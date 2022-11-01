ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nationalparkstraveler.org

Trail Ridge Road At Rocky Mountain National Park Closed For Winter

Winter has claimed Trail Ridge Road across the roof of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado for the rest of the winter. The white-knuckle-drive officially closed for winter on Monday. Many popular driving destinations for this time of year, including Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley, are all open.
GEORGIA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-04 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow likely. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches possible over the south. Over the north including Mammoth 3 to 6 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph in the mountains. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.
PARK COUNTY, WY
Outsider.com

Gardiner, Montana Welcomes Back Visitors as Yellowstone National Park Fully Reopens

Following Yellowstone National Park reopening its north entrance and the road to Mammoth Hot Springs, Gardiner, Montana has officially welcomed back visitors. As previously reported, Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the road between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs (Old Gardiner Road) is now open to regular visitor traffic. Contractors completed the striping on October 29th. The reopening comes months after the devastating flooding that caused closures to multiple roads.
GARDINER, MT
Outsider.com

Female Tourist Ripped for Playing With Baby Dangerously Close to Glacier National Park Rapids: Pics

Recently, images went viral showing a mom and her baby getting far too close to raging waters in Glacier National Park. The string of pics, which left us face-palming, shows a mom and her young child sitting way too close to the park’s intense rapids near McDonald Falls. To make it even worse, the two are sitting at a steep incline on the rock face as the mom holds the baby’s hands so it can stand up.
ALASKA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park

Turns out tourists not knowing boundaries with wild animals isn’t a new phenomenon. I had thought that back in the day people would be more aware of the dangers when they weren’t bombarded by hundreds of viral videos where they look so cute and pettable. But alas, I stumbled upon a clip that looks like it was shot on one of those home video cameras your aunt taped Christmas of 2001 on that shows people were still trying to get […] The post Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Releases Stunning Photo of Rainbow Forming During Geyser Eruption

Yellowstone National Park‘s official Facebook account posted a stunning photo of a rainbow forming during a geyser eruption at the park on Tuesday morning. In the picture, a snowy hillside lined with trees serves as a the backdrop to the huge geyser spray at the left of the frame. The mist reveals a rainbow that stretches across the width of the frame. A few bystanders line the fenced-in area of the geyser to view the magnificent sight.
Whiskey Riff

Mule Deer Sneaks Into Bison Herd To Escape Attacking Coyote At Yellowstone National Park

Talk about quick thinking. Coyotes can be some of the most dangerous creatures in all of the wild, especially if they have a partner. Not known to hunt in packs like wolves, coyotes generally keep it much smaller, like their immediate family. Most of the time they hunt solo, but can work together, making it much more difficult for their prey to escape. A mule deer found itself being chased down by one of these coyotes in Yellowstone National Park. […] The post Mule Deer Sneaks Into Bison Herd To Escape Attacking Coyote At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ALASKA STATE

