Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson Draws Comparison To Three-Time Super Bowl Champion

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
 4 days ago

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson added a new dimension to his game, becoming a focal point of the New England Patriots' passing attack.

FOXBORO — Rhamondre Stevenson is known for his barbaric running style and his ability to make defenders miss whether it's at the line of scrimmage or in the open field.

Now Stevenson can add pass-catching and route-running to his list of attributes. As a matter of fact, that’s where the second-year New England Patriots running back has improved the most in his second season.

In New England's 22-17 win over the New York Jets, Stevenson caught seven balls for 72 yards. He also had 16 carries for 71 yards, and was by far the best player on the field for the Patriots.

Stevenson caught a career-high eight passes against the Chicago Bears and three weeks ago racked up a career-best 161 rushing yards in a Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions.

While Jakobi Meyers leads the Patriots with 35 receptions on the season, Stevenson is right behind him with 32.

“As soon as the offseason came last year, that's the first thing I worked on: route running, how to recognize the defense, things like that,” Stevenson said last Sunday's pivotal road win. “It's coming into play and I’m doing a good job at it.”

After not making much of an impact in the passing game as a rookie, his teammates are taking notice in Stevenson's Year 2 leap.

“All-purpose, man,” Kendrick Bourne said of his teammate. “He’s just all around a great player. He can catch really well. I tell him all the time, ‘You’ve got some really good mittens, man.’

Last season, Stevenson recorded just 14 catches on 18 targets for 123 yards. His longest receiving play came in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers when he broke free for a 41-yard gain.

This season? Stevenson's 33 targets since Week 3 are seven more than any other Patriots' player. He also has two straight weeks with over 50 receiving yards, taking full control of New England's backfield and the pass-catching role with Ty Montgomery out of the mix with an injury.

It would be unfair to expect anyone to match former Super Bowl hero James White’s level of production, especially due to the fact he was so clutch in the biggest moments. However, Bourne made the comparison.

“That’s what we need to be able to be versatile, having a pass-catcher out of the backfield is so big," Bourne said. "He’s reminding me of James White."

White, of course, retired last summer after suffering a season-ending hip injury that required surgery.

Bill Belichick is also very impressed with his second-year running back, speaking highly of Stevenson Monday morning.

“Yeah, Mondre just gets better every day,” Belichick said during a Zoom call. “He’s one of the guys that I’ve coached that really has shown just continuous improvement almost every day he walks into the building. Just in every phase of the game. This kid’s really come a long way in just every part of his game."

Belichick pointed out that even if Stevenson has a long way to go, he continues to step up and do all the little things on the football field.

“I have a ton of respect for the way he’s worked at his game, improved his training habits," Belichick said. "He’s still got a ways to go. But he just gets better at all the things he works at every day. He’s got a long list of them. But he’s made significant progress in so many areas. He’s really been impressive.”

Stevenson will look to continue to be a complete running back when New England hosts the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m.

