Line has reported. The announcement was made by Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer during the latest investors' call. The future prospect for the franchise looks good as among other franchise-related news it has been announced that Colin Woodell-led three-part prequel series The Continental will stream internationally on Amazon Prime outside the US and the studio is also “fielding proposals” for a big video game based on the Keanu Reeves movies.
10 Movies Let Down by an Underwhelming Twist, From 'Don't Worry Darling' to 'The Village'
Don't Worry Darling was one of the most controversial films of the year. Drama surrounded the film long before its release, with a rumored feud between star Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde, missed press events, and even the hilarious Spitgate, with some people believing Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine.
10 Best Celebrity Cameos in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
"Weird" Al Yankovic is an American treasure. He's blazed a fierce parody path, leaving in his wake a smoking trail of kind words and favorable recollections. Through it all, seldom is heard a discouraging word about the man who penned "Amish Paradise." So when Roku announced Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Al had a rolodex full of familiar faces willing to join the fun.
New ‘The English’ Footage Sees Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer Headed Down a Violent Path
Prime Video has released a brand-new clip for their upcoming Western limited series drama The English starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo) which see our two lead characters discussing the metaphorical road of life. The 2-minute clip sees Lady Cornelia Locke,...
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Trailer: The Original Team Reunites to Hunt a Serial-Killing Network
It has only been two years since the finale of the popular American crime drama series Criminal Minds. Since its 2005 premiere, the hit television series grew to be one of CBS' most-watched television programs during its 15-year run. And now, it is coming back to television through a reboot called Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on November 24 — giving us all something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. According to the new series trailer, the stakes are much higher now, which the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit’s elite profilers can blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.
'TÁR' Cast and Character Guide
Todd Field's TÁR stars Cate Blanchett as the titular conductor whose reputation falls apart after she becomes exposed for misconduct in a post #MeToo landscape. Cate Blanchett was awarded the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the film's world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The film was written, directed, and produced by three-time Academy Award nominee Todd Field. Featuring a star-studded supporting cast, the movie was released in select theaters by Focus Features on October 7, 2022, followed by a wide release on October 28.
Why We Still Haven’t Seen '28 Months Later'
Two decades have now gone by since Danny Boyle brought newfound intensity to the zombie horror genre with 28 Days Later. Similarly, fifteen years have passed since Juan Carlos Fresnadillo’s underrated follow-up, 28 Weeks Later, ended with an emphatic cliffhanger depicting the infected entering Paris to wreak havoc on the European continent. This shocking ending strongly suggested that a third film was on the horizon, presumably a 28 Months Later. However, it's now leaning closer to twenty-eight years than twenty-eight months since that heavy-handed denouement, and fans have still not received the promised threequel. Despite producers, writer, and executives sporadically contemplating the project over the years, it perpetually remains in the uncertain stages of pre-development. Reasons behind this stagnation are varied, stemming from critical, creative, and corporate entities that cannot seem to properly mesh to finally make 28 Months Later a reality.
Did You Catch That Actor Swap in the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale?
The season finale of HBO’s House of the Dragon aired a couple of weeks back to much fanfare, as fans of the fantasy drama series were left to process the state of play in Westeros. With the series not returning till at least 2024, there would be ample time for fans to imagine Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) response to the death of her son, Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) in the skies above Storm’s End. In the months that follow, there will likely be those also rewatching the series. In the finale, there is an actor switch you might have missed.
'Reacher' Season 2: Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Reacher Season 2’s Release Date and What Streaming Service Is It On?. Which Book Will This Season of Reacher Be Based On?. After the victorious release of Prime Video’s Reacher in February of this year, fans of the show were welcomed by the excellent news that Prime Video has almost immediately renewed the show for a second season. This show has a mix of an excellent cast, good source material, plenty of action, and an intellectually stimulating plot. The second season promises us more of the same, and with plenty of books left, we can hopefully have more screen time for Alan Ritchson.
James Cameron Prepared to End with 'Avatar 3' If 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Fails
Fans have waited patiently for over a decade for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. When Avatar came out in 2009 it proved to be a game changer not only for being the highest-grossing film at the time but the way it resonated with audiences was unprecedented. The science-fiction movie highlights themes like colonization, climate change, and our connection to the world around us. But the world has changed much since the first movie came out and developing a profitable franchise of this scope is quite imperative in the post-pandemic theatrical business. In a recent conversation with Slash Film, Cameron entertained the prospect of Avatar 2 failing to resonate with people anymore, revealing he’s willing to wrap up the franchise with the third part.
