EW.com

Christina Applegate was determined to finish the final season of Dead to Me amid multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Christina Applegate opened up about the challenges of finishing the third and final season of Dead to Me amid her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. In the summer of 2021, while in production of the Emmy-nominated dramedy, Applegate learned she had the autoimmune disease, which disrupts communication between the brain and the body. Production shut down for about five months as she began treatment.
EW.com

Alejandro González Iñárritu explains why he cut 22 minutes from new film Bardo

What do you do after winning the Best Director Oscar two years in a row? Alejandro González Iñárritu took a couple of years to figure out his answer. After experimenting with virtual reality in 2017, the director of Birdman and The Revenant is back on screens with Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths — a film that moves seamlessly between fiction and reality, between events taken from the director's own life and others from the history of Mexico.
EW.com

Hasan Minhaj apologizes for Celebrity Jeopardy performance: 'I'm sorry for trying to make Jeopardy fun'

Celebrity Jeopardy fans weren't exactly buzzing over Hasan Minhaj's eccentric performance this week. The Patriot Act alum has been on the receiving end of some stern tweets from the quiz show community after he hilariously and egregiously showboated his way through Monday night's episode. Now Minhaj is attempting to make amends by issuing his deepest, most sincere apology… sort of.
EW.com

Bono says his sunglasses actually stop him from shooting lasers from his eyes 'like Cyclops from the X-Men'

Bono has climbed the highest mountains and run through the fields, but he still couldn't escape a few slipups throughout the years. The U2 frontman, whose new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, hit bookshelves Nov. 1, jokingly apologized for a collection of absurd faux pas he's made in a hilarious segment called 'Apologies to Look Forward to in Bono's Next Book' during his extended interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
EW.com

Farewell to Westworld, which destroyed itself with three big mistakes

The delightful first season of Westworld established two distinct science-fiction worlds. Above was the West, a fake frontier full of fake people whose fake adventures were better than life for their human guests. Beneath that phony past lay a familiar future: Corporate drones staring at screens, juggling customer expectations and manager directives. The robots had no freedom but all the fun, firing six-shooters and falling into tragic love while dying over and over again. The humans were all outrageous workplace monsters: Wannabe deities, preening creatives, ambitious executives.
EW.com

Your guide to the 2023 TV premiere dates

Forget holiday shopping — much more important work awaits you! And that would be: Planning your TV-watching calendar for 2023. The networks and streamers are already flipping their calendars ahead and devising ways to keep you tethered to your screens in the new year. In January, you could plunge into a post-apocalyptic world with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in HBO's The Last Of Us before trying to determine a defendant's guilt or innocence in Fox's anthology crime drama The Accused, whose cast includes Rachel Bilson, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Chiklis. You could follow Christian Bale as he investigates multiple murders in the Netflix gothic thriller film The Pale Blue Eye, and then hitch a ride with Natasha Lyonne as she heads out on the road in Peacock mystery series Poker Face. After all of that, you will be cordially invited to be held hostage in Amazon Prime Video's Jennifer Lopez-Josh Duhamel romantic action comedy Shotgun Wedding.
EW.com

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story goes big, but Blockbuster should go home

What kind of fitting biopic would Weird: The Al Yankovic Story be if it played it straight? Eric Appel's directorial debut essentially plays like a movie-length Funny or Die sketch — which it is, technically (or at least produced under that production umbrella): a giddy cameo-stacked satire propelled by murder, mayhem, Mexican drug lords, and athletic sex with Madonna. This is whole-cloth fantasy, of course, and that's the point: less Walk the Line than Walk Hard, with accordions.
EW.com

Mariah Carey teases potential collab with Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown: 'Maybe it's not just musical'

It turns out the Christmas Queen herself, Mariah Carey, and Millie Bobby Brown might have a special gift for everyone this season after all. Brown floated the idea of a potential collaboration with the diva last week on The Tonight Show, and now the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer has confirmed that they are, indeed, working on something magical together.
EW.com

Eat these! The 3 best Weird Al songs

The Daniel Radcliffe-starring, mostly fictional rock biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story offers an entertainingly nightmarish recounting of the pop parodist's life and career. For director and longtime Weird Al fan Eric Appel, writing the script with Yankovic was a dream come true. "We spent a long time figuring out...
EW.com

Tag Team back again! Watch the '90s rappers reunite on special 100th episode of The Masked Singer

One hundred never looked so kooky. After 8 seasons and countless costumes, Fox's zany celebrity singing show The Masked Singer is celebrating a major milestone with its latest addition — its 100th episode. To commemorate the occasion, EW is debuting an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, below, which kicks off with a special performance of '90s smash hit "Whoomp! (There It Is)" by Tag Team.

