Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Kim Kardashian embraced disordered diet, exercise plan to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress due to FOMO
If you agree with designer Bob Mackie, who thought Kim Kardashian's decision to wear Marilyn Monroe's dress to the Met Gala was a "big mistake," then this week's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu is really going to bum you out. The latest installment, "What's More American Than Marilyn Monroe?"...
EW.com
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
EW.com
Jennifer Lawrence says she'd 'drink whiskey and get stoned' with Hunger Games costars after events
Jennifer Lawrence was living the high life in more ways than one at the height of The Hunger Games movie craze. The actress revealed that she and costars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth would often find themselves getting drunk and high together after attending the dystopian film series' intense press events and premieres.
EW.com
Selena Gomez reveals she had another health scare following her lupus remission in new documentary
Selena Gomez experienced another health scare several years after her lupus remission. The emotional moment is captured in the singer and actress' Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, director Alek Keshishian's (Madonna: Truth or Dare, With Honors) intimate portrait of the star that spans six years of her life.
EW.com
Aaron Carter, musician and brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, dies at 34
Musician and former child star Aaron Carter has died, his manager has confirmed to EW. He was 34. The singer and rapper, known for his hits "I Want Candy" and "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)," was found dead at his Lancaster, Calif., home on Saturday morning, per TMZ, who first reported the news.
EW.com
Matthew Perry reveals Zac Efron turned down playing a younger version of him in new movie
Matthew Perry keeps dropping bombshells while promoting his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing (out now), but this latest one may break 17 Again fans' hearts. During an interview on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw, Perry revealed he recently wrote a script for a romantic...
EW.com
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak had scary encounter with would-be thief pretending to be fan of The Office
Something tells us even Dwight would find this terrifying. The Office alum Mindy Kaling dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week and told a frightening tale of an encounter she'd had several years ago when out to dinner with longtime friend and Office costar B.J. Novak involving a wannabe robber.
EW.com
Megan Thee Stallion slams Drake over lyrics seemingly suggesting she lied about being shot by Tory Lanez
Megan Thee Stallion tweeted an impassioned defense of herself early Friday, after rap superstars Drake and 21 Savage released a new song that seemingly suggested the "Sweetest Pie" artist lied about being shot by fellow performer Tory Lanez in July 2020. After Drake's overnight release of his new album Her...
EW.com
Eddie Redmayne says he got 'complete stage fright' using a wand for the first time in Fantastic Beasts
Eddie Redmayne would've liked to have had at least a few years of studying at Hogwarts before picking up his wand in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The actor, who stars as magizoologist Newt Scamander in the Harry Potter spinoff series, revealed that he suffered from "complete stage fright" after he picked up his wand for the very first time.
EW.com
Christina Applegate was determined to finish the final season of Dead to Me amid multiple sclerosis diagnosis
Christina Applegate opened up about the challenges of finishing the third and final season of Dead to Me amid her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. In the summer of 2021, while in production of the Emmy-nominated dramedy, Applegate learned she had the autoimmune disease, which disrupts communication between the brain and the body. Production shut down for about five months as she began treatment.
EW.com
Alejandro González Iñárritu explains why he cut 22 minutes from new film Bardo
What do you do after winning the Best Director Oscar two years in a row? Alejandro González Iñárritu took a couple of years to figure out his answer. After experimenting with virtual reality in 2017, the director of Birdman and The Revenant is back on screens with Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths — a film that moves seamlessly between fiction and reality, between events taken from the director's own life and others from the history of Mexico.
EW.com
Hasan Minhaj apologizes for Celebrity Jeopardy performance: 'I'm sorry for trying to make Jeopardy fun'
Celebrity Jeopardy fans weren't exactly buzzing over Hasan Minhaj's eccentric performance this week. The Patriot Act alum has been on the receiving end of some stern tweets from the quiz show community after he hilariously and egregiously showboated his way through Monday night's episode. Now Minhaj is attempting to make amends by issuing his deepest, most sincere apology… sort of.
