ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta Animal Shelter has some cute animals to show off for November’s Pets of the Month. First on the line-up is Luke, a seven-year-old neutered male Cattle Dog mix. Luke has been at the shelter for over 70 days, so he’s really hoping to get adopted soon so he can enjoy the holidays with his new family. His adoption fee has also been completely sponsored.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO