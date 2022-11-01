Fans have waited patiently for over a decade for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. When Avatar came out in 2009 it proved to be a game changer not only for being the highest-grossing film at the time but the way it resonated with audiences was unprecedented. The science-fiction movie highlights themes like colonization, climate change, and our connection to the world around us. But the world has changed much since the first movie came out and developing a profitable franchise of this scope is quite imperative in the post-pandemic theatrical business. In a recent conversation with Slash Film, Cameron entertained the prospect of Avatar 2 failing to resonate with people anymore, revealing he’s willing to wrap up the franchise with the third part.