EW.com
Saturday Night Live recap: Amy Schumer hosts for the 3rd time with musical guest Steve Lacy
Hey there, folks — welcome back for your ever reliable, sturdy, dependable SNL in Review. Amy Schumer is back, not only has Inside Amy Schumer been revived for a 5th season (via 5 specials) on Paramount+, but, more important to our interests, she's returning for her third round as host on a little show we like to call Saturday Night Live.
EW.com
Bono says his sunglasses actually stop him from shooting lasers from his eyes 'like Cyclops from the X-Men'
Bono has climbed the highest mountains and run through the fields, but he still couldn't escape a few slipups throughout the years. The U2 frontman, whose new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, hit bookshelves Nov. 1, jokingly apologized for a collection of absurd faux pas he's made in a hilarious segment called 'Apologies to Look Forward to in Bono's Next Book' during his extended interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
EW.com
Farewell to Westworld, which destroyed itself with three big mistakes
The delightful first season of Westworld established two distinct science-fiction worlds. Above was the West, a fake frontier full of fake people whose fake adventures were better than life for their human guests. Beneath that phony past lay a familiar future: Corporate drones staring at screens, juggling customer expectations and manager directives. The robots had no freedom but all the fun, firing six-shooters and falling into tragic love while dying over and over again. The humans were all outrageous workplace monsters: Wannabe deities, preening creatives, ambitious executives.
EW.com
Your guide to the 2023 TV premiere dates
Forget holiday shopping — much more important work awaits you! And that would be: Planning your TV-watching calendar for 2023. The networks and streamers are already flipping their calendars ahead and devising ways to keep you tethered to your screens in the new year. In January, you could plunge into a post-apocalyptic world with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in HBO's The Last Of Us before trying to determine a defendant's guilt or innocence in Fox's anthology crime drama The Accused, whose cast includes Rachel Bilson, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Chiklis. You could follow Christian Bale as he investigates multiple murders in the Netflix gothic thriller film The Pale Blue Eye, and then hitch a ride with Natasha Lyonne as she heads out on the road in Peacock mystery series Poker Face. After all of that, you will be cordially invited to be held hostage in Amazon Prime Video's Jennifer Lopez-Josh Duhamel romantic action comedy Shotgun Wedding.
EW.com
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story goes big, but Blockbuster should go home
What kind of fitting biopic would Weird: The Al Yankovic Story be if it played it straight? Eric Appel's directorial debut essentially plays like a movie-length Funny or Die sketch — which it is, technically (or at least produced under that production umbrella): a giddy cameo-stacked satire propelled by murder, mayhem, Mexican drug lords, and athletic sex with Madonna. This is whole-cloth fantasy, of course, and that's the point: less Walk the Line than Walk Hard, with accordions.
EW.com
Mariah Carey teases potential collab with Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown: 'Maybe it's not just musical'
It turns out the Christmas Queen herself, Mariah Carey, and Millie Bobby Brown might have a special gift for everyone this season after all. Brown floated the idea of a potential collaboration with the diva last week on The Tonight Show, and now the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer has confirmed that they are, indeed, working on something magical together.
EW.com
Eat these! The 3 best Weird Al songs
The Daniel Radcliffe-starring, mostly fictional rock biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story offers an entertainingly nightmarish recounting of the pop parodist's life and career. For director and longtime Weird Al fan Eric Appel, writing the script with Yankovic was a dream come true. "We spent a long time figuring out...
EW.com
Tag Team back again! Watch the '90s rappers reunite on special 100th episode of The Masked Singer
One hundred never looked so kooky. After 8 seasons and countless costumes, Fox's zany celebrity singing show The Masked Singer is celebrating a major milestone with its latest addition — its 100th episode. To commemorate the occasion, EW is debuting an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, below, which kicks off with a special performance of '90s smash hit "Whoomp! (There It Is)" by Tag Team.
Comments / 0