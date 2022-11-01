Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Project Lift Ukraine UP talent show planned in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Raising money for relief efforts in Ukraine has become a mission for many churches. Earlier this year, three churches in Marquette County partnered together for a benefit breakfast. On Saturday, November 12, Wesley United Methodist Church in Ishpeming is planning a talent show fundraiser for humanitarian relief.
UPMATTERS
Delta Animal Shelter’s November Pets of the Month
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta Animal Shelter has some cute animals to show off for November’s Pets of the Month. First on the line-up is Luke, a seven-year-old neutered male Cattle Dog mix. Luke has been at the shelter for over 70 days, so he’s really hoping to get adopted soon so he can enjoy the holidays with his new family. His adoption fee has also been completely sponsored.
UPMATTERS
Best Darn Marching Band: Marching beyond high school, meet the NMU Marching Band
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – They’re loud…. “I think marching band bring a certain atmosphere to our events that otherwise wouldn’t be there,” said Thomas Claycomb, junior trumpeter, NMU Marching Band. “It’s really hard to put your finger on just the feeling of hearing all of the drums playing together and all of the brass going hard.”
UPMATTERS
Two women killed in Chassell Township crash
CHASSELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and another is being treated for injuries following a crash in Chassell Township on Friday. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Chassell Painesdale Rd., and US-41 around 2:20 a.m. Friday. Deputies believe...
Skeleton found in woods not missing woman last seen in U.P., officials say
A human skeleton found in a wooded area near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are not the remains of a Wisconsin woman who went missing in 2016, authorities said. Nancy Renkas was last seen on July 18, 2016, in Iron Mountain. Her disappearance was recently declared a no-body homicide. While rumors and speculation circulate, officials told WLUC that the skeleton does not match Renkas or any other known missing person from the Florence area.
UPMATTERS
Negaunee vs. Menominee Playoff game postponed until Saturday
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Negaunee Public Schools posted on its Facebook page Friday afternoon that the playoff game between the Miners and Menominee Maroons has been postponed from Friday night until Saturday afternoon. The rescheduled game will be at held 1 p.m. at Miner Stadium.
UPMATTERS
How EGLE helps brownfield projects move forward
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Following the announcement Thursday of a $495,000 brownfield redevelopment grant and $1 million loan from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) for the State Savings Bank project in downtown Marquette, we contacted EGLE to learn more about their role and involvement in projects like this.
wearegreenbay.com
Remains found in Wisconsin investigated as possible missing woman from UP
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Wednesday related to the investigation of skeletal remains found earlier this week in Florence County, Wisconsin. According to the Houghton County Sheriff, their office has been in contact with Dickinson County and Florence County authorities.
3 dead, 3 injured in Upper Peninsula crash
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – Three people are dead and three are injured after a crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports the two-vehicle crash occurred in Dickinson County when a 2013 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Foster City Road, crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2006 Buick Rendezvous at 3:07 p.m. on Oct. 30.
UPMATTERS
Negaunee high school student killed, another injured in crash involving logging truck
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a letter sent from Negaunee Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis, he announced that one high school student had died and another was injured in a crash that Happened Friday morning. The Negaunee Fire Department shared details earlier on Friday that there was an incident involving...
UPMATTERS
Gladstone Football reflects on first playoff win since 2008
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s full steam ahead for the Gladstone Braves Football team. The Braves topped Elk Rapids in the first round of the playoffs Saturday to earn their first postseason victory since 2008. “It was a great win,” said Nate Young, a senior quarterback for the...
