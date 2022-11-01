Did you know Ohio ranks 4th in the nation for the number of reported combine fires? Other states leading the list include Minnesota (1st), Iowa (2nd), Illinois (3rd), Kansas (5th), Nebraska (6th) and South Dakota (7th). While most harvester fires start in the engine compartment, other locations on the combine can be at risk for fires. The primary heat sources causing fires include faulty wiring and over-heated bearings. Fuel sources for the fires can vary between leaking fuel or hydraulic oil, dry crop residues, and nests in engine compartments or exhaust manifolds from birds and wildlife.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO