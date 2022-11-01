Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Consider this with farm crop leases
I believe our days are numbered as to how many more spring like days we will have. I don’t know about all of you, but I have liked it! It has allowed for a steady harvest our farming community has enjoyed. The negative to all this – we need...
$500 million now available in new state program
hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)
ODOT launches roundabouts across Ohio
LIMA — Governor Mike DeWine has announced the launch of 50 new traffic projects in the State of Ohio. DeWine has partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation to invest $121 million. According to a recent press release, the investment will include the installation of two dozen roundabouts in...
Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
wktn.com
Several Counties in Region Receive Funding for Possible Roundabouts
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. Four counties in our region were on the list. Three projects in Allen County will receive money, including...
Times Gazette
Adient expands in Greenfield
Adient’s Greenfield facility is growing and on that growth was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting attended by company, local and regional officials. The company is opening a storage facility at the Greenfield plant, and according to Adient’s Director of Operations NA Foam Business Unit, Todd Bruno, this represents a $6 million investment.
hometownstations.com
A burnt combine harvester Generic
Did you know Ohio ranks 4th in the nation for the number of reported combine fires? Other states leading the list include Minnesota (1st), Iowa (2nd), Illinois (3rd), Kansas (5th), Nebraska (6th) and South Dakota (7th). While most harvester fires start in the engine compartment, other locations on the combine can be at risk for fires. The primary heat sources causing fires include faulty wiring and over-heated bearings. Fuel sources for the fires can vary between leaking fuel or hydraulic oil, dry crop residues, and nests in engine compartments or exhaust manifolds from birds and wildlife.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
Ohio AG settles lawsuit with Goshen farmer over manure spill, animal feed waste
A Goshen dairy farmer must clean up and control manure and animal feed waste on his property or face $300 to $1,000 a day in fines, as part of a consent order.
Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
wnewsj.com
Bane-Welker accepting Toys for Tots
WILMINGTON — Bane-Welker Equipment is proudly supporting the 2022 Toys for Tots drive and will be collecting toys at all Indiana and Ohio locations from now until December 2. “We are proud to support this effort for a second consecutive year,” stated Jason Bane, president of Bane-Welker Equipment. “Last...
themountvernongrapevine.com
barbertonherald.com
Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes
Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
roadtirement.com
An emotional Ohio memorial
Driving through northern Ohio we stopped at a small store for a travel break, Maj spotted not only an antique road grader but a tall monument topped with a proud eagle. This is the inscription on one of the four panels below the obelisk:. IN GRATEFUL MEMORY OF THE. VOLUNTEERS...
dayton.com
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in October:. • Joseph Paul Sexton, 27, who works in sales, and Megan Linn Jones,...
FBI seeking information on 1994 Ohio cold case homicides
The Bureau is looking for information on the death of Sarah Rae Boehm, who was 14 when she disappeared July 14, 1994, from her home in Beaver County.
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
Will Saturday’s rain put a dent in Ohio’s drought?
While northern and Northeast Ohio have been seeing rain, it has just not been as much as we're used to.
wnewsj.com