From Rhodey to Cassie Lang — 8 Characters Who Were Recast in the MCU (And Two Actors Who've Played More Than One Role)
The trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania dropped recently, giving fans their first look at Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) newest adventure. Among the action and drama of the trailer, some fans were shocked to see that the role of Cassie Lang had been recast. Though Emma Fuhrmann played that...
‘Black Adam’ Tops Box Office with $18.5 Million as Studios Make Way for 'Wakanda Forever’
Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Black Adam continues to defy classification, even after three weekends at the box office. The superhero film debuted to a strong $67 million last month, which was a personal best for star Dwayne Johnson but a so-so result for a DC Extended Universe tentpole. It has held relatively well in its third weekend, grossing an estimated $18.5 million, but has only managed $137 million domestically so far.
Michelle Williams Felt a Great Responsibility Playing Steven Spielberg's Mother in 'The Fabelmans'
Acclaimed director Steven Spielberg is bearing all with his latest film The Fabelmans. A semi-autobiographical drama about his early days as an aspiring filmmaker in a family divided between creativity and objectivity, the film is a chance for the legendary auteur to open up to audiences about what made him such a force in the film industry. On the side of creativity and wonder came his mother Leah Adler, a skilled pianist and artist who encouraged Spielberg's creativity all while trying to harness her own. When Michelle Williams was asked to bring her to life as Mitzi Fabelman, she could hardly believe it.
Marvel's 'Moon Knight' & 'Crypt of Shadows' Annuals Get Reprints
It's time to dive into the world of Moon Knight once more! Crypt of Shadows #1 and Moon Knight Annual #1 are returning to stores once more! The sold-out issues are exciting for a number of reasons, particularly for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who have fallen in love with Marc Spector in the Disney+ series Moon Knight or can't stop thinking about Jack Russell in Werewolf By Night.
Holliday Grainger Talks 'The Capture' Season 2 and 'C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood'
Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of The Capture. The second season of the thriller The Capture, streaming on Peacock, continues to follow DI Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger), as she finds herself deep in another twisted conspiracy involving technology. When politician Isaac Turner (Paapa Essiedu) finds his life being manipulated to a shocking degree, the two work together to uncover the true motives of the organization known as Correction and their shadowy web of deceit.
'Black Adam' Global Box Office Crosses $300 Million
Dwayne Johnson has made a big appeal to audiences to attempt to give the global box office a jolt, and the electrifying star appears to be continuing to deliver, as his DC superhero (or antihero, if you prefer) movie Black Adam sits atop the worldwide box office charts for a third straight week.
Ryan Coogler Details the Pressure He Felt During 'Black Panther'
Everyone knows – or at least assumes – that putting a Marvel movie together takes a lot of work. This is especially difficult if you are a newcomer tasked with introducing a whole new world to an audience that comes into movie theaters with sky-high expectations. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler knows all about it, and in a recent interview with The Official Black Panther Podcast, he talked about the pressure he felt when bringing 2018's Black Panther to life.
'I Am Vanessa Guillen' Documentary Trailer Investigates a Chilling Military Murder
Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming film I Am Vanessa Guillen, a documentary examining the death of a U.S. Army soldier, and the nationwide calls for justice that came following her henious murder. The film will tell the story of Vanessa Guillen, an Army specialist who disappeared...
10 Greatest Westerns of All Time, Ranked
The Western genre has been a staple in cinema since the thirties. Giving American audiences a wide range of heroic gun-toting cowboys to cheer for as they brave the wild lands of western America. Over the years the western genre has changed, molded by the times in which it was made, becoming more of a mirror to present society than the actual period the genre is portraying.
'Cabinet of Curiosities' "Pickman's Model" and Embracing Art's Dark Side
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the "Pickman's Model" episode of Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities brings eight new terrifying tales to Netflix for viewers to binge. Most of the episodes showcase otherworldly, ghoulish horrors while addressing real world societal problems. "Pickman’s Model" is no exception, with a lush set creating an early 1900s gothic atmosphere and central theme of art, the episode is sure to satisfy. Based on the short story of the same name by H. P. Lovecraft and directed by Keith Thomas, known for The Vigil, the episode has a strong foundation that does not falter throughout its progression of horror. It is truly Ben Barnes and Crispin Glover who bring this Lovecraft story to life, with haunting, visceral performances from both actors.
