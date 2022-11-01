Read full article on original website
nationalparkstraveler.org
Trail Ridge Road At Rocky Mountain National Park Closed For Winter
Winter has claimed Trail Ridge Road across the roof of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado for the rest of the winter. The white-knuckle-drive officially closed for winter on Monday. Many popular driving destinations for this time of year, including Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley, are all open.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow likely. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches possible over the south. Over the north including Mammoth 3 to 6 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph in the mountains. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.
Gardiner, Montana Welcomes Back Visitors as Yellowstone National Park Fully Reopens
Following Yellowstone National Park reopening its north entrance and the road to Mammoth Hot Springs, Gardiner, Montana has officially welcomed back visitors. As previously reported, Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the road between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs (Old Gardiner Road) is now open to regular visitor traffic. Contractors completed the striping on October 29th. The reopening comes months after the devastating flooding that caused closures to multiple roads.
Deschutes National Forest prepares for winter, closing two FS roads, removing boat docks
The Deschutes National Forest will close two Forest Service roads next week due to recent and forecast snowfall. The post Deschutes National Forest prepares for winter, closing two FS roads, removing boat docks appeared first on KTVZ.
Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance and Road To Mammoth Hot Springs Reopen After Flooding
Months after the devastating flooding that caused closures to multiple roads, Yellowstone National Park announced its north entrance and road to Mammoth Hot Springs officially opens on Sunday (October 30th). According to a press release, Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the road between the North Entrance...
10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Step Foot Inside Yellowstone National Park
Just the word stirs up a buzz. Whether it be one of the most popular shows on television in recent memory, or the second most visited National Park in the nation, something about Yellowstone just gets the people going. Almost 4-million people visit Yellowstone each year. Most of them behave...
Female Tourist Ripped for Playing With Baby Dangerously Close to Glacier National Park Rapids: Pics
Recently, images went viral showing a mom and her baby getting far too close to raging waters in Glacier National Park. The string of pics, which left us face-palming, shows a mom and her young child sitting way too close to the park’s intense rapids near McDonald Falls. To make it even worse, the two are sitting at a steep incline on the rock face as the mom holds the baby’s hands so it can stand up.
Grizzly Bear Launches Attack On Herd Of Elk At Yellowstone National Park
This looks like a grizzly bear’s happy place. Elk as far as the eye can see. Elk are a gregarious animal, meaning they love to herd up during certain times of the year. And during winter months especially, many of them end up in large herds. One of the...
Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park
Turns out tourists not knowing boundaries with wild animals isn’t a new phenomenon. I had thought that back in the day people would be more aware of the dangers when they weren’t bombarded by hundreds of viral videos where they look so cute and pettable. But alas, I stumbled upon a clip that looks like it was shot on one of those home video cameras your aunt taped Christmas of 2001 on that shows people were still trying to get […] The post Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
See the View from a Wyoming Peak 20 Feet Taller than Grand Teton
Yes, Grand Teton is the most iconic peak in Wyoming, but it's not the tallest. A brand new video shows what the view is like from Wyoming's tallest peak which is 20 feet taller than the tallest in the Tetons. The WannaBe Pro YouTube channel just shared a new video...
Yellowstone National Park Releases Stunning Photo of Rainbow Forming During Geyser Eruption
Yellowstone National Park‘s official Facebook account posted a stunning photo of a rainbow forming during a geyser eruption at the park on Tuesday morning. In the picture, a snowy hillside lined with trees serves as a the backdrop to the huge geyser spray at the left of the frame. The mist reveals a rainbow that stretches across the width of the frame. A few bystanders line the fenced-in area of the geyser to view the magnificent sight.
Amazing Grand Junction Home For Sale Near the Colorado National Monument
How about a new house for Christmas? Hey, if you have been really good this year it could not hurt to ask Santa for a home next to the Colorado National Monument with an incredible view. Maybe you have the means to make it happen all by yourself. Well, this...
Mule Deer Sneaks Into Bison Herd To Escape Attacking Coyote At Yellowstone National Park
Talk about quick thinking. Coyotes can be some of the most dangerous creatures in all of the wild, especially if they have a partner. Not known to hunt in packs like wolves, coyotes generally keep it much smaller, like their immediate family. Most of the time they hunt solo, but can work together, making it much more difficult for their prey to escape. A mule deer found itself being chased down by one of these coyotes in Yellowstone National Park. […] The post Mule Deer Sneaks Into Bison Herd To Escape Attacking Coyote At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
