Laramie County, WY

Jake Overy
5d ago

I support Wyoming law enforcement but I DO NOT support stupidity. Why in the hell would you serve a warrant, on holiday, at the time of day kids are all over the streets trick or treating? I am seriously glad that no children were hurt by this. my prayers go out to the family of the wounded Deputy and I hope he makes a full recovery. But for whatever leadership, if that's what you want to call it, that ordered this, should be held accountable!

