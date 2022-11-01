Read full article on original website
Europe approves Sanofi's RSV prevention treatment
The European Commission approved Sanofi and AstraZeneca's respiratory syncytial virus preventive drug Nov. 4 while the U.S. faces a surge and a lack of RSV treatments. Europe is the first regulatory organization to approve the product, Beyfortus (nirsevimab), which is the first and only RSV protective option for the broad infant population, AstraZeneca said in a news release.
With 282M vaccine jabs, pharmacists saved healthcare $450B, study estimates
Pharmacist-administered COVID-19 vaccines have averted 1 million U.S. deaths and saved $450 billion in healthcare costs, according to estimates published in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association. The study pulled data from published literature, government agencies and professional pharmacy associations to determine the number of COVID-19 vaccines pharmacists have...
Mayo partners with medical diagnostics company to develop AI tests
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is partnering with medical diagnostics company Numares to develop reliable artificial intelligence-powered testing for patients with chronic diseases. The German medical diagnostics company recently moved to the United States and expects its kidney function and cardiac risk tests to receive FDA clearance early next year. This...
4 injuries spur recall of 60K bacterial filters
In a Class I recall, the most serious type, devicemaker Teleflex recalled 60,500 bacterial filters in response to four injuries and 36 complaints of the filter separating from breathing systems. Teleflex's Iso-Gard Filter S filters connect to respiratory devices used in ICUs and operating rooms to protect patients from airborne...
3 in 4 teens lost weight in obesity drug trial
After taking an obesity drug each week for more than a year, 73 percent of teenage study participants recorded a weight loss of at least 5 percent. The results were published Nov. 2 in The New England Journal of Medicine. Research sponsored by Novo Nordisk — the drugmaker that sells...
BQ.1 + BQ.1.1 make up 35% of US cases: 10 CDC findings
Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 — dubbed 'escape variants' for their immune evasiveness — now account for more than a third of U.S. COVID-19 cases, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Nov. 4. Ten findings:. Variants. 1. Based on projections for the week ending...
Dr. Samuel Katz, co-creator of measles vaccine, dies at 95
Samuel Katz, MD, a prominent virologist and pediatrician who helped create the measles vaccine, died Oct. 31 at age 95, The Washington Post reported. Dr. Katz graduated from Boston-based Harvard Medical School in 1952. He completed his residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Children's Hospital, where he later became a staff member, working alongside John Enders, PhD, an immunologist who won a Nobel Prize in Medicine for his polio research. Drs. Katz and Enders, along with other collaborators, spent more than a decade developing a vaccine for measles, which was licensed in the U.S. in 1963.
CMS' 3.8% pay bump for hospital outpatient services is 'insufficient' given cost pressures, AHA says
CMS will increase hospital outpatient payment rates by 3.8 percent in 2023, but the American Hospital Association said the adjustment is "insufficient given the extraordinary cost pressures" from labor, supplies, equipment, drugs and other expenses. In its Outpatient Prospective Payment System final rule, released Nov. 1, CMS will increase both...
CDC updates clinical guidelines for prescribing opioids
The CDC has released updated and expanded recommendations on providing pain care for adults with short- and long-term pain, which replace 2016 guidelines. The new recommendations, published Nov. 3, address four areas:. Determining whether or not to initiate opioids for pain. Selecting opioids and determining dosages. Deciding duration of initial...
Price of new cancer drugs jumps 53% in 4 years, report finds
The cost of new cancer drugs taken at home rose more than 25 percent from 2017 to 2021, and the price of all new cancer drugs and infusion treatments jumped 53 percent, according to a Nov. 2 report from California Representative Katie Porter's office. Cancer drugs are 3.7 times more...
Common flu drug in high demand
Prescriptions for Tamiflu (oseltamivir), a popular influenza antiviral, are higher this year than they have been for the last nine flu seasons, according to GoodRx. Nationwide, filled prescriptions for Tamiflu are 11.5 times higher compared to this time last year, when they accounted for 0.02 percent of fills. As of Nov. 1, the fill rate is at 0.33 percent — which is a 65 percent increase compared to last year's flu season's peak, which was 0.20 percent at the end of March 2022.
WHO ups Ebola risk assessment as cases rise in Uganda: 5 updates
The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Uganda has risen to 130, including 43 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. Forty-three people have been treated, according to health officials. There are also 21 additional probable cases and 21 probable deaths, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, said in a Nov. 2 tweet.
CMS final rule cuts cardiology reimbursements: 3 takeaways
CMS issued its final rule for the 2023 Physician Fee Schedule, which provides both good and bad news for cardiologists. "[It's] a good news, bad news scenario. The good news is that the adjustments are less draconian than what had been initially proposed…. The bad news [is] reflective of just the entire process," Edward Fry, MD, president of the Washington, D.C.-based American College of Cardiology, told TCTMD.
53% of monkeypox cases may spread days before symptom onset, study suggests
A new study from researchers in the U.K. suggests monkeypox spread may occur up to four days before symptoms surface, and that presymptomatic transmission might be more "substantial" than previously thought. The findings were published Nov. 2 in the BMJ. Researchers examined data on 2,746 people diagnosed with monkeypox in...
Half of hospitals spend 1.4% or less of operating expenses on charity care
The median proportion of operating expenses hospitals dedicate to charity care is 1.4 percent, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis. The report, published Nov. 3, analyzed cost report data from 4,279 hospitals.The proportion of operating expenses spent on charity care varied widely. Of the hospitals analyzed, 8 percent spent less than 0.1 of their operating expenses on charity care. On the other end of the spectrum, 9 percent of hospitals spent more than 7 percent of their operating expenses on charity care.
Phoenix Children's creates infectious diseases division
Phoenix Children's created a new division of infectious diseases and appointed Dr. Wassim Ballan as chief. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for specialized care and prompted the division's creation, according to a Nov. 1 release from the hospital. The new division will lead treatment of emerging infections like monkeypox, manage efforts in infection prevention and control, and transplant infectious diseases. The unit will also establish clinical guidelines for managing infections and their complications.
AHA updates guidelines for aortic disease diagnosis, treatment
The American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology released updated guidelines for diagnosing and treating aortic diseases. The guidelines, published Nov. 2 in the Journal of American College of Cardiology and the AHA journal Circulation, replace two older documents for treating the aorta. The guidelines made updates on who...
Franciscan Health aims to fight opioid epidemic with new C-section protocol
Franciscan Health in Indianapolis adopted a new protocol for scheduled cesarean sections to help fight the opioid epidemic while improving the state's maternal mortality rate, WRTV reported. Enhanced Recovery Care After Cesarean covers a combination of protocols and applications for patient care from before surgery to postpartum, cutting down on...
Does prestige belong in medicine?
An air of prestige has accompanied a career in medicine for centuries. Today, those in medicine are still largely respected, but different factors — including the democratization of information, an increasingly polarized society and new care models — are changing the public's view of physicians and the patient-provider relationship.
HHS renews monkeypox public health emergency
HHS extended the nation's monkeypox public health emergency Nov. 2. The agency initially declared the nation's monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency Aug. 4. Public health emergencies last for 90 days but may be extended. The recent extension by HHS comes as the World Health Organization determined Oct. 20 that...
